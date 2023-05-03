Education and Tech Heavy Hitters Launch AI Learning Initiative
Classroom Technology

Education and Tech Heavy Hitters Launch AI Learning Initiative

By Alyson Klein & Lauraine Langreo — May 02, 2023 2 min read
Illustration of a network of laptops around a chatbot
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A group of influential education, business, and nonprofit organizations—including Code.org, the Educational Testing Service, the International Society for Technology in Education, and the World Economic Forum—announced an initiative May 2 to help schools determine what role artificial intelligence should play in K-12 education.

Dubbed TeachAI, the effort plans to help schools and state education departments figure out how to effectively integrate AI into curricula, while also protecting students’ online safety and privacy, and ensuring educators and students understand the possible pitfalls of AI. Those potential pitfalls include AI systems that are trained to make decisions based on biased data fed into them and the potential of AI to help spread misinformation and disinformation.

TeachAI plans to recommend best practices for helping students understand what’s behind the technology that powers artificial intelligence, as well as bringing AI learning tools and assessments into schools in thoughtful ways that protect students’ data privacy, the groups say.

The announcement of the initiative comes just as school districts are really starting to grapple with how to deal with the rapid evolution of AI technologies such as ChatGPT. Some school districts—such as New York City’s, the nation’s largest—have banned the use of ChatGPT, except for some limited circumstances. Others—such as the Gwinnett school district in Georgia—are integrating AI into the curriculum and encouraging students to investigate how it works.

Artificial intelligence technologies replicate human-like intelligence by training machines and computer systems to do tasks that simulate some of what the human brain can do. It relies on systems that can actually learn, usually by analyzing vast quantities of data and searching out new patterns and relationships. These systems can actually improve over time, becoming more complex and accurate as they take in more information.

Today’s students must master the “superpower of using the technology,” said Hadi Partovi, the CEO and founder of Code.org in an interview about the announcement of the initiative. “What does it mean to teach critical thinking, teach digital fluency, teach safety in a world with these digital tools?”

TeachAI will work with educators to “basically talk about these problems and to help chart a pathway to evolve education,” Partovi said. “Not only in teaching with AI, but also teaching about AI and to do so safely, ethically, and equitably.”

Taking a more critical look at AI is something Google engineer Geoffrey Hinton wants everyone to do. That is why he recently left the company. He wants to speak more openly about the potential dangers inherent in the rapid pace of AI’s development.

Initiative participants also include companies such as Amazon, Cisco, Microsoft, and OpenAI; education organizations such as AASA-The School Superintendents Association, College Board, Council of Chief State School Officers, National Association of State Boards of Education, and the National School Boards Association; well as education leaders from Brazil, Germany, Kenya, Malaysia, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and other nations.

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.
Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Thu., May 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reimagining Grading in K-12 Schools: A Conversation on the Value of Standards-Based Grading
Hear from K-12 educational leaders and explore standards-based grading benefits and implementation strategies and challenges
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., June 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar After-School Learning Top Priority: Academics or Fun?
Join our expert panel to discuss how after-school programs and schools can work together to help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.
Register
Wed., May 03, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Improving Outcomes With MTSS: Beyond Theory to Real-World Practice
Hear from learning scientists and experienced educators on how to improve student outcomes through a learning engineer approach and technology integration.
Content provided by Branching Minds
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology Q&A Will Artificial Intelligence Help Teachers—or Replace Them?
Recent advances in artificial intelligence will bring major changes to how teachers do their jobs and students learn. Here's what to expect.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Vector illustration of a robot teacher and students. Robot teacher is standing on a cellphone with a chat bubble above its head a math equations and graphs projected in the air behind him.
iStock/Getty
Classroom Technology Chromebooks’ 'Short' Lifespan Costs Schools Billions of Dollars, Report Finds
Doubling the lifespan of Chromebooks would save schools $1.8 billion, a U.S. PIRG Education Fund report estimates.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
Illustration of a broken laptop.
Uniquepixel/iStock/Getty + Laura Baker/EdWeek
Classroom Technology What Educators Think About Using AI in Schools
From concerns about harms to ideas on how it will change education, here’s what educators said about the use of AI in K-12.
Lauraine Langreo
1 min read
Computer and desk with overlay of digital images
Peshkova/iStock/Getty<br/>
Classroom Technology What the Research Says How Teachers Choose Apps for Their Classrooms
A study examines whether educators are more likely to select apps that have educational benchmarks or ones that feature buzzwords.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
PC tablet with cloud of application icons floating from off the screen.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼