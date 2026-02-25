Are Schools Assigning Less Homework? A New Survey Offers Answers
Student Achievement

Are Schools Assigning Less Homework? A New Survey Offers Answers

By Jennifer Vilcarino — February 25, 2026 4 min read
A 15-year-old student works on his homework with a school laptop in Los Angeles, on Sept. 9, 2023. The EdWeek Research Center found that 41% of teachers said homework has decreased, while 33% said it’s remained the same, and 3% said the rate of homework assignments has increased.
A 15-year-old student does homework on a school laptop in Los Angeles on Sept. 9, 2023. Forty-one percent of teachers say the amount of homework they've assigned over the past two years has declined, 33% say it's remained the same and just 3% said it's increased.
Jae C. Hong/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Questions over how much homework schools should assign are a constant subject of disagreement among district leaders, teachers, and parents.

A new survey conducted by the EdWeek Research Center suggests that the amount of out-of-school coursework assigned to students has fallen, in many cases because students refuse to do it, or because technologies such as AI are reducing its value.

The nationally representative, online survey, conducted in December and January of 279 teachers, asked them whether the amount of homework they’ve assigned over the past two years has risen, fallen, or stayed the same.

See Also

High school girl sitting at her desk at home with a notebook doing homework on her laptop.
iStock/Getty
Teaching Do Students Have Too Much Homework? What Educators Have to Say
Edér Del Prado, October 23, 2025
1 min read

It found that 40% of respondents said homework has decreased during that time , 33% said it’s remained the same, and just 3% said the rate of homework assignments has increased.

Nearly 1 in 5, 24%, said they don’t assign homework at all.

When those who said the amount of homework had fallen were asked why, the largest portion, 47%, said it was because students refused to do it. The next-highest portion, 29%, said that students’ use of tech such as AI to complete homework lessens its value, and 28% said equity concerns — that some students have more access to homework help than others — is a factor.

Debates about the role of homework came into sharper focus during the pandemic, when disparities in students’ ability to complete assignments, because of unstable home environments or substandard tech, became more apparent for educators and researchers.

Some researchers are skeptical about the benefits of homework, noting that its value to students can vary based on their learning environments away from school.

Ideally, homework should “have the potential to give kids extra practice with academic work and develop their independence, their ability to work with material,” said Jessica Calarco, professor of sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Yet in reality, “it’s very hard to assign homework at a level that every student can complete fully independently, without needing an adult to help them, and to make sure that all kids have the kinds of life circumstances where they can practice that kind of responsibility,” she said.

The benefits and drawbacks of homework

Janine Bempechat, a clinical professor emerita at Boston University Wheelock College of Education and Human Development, said there are two main benefits of homework: academic and motivational.

“When we start the process of asking children to do homework, what we are socializing children to become [are] mature learners,” she said.

Students learn to prioritize tasks and take on responsibility in doing lessons outside of school. If they want to take part in a fun, non-academic activity, for instance, a parent or adult may set rules that they will do it after they finish their homework.

Additionally, when parents help students complete homework assignments, it creates an opportunity for students to see positive examples of dealing with frustration and setbacks, said Bempechat.

But if students’ parents don’t have much formal education, or their work schedules don’t allow them to help with homework, those out-of-school lessons could contribute to inequity, said Calarco.

Still, Bempechat doesn’t believe eliminating homework is the answer. Schools can instead create opportunities for students to complete homework during the school day or provide assistance after school.

“That’s more how we should be thinking about the equity issue, rather [than] minimizing homework” Bempechat said. Otherwise, “it may end up hurting the very kids we want to be helping the most.”

Other factors affecting the rate of homework

Other factors may be contributing to schools assigning less work outside of school.

Post-pandemic, there was an increase in kids participating in sports and extracurricular activities, and parents started to complain [about homework] interfering with those activities, Calarco told Education Week.

“It was just too difficult for kids to eat their dinner, go to all these extracurricular activities, and get a decent night’s sleep,” said Calarco.

The role of AI could also be affecting how teachers view homework. Many educators have voiced concerns that AI weakens critical thinking and research skills. And more than 1 in 4 teachers in the EdWeek Research Center survey said they believed that students’ use of tech, such as AI, is undermining homework’s instructional value.

Not all educators have had this experience. Anthony Salutari Jr., the principal at Daniel Hand High School in Madison, Conn., told Education Week that his school has worked to make sure technology isn’t conflicting with the learning goals it has for homework.

Daniel Hand High School has AI guidelines and expectations for “meaningful and relevant” ways students can use the tool. When it comes to homework, the school focuses on making assignments and assessments “AI-proof.” For example, teachers are assigning reading as homework but reserving the discussions in person, in class.

“AI could summarize [for] you, but you still have to be able to analyze the summary and [take] a stance in an upcoming class,” said Salutari.

Daniel Hand High School has a homework policy that does not allow assignments to be given to students on weekends or during vacations, including short holiday breaks like Christmas and Thanksgiving. If there is an assignment, teachers have been instructed to make it due several days after students return from break to allow students to enjoy their time off.

“I really like our homework policy, because it communicates to students that homework is important,” the principal said, “but it also communicates that there should be breaks from school, just like we all need breaks from work.”

Jennifer Vilcarino
Digital News Reporter Education Week
Jennifer Vilcarino is a digital news reporter for Education Week.

Events

Tue., March 03, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Bridging the Math Gap: What’s New in Dyscalculia Identification, Instruction & State Action
Discover the latest dyscalculia research insights, state-level policy trends, and classroom strategies to make math more accessible for all.
Content provided by TouchMath
Register
Thu., March 05, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar Belonging as a Leadership Strategy for Today’s Schools
Belonging isn’t a slogan—it’s a leadership strategy. Learn what research shows actually works to improve attendance, culture, and learning.
Content provided by Harmony Academy
Register
Tue., March 10, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Too Many Initiatives, Not Enough Alignment: A Change Management Playbook for Leaders
Learn how leadership teams can increase alignment and evaluate every program, practice, and purchase against a clear strategic plan.
Content provided by Otus
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Achievement Spotlight Spotlight on Prevention Over Remediation: The Role of Strong Tier 1 Instruction in MTSS
This Spotlight highlights how effective Tier 1 instruction in grades K–5 can improve literacy and math outcomes.
Student Achievement Absenteeism May Hurt Academics Long Before It Becomes 'Chronic'
The 10% threshold for chronic absenteeism may be too high to predict academic risk, study says.
Evie Blad
4 min read
Photo of girl walking in school courtyard.
iStock
Student Achievement Opinion When Parents Question Grades, They Aren't Asking About Rigor
Clear expectations matter more to parents than complexity when it comes to student grades.
Thomas R. Guskey
5 min read
Screen Shot 2026 01 17 at 7.17.48 AM
Canva
Student Achievement Summer School Can Boost Learning Gains—Even When Programs Aren't Perfect
Research on 10 districts' post-pandemic summer programs show student improvement in math.
Sarah Schwartz
3 min read
Children participate in math activities during the East Providence Boys and Girls Club Summer Camp at Emma G. Whiteknact Elementary School on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Providence R.I.
Children participate in math activities during the East Providence Boys and Girls Club Summer Camp at Emma G. Whiteknact Elementary School on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Providence, R.I. Studies show post-pandemic summer programs led to small gains in math achievement.
Sophie Park/AP
Load More ▼