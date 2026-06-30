Inside ISTE 2026: EdWeek’s Daily Updates
Classroom Technology

Inside ISTE 2026: EdWeek’s Daily Updates

By Sean Cavanagh — June 30, 2026 1 min read
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Educators, advocates, and tech company officials crowd the ISTELive 26 + ASCD Annual Conference at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., on June 29, 2026. EdWeek's reporters and visual journalists are producing a steady flow of dispatches from the event.
Marvin Joseph/Education Week
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Education Week’s reporters and visual team are on the scene at the ISTELive 26 + ASCD annual conference—the nation’s largest ed-tech gathering.

Here are highlights from EdWeek’s daily coverage of the massive show. We’ll be updating the list throughout the event.

Tuesday, June 30

Tech-Savvy Educators Weigh In on ‘Techlash’

EdWeek’s reporters asked attendees at the show how they view the resistance to digital tools that has emerged in some school communities.

‘Building AI Apps Is Not Easy': Stretch, ISTE’s Chatbot, Is Finally Ready to Go

Supporters of the AI tool say it will direct a more focused set of resources to educators than they normally can count on.

Staffing, Mentoring, Strategy: Can AI Solve Big Problems at School?

The technology has the potential to help K-12 administrators find solutions to vexing challenges—even teacher retention, said one speaker at the event.

How to Use Paper to Teach About AI and Cutting-Edge Tech

Teachers don’t need to rely on AI tools to ground students in many of the core questions and implications surrounding the technology, a speaker at the ISTELive 26 + ASCD Annual Conference says.

Monday, June 29

How an English Teacher Helps Students Find Their Voices in the Age of AI

A middle school teacher in New York describes how she seeks to nurture student writing skills, and critical thinking, even as AI’s influence spreads.

What’s in a Name? Check Out the ISTE+ASCD Rebrand...ish

ISTE announces that it is choosing a name that goes back to its roots— with a twist.

Digital Literacy Isn’t a One-Off Lesson. How Teachers Can Build Student Skills

Navigating social-media and the overall online environment requires students to do more than fact-checking. They have to manage their emotions and take a sophisticated approach to challenging sources, an academic researcher at ISTE explains.

There’s a New Pledge for Schools to Show They’re Deliberate About Ed-Tech Use

The organization running the conference is partnering with GreatSchools.org on a pledge meant to help schools prove to parents they’re using tech thoughtfully.

Previewing the show

Tech Backlash Prompts Responses From Leader of Ed-Tech Group

EdWeek interviews ISTE+ASCD CEO Richard Culatta, who weighs in on how schools should react to parents’ concerns about tech influence and screen time in schools.

Sean Cavanagh
Managing Editor, Education Week
Sean Cavanagh is the Managing Editor of Education Week.

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