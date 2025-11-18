‘Isn’t That Cheating?’ Why Some Students Resist Using AI for Schoolwork
Artificial Intelligence

‘Isn’t That Cheating?’ Why Some Students Resist Using AI for Schoolwork

By Alyson Klein — November 18, 2025 1 min read
Vector illustration of a traffic light with the go green letters "AI" lit up.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Virginia’s Louisa County school district is on the leading edge of providing educators with professional development on artificial intelligence.

Recently, the district has shifted its PD approach, from helping teachers use AI to draft lesson plans or parent emails to supporting teachers in integrating the technology directly into instruction and student learning.

Some of Louisa’s teachers, though, have run into AI resistance from a surprising group: their own students.

The reaction from students has been “overwhelmingly negative,” said Marcia Flores, a career and technical education teacher at Louisa County High School.

“They say, ‘Isn’t that cheating?’” Flores said on Nov. 13 during a virtual panel at an Education Week K-12 Essentials Forum. In response, she tells them, “I want you to use this to make your [work] better. It can help you with ideas.”

Even so, “trying to get them on board has been harder than I thought it would be, honestly,” Flores said.

Her observation is particularly surprising, given that more than two-thirds of teens—69%—use AI tools regularly to find information, according to a report released last month by the College Board, a nonprofit organization.

Students are still wrapping their heads around the contrast between using the technology for school versus, as one panelist put it, “at home alone in their rooms where no one can see them,” said Kenneth Bouwens, the district’s Career and Technical Education and Innovation director and its AI lead, who also spoke on the virtual panel.

“When they’re in the classroom, and it’s like, ‘here’s AI, use it,’ they’re like, ‘I’m not supposed to,’” Bouwens said.

Part of the district’s focus this year will be explaining to students the difference between using AI as a helpful tool (for instance, to revise an email) as opposed to using it unethically.

Students should grasp that they can’t “turn in a 10-page paper that was written by AI and say [they] did it,” Bouwens said. “Just trying to get them to understand that [distinction] is what we’re working toward this year.” The districts’ teachers have brainstormed ways to reinforce this, possibly including creating a ‘traffic light’ graphic showing when and to what degree it is appropriate to use AI on an assignment.

For more of the conversation, check out this video of the K-12 Essentials Forum.

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.

Events

Tue., December 02, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar How High Schools Can Prepare Students for College and Career
Explore how schools are reimagining high school with hands-on learning that prepares students for both college and career success.
Register
Wed., December 03, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar GoGuardian and Google: Proactive AI Safety in Schools
Learn how to safely adopt innovative AI tools while maintaining support for student well-being. 
Content provided by GoGuardian
Register
Thu., December 11, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Supporting Struggling Readers in Middle and High School
Join this free virtual event to learn more about policy, data, research, and experiences around supporting older students who struggle to read.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Artificial Intelligence Parents Need AI Literacy Lessons, Too. A New Toolkit Aims to Help
Two nonprofits teamed up to create a toolkit of resources schools can use to help families.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
AI multi-tool knife. Artificial intelligence, solution, chatbot assistance concept. Leader toolkit.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Artificial Intelligence Q&A How AI Is Changing Career and Technical Education
A CTE expert recommends teachers and students fact check any information or advice AI generates.
Kevin Bushweller
4 min read
Students in Bentonville public schools’ Ignite program work on projects during class on Nov. 5, 2025, in Bentonville, Ark. The program offer career-pathway training for juniors and seniors in the district.
Students in the technology strand of Bentonville public schools’ Ignite program work on a project during class on Nov. 5, 2025, in Bentonville, Ark. The program offers career-pathway training for juniors and seniors in the district, including an emphasis on learning AI skills.
Wesley Hitt for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence ‘What Are You Doing on AI?’: How This District Added It to Career Education
AI literacy instruction is embedded across all 10 of the district's high school career pathways.
Alyson Klein
11 min read
Students in Bentonville public schools’ Ignite program work on projects during class on Nov. 5, 2025, in Bentonville, Ark. The program offer career-pathway training for juniors and seniors in the district.
Instructor Wendy Broughton, seated at left, works with students in the health sciences track of Bentonville public schools’ Ignite program on Nov. 5, 2025, in Bentonville, Ark. The program—which integrates lessons about AI into its curriculum—offers career-pathway training for high school juniors and seniors in the district.
Wesley Hitt for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence From Our Research Center Schools Are Fielding Complaints Generated by AI. How You Can Tell
Educators shared their experiences with this challenge in a recent EdWeek Research Center survey.
Arianna Prothero
3 min read
Illustration of human arm pulling on strings of robot arm with pencil.
iStock
Load More ▼