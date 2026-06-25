Tech Backlash Prompts Responses From Leader of Top Ed-Tech Group
Classroom Technology

Tech Backlash Prompts Responses From Leader of Top Ed-Tech Group

By Alyson Klein — June 25, 2026 4 min read
Education Rural Schools 25323724091271
Students work together on a science, technology, engineering and mathematics challenge, facilitated by the Kentucky Science Center, in Simpsonville Elementary School, Nov. 18, 2025, in Simpsonville, Ky. Many schools across the country are now being asked to justify their use of technology in instruction.
Jon Cherry/AP Photo
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The anti-technology sentiment that schools around the country are facing isn’t some frivolous criticism that will somehow magically dissipate all on its own, cautioned Richard Culatta, the CEO of ISTE+ASCD.

There are some people who “think it’s just some crunchy parents who have too much time on their hands. They think it’ll blow over,” Culatta said.

Meanwhile, others believe that “’there is no greater work that I have in this world than making sure all technology is banned in my kids’ lives,’” Culatta added.

Join us at ISTE+ASCD

Event

Heading to Orlando for the ISTE/ASCD conference? Be sure to attend The Ed-Tech Backlash Is Here. How Should District Leaders Respond? on Monday, June 29, 1-2 pm ET. Join EdWeek Assistant Editor Alyson Klein, EdWeek Research Center Director Holly Kurtz, and a panel of district leaders to understand what’s fueling the ed-tech pushback, get practical takeaways on how to respond to community concerns about screen time, and more.

Join us >

The right answer on technology is somewhere in between, Culatta explained. There’s no research to support the use of all educational technologies, all the time in schools. But there’s also no evidence that getting rid of it entirely is a smart move either, he said.

Helping schools navigate that reality—and rebuilding trust with parents and communities on technology—will be a major theme of ISTE’s 2026 annual conference, set to kick off in Orlando, Fla., on June 28.

The conference will also delve into what graduates need to know in an artificial intelligence dominated world and include sessions on topics like reimagining testing with the aid of AI.

Education Week spoke with Culatta on Zoom to discuss those topics, as well as how educators should respond to the rising ed-tech backlash.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Richard Culatta
Richard Culatta

What are you hearing from educators about the ed-tech backlash, or ‘techlash,’ as some are calling it?

We should not use technology everywhere, all the time in schools. The research supports that. ISTE supports that, right? But limiting technology based on time is also not supported by research, and it’s harmful for kids. Should we have limits? Yes, we should, but it should be limits based on quality, not based on the clock.

But at last count, I think there were 414 bills that are moving through state legislatures [that seek to limit technology use]. When stuff gets passed into law, it isn’t going to just go away, even if public perception changes.

I said after watching just how quickly [some schools] pushed technology out during COVID, that there would be a course correction coming.

A lot of schools handed out devices far faster than they were preparing their teachers [to teach with them]. This is what happens when you do that. What we don’t want to see is the really impactful, effective ways that technology is helping change students’ lives for the better be thrown out because some schools weren’t able to figure out how to keep kids from watching YouTube all day.

What are you worried will happen if schools start ditching ed tech as quickly as they adopted it during the pandemic?

I was in a [school district] recently. They’re one of the school districts that’s very quickly pulling back for a lot of their technologies. They’re thoughtful about it, but they are doing that.

I talked to a student who was a senior, graduating top of his class. I said, “how do you feel about the fact that freshmen are not going to have access to the technology?”

It was an emotional conversation. He said, “I’m severely dyslexic, and I wouldn’t be here, absolutely wouldn’t be here, wouldn’t be in school, I would have dropped out [without the support of technology].”

That’s the sort of stuff that’s really hard to grapple with.

How are you helping schools make the case that high quality ed tech tools—if used appropriately—can be beneficial for student learning?

We have not taken apart piece by piece some of the crazy claims that are out there. What we have done, and we’ll release this at the conference, is our research team looked at 10 years of 100 or maybe more really high-quality evidence, peer-reviewed research studies, answering some of the common questions that are coming up.

So [when] a parent walks into a school and says, “Here’s something I read on the internet, and it says that you have no evidence that technology is making anything better. In fact, it’s making test scores go down. What do you have to say about it?”

A lot of the schools don’t have a great response. So, we’ve compiled [evidence] and we have, I think, a nice guide. The goal of it is to just help make those conversations a little more meaningful.

(For a different perspective on the research behind ed-tech’s effectiveness, check out this EdWeek roundtable discussion featuring Jonathan Haidt, the author of The Anxious Generation, a best-selling book that argued a childhood spent in largely unrestricted screen time has had disastrous consequences for the well-being of children and young adults.)

Any can’t-miss sessions or things to check out at your annual conference this year?

There will be a space at the conference to explore how schools adopt to a shift in the conversation on AI, away from “What is AI? How does it work?” to “how do we practice using it in ways that help support human skills?”

And there will also be a showing of “Multiple Choice,” a documentary that showcases Virginia’s Winchester Public Schools [work on career and technical education].

There’ll also be some really interesting stuff around assessment and reimagining assessment.

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.

Events

Thu., July 09, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Teaching Profession K-12 Essentials Forum Supporting the New K-12 Workforce: What Teachers Need to Stay at School
 Join this free virtual event to discover what teachers say they need to feel supported to stay in classrooms for the long haul.
Register
Thu., July 23, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
College & Workforce Readiness K-12 Essentials Forum Career and Technical Education Takes Its Next Big Step
Join this free virtual event to hear creative approaches to modernize CTE programs and navigate the shift away from a near-exclusive focus on "college preparedness."
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology Are Ed Tech's Academic Benefits at Odds With Its Social-Emotional Downsides?
An EdWeek Research Center survey asked educators how tech is shaping students' school experiences.
Kevin Bushweller
1 min read
A student types a prompt into ChatGPT on a Chromebook during Casey Cuny's English class at Valencia High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2025.
A student types a prompt into ChatGPT on a Chromebook during an English class at a high school in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2025.
Jae C. Hong/AP
Classroom Technology Opinion How to Run a Classroom That’s Not Screen-Dependent
Educators share tips for navigating thorny decisions about ed tech.
Larry Ferlazzo
12 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
Classroom Technology This School District Wants Students to Turn Off Their Phones and Sleep
Parents and students are learning about the importance of device-free bedrooms.
Alyson Klein
6 min read
Image of a student using their phone in bed at night.
Getty
Classroom Technology Opinion What If Ed Tech Does More Harm Than Good?
An influential new book delves into the research on how ed tech affects learning.
Rick Hess
10 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week