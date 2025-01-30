Schools’ AI Policies Are Still Not Clear to Teachers and Students
Artificial Intelligence From Our Research Center

Schools’ AI Policies Are Still Not Clear to Teachers and Students

By Lauraine Langreo — January 30, 2025 3 min read
Yellow sticky note with black lettering saying AI with like and dislike flag on colored papers with question marks, concept of acceptance and dislike about the AI and the future
John David Escobar/iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A majority of educators say their districts have not made their artificial-intelligence policies clear to educators and to students, according to an EdWeek Research Center survey.

Sixty percent of educators said they “completely” or “somewhat” disagree that their district has made its policies about using AI products clear to them, according to the survey of 990 teachers, principals, and district administrators conducted in December. Sixty percent of educators also said the same about whether AI policies were clear to students.

This technology is “still very new,” said Pat Yongpradit, the chief academic officer at Code.org and a leader of TeachAI, an initiative to support schools in using and teaching about AI. “I don’t think there’s necessarily a lack of will at this point. If given the opportunity, time, and capacity, these districts would do something about it.”

Still, the lack of clarity about districts’ AI-use policies is one of the top reasons many educators have yet to experiment with the emerging technology. It has also led to confusion among teachers about how to handle student misuse of AI tools, according to educators.

“Many schools are hesitant to develop clear policies for AI usage,” said a high school tech coach in Virginia in the open-ended response section of the EdWeek Research Center survey. “There’s a fear of doing it ‘wrong’ or setting a precedent that may need to be revised later.

“This reluctance,” the tech coach continued, “leaves educators and students in a gray area, unsure of what’s acceptable. We need policies that balance ethical considerations, academic integrity, and innovation, but fear of missteps is holding progress back.”

A New Jersey middle school principal said, in the open-ended response to the survey, that “it’s really important that districts and schools provide thorough guidance and education on AI for educators and students.”

The technology “should be used to increase our effectiveness and efficiency as educators, which, in turn, will improve morale,” the principal said. “Students need to be well-educated on ethical use of AI and strengthen their digital literacy and media literacy skills.”

Ruby Mejico, the principal of Badger Springs Middle School in Moreno Valley, Calif., said there’s not yet a clear-cut policy in Moreno Valley, but the district has been experimenting with using various AI tools and hasn’t discouraged teachers from using the technology.

“We are on our way to having a full-blown policy,” Mejico said. The Riverside County Office of Education, the regional education service agency that serves Moreno Valley schools, has also started rolling out more information about AI, such as its benefits and what to be cautious about, she said.

The lack of a clear-cut policy hasn’t led to confusion at her school, Mejico said. She only knows of a couple teachers at her middle school who are using AI frequently, but other than that, AI isn’t really a big topic of conversation because her teachers have other priorities, she said.

Schools and states grapple with role of AI in K-12 education

While AI has been around for decades, attention to it spiked following the release of ChatGPT in 2022, a generative AI tool that can produce human-like conversational responses to prompts. Since then, many educators have started using other AI tools, such as Google’s Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and the Khan Academy’s Khanmigo.

AI experts have touted generative AI’s potential to transform education, but skeptics are concerned about its tendency to fabricate responses and its potential effects on people’s cognitive skills.

Districts and state education agencies across the country have been grappling with how to leverage the rapidly evolving technology, but they don’t often have the expertise they need to figure it out.

It’s difficult to create policies if districts don’t know what they’re dealing with, Yongpradit said. First, there needs to be organization-wide learning about and exploration of the technology, he said.

Over time, the number of districts with clear AI policies “will naturally improve,” Yongpradit said.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Tue., February 04, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Don’t Count Them Out: Dyscalculia Support from PreK-Career
Join Dr. Elliott and Dr. Wall as they empower educators to support students with dyscalculia to envision successful careers and leadership roles.
Content provided by TouchMath
Register
Thu., February 06, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Improve School Culture and Engage Students: Archery’s Critical Role in Education
Changing lives one arrow at a time. Find out why administrators and principals are raving about archery in their schools.
Content provided by NASP - National Archery in the Schools Program
Register
Mon., February 10, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School Climate & Safety Webinar Engaging Every Student: How to Address Absenteeism and Build Belonging
Gain valuable insights and practical solutions to address absenteeism and build a more welcoming and supportive school environment.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Artificial Intelligence How AI Is Changing Education: The Year's Top 5 Stories
Schools are tackling big questions about AI.
Alyson Klein
1 min read
Illustration with tech education background and the words AI Top Five.
Education Week + Getty
Artificial Intelligence Without AI Literacy, Students Will Be 'Unprepared for the Future,' Educators Say
Students need to understand AI’s potential, power, and pitfalls to be informed citizens, educators said during an Education Week panel.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Artificial Intelligence Can AI Improve Literacy Outcomes for English Learners?
The federal government is funding a project that will explore AI's potential to improve English learners' early literacy skills.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Ai translate language concept. Robot hand holds ai translator with blue background, Artificial intelligence chatbot equipped with a Language model technology.
Witsarut Sakorn/iStock
Artificial Intelligence Q&A Want to Try AI With English Learners? Here’s Where to Start
An English-learner researcher discusses what educators need to know before using the emerging technology.
Lauraine Langreo
5 min read
3D Illustration of a red and yellow speech bubble overlaying a circuitry blue background. The yellow bubble is empty while the red bubble shows the letters AI.
E+
Load More ▼