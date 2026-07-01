What’s Missing in Career Education? A Case for ‘Career Identity’
College & Workforce Readiness

What’s Missing in Career Education? A Case for ‘Career Identity’

By Lauraine Langreo — July 01, 2026 3 min read
Diana Barrios gave a session on how artificial intelligence plays a role in career exploration and hHundreds attend ISTELive 26 + ASCD Annual Conference at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida on June 29, 2026.
Diana Barrios, a career exploration coordinator for the Houston school district, discusses career exploration at the ISTELive 26 + ASCD annual conference at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., on June 29, 2026. Barrios argued that schools need to do more than match students' interests with potential careers. Career exploration is a social act, she said.
Marvin Joseph/Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Orlando , Fla. -

A few years ago, Diana Barrios was in a room full of very engaged 8th grade students.

It wasn’t in a classroom during a lecture.

It was at a district-hosted career exploration session called Girls in Industry. At the front of the room, a panel of professionals shared stories about how they got to where they are today.

“They were telling the students who they are and how their values and purpose were intertwined with what they were doing in their profession,” Barrios, a career exploration coordinator for the Houston school district, said during a June 29 presentation at the ISTELive 26 + ASCD annual conference held here from June 28 to July 1.

There was a Hispanic entrepreneur whom one student really gravitated toward, and after the event, the student came up to Barrios and said, “‘I would like to be like her when I grow up.’

“That changed everything for me,” Barrios said.

The “aha!” moment didn’t happen from a formal career assessment or a career interest inventory, she said. It came from hearing about someone’s values and purpose, and how those intersect with their chosen career.

That’s something that’s missing from the conversation around career exploration: a focus on building students’ career identities instead of just exposing them to a range of careers, Barrios said.

Career assessments and interest inventories help students reflect on what they enjoy, what they’re good at, and the real-world problems they want to solve. These are growing in popularity as schools across the country try to meet the rising demand for work-based learning and career and technical education and expose students to potential careers at earlier ages.

Surveys have found that students often will participate and engage in career exploration activities without connecting personally with those careers, she said.

See Also

Adult school student volunteer Starnese Sims, second from right in glasses, sings along with preschool children at Bradley Early Education Center, located on the campus of Maxine Waters Employment Prep Center, in Watts on May 5, 2026 . Adult school student volunteers visit Bradley EEC twice a week for field work as part of a career pathway that will earn them their child development assistant permit. The setup provides the preschool with extra staffing support and allows for collaboration between preschool teachers and adult school staff as students move through the program. The LAUSD early education center is home to the district's first experiment with non-traditional care hours through its expansion this year into evening child care.
A student volunteer sings along with preschool children at Bradley Early Education Center in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles on May 5, 2026. Older students visit the center regularly as part of a career pathway that will earn them their child development assistant permit. A coalition of education groups wants greater federal investment in research aimed at strengthening career-connected education that students are increasingly demanding.
Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via TNS
College & Workforce Readiness Students Want Career Education. More Research Can Improve It, New Report Says
Mark Walsh, June 9, 2026
4 min read

Barrios explained the difference between career exposure and career identity by linking them to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. To Barrios, many career exploration opportunities only focus on the two bottom tiers of the hierarchy: physiological and safety needs. Educators often talk to students about high-wage and high-demand, stable careers, she said.

“I’m not going to say that that’s wrong,” Barrios said. “That is absolutely right, and for the students that I work for, that is needed. But it’s incomplete.”

Including conversations about career identity fulfills the three upper tiers (belonging, esteem, and self-actualization), and ultimately, Barrios argued, the highest tier that’s rarely talked about: transcendence. She defines it as getting out of a mindset of meeting one’s own needs and having an impact with others.

“[Whether] you’re conscious about it or not, your job has an impact,” Barrios said. “If we make people understand that their job, what they’re going to choose, has an impact on society, probably they are going to be more conscious and do it right. Probably they’re going to be more connected with the type of professional job that they want to pursue.”

The problem, Barrios said, is that “we never talk to students about, ‘oh, this is the implication [of being] an engineer in society.’”

Career exploration is “not an individual act,” Barrios argued. “It’s a social one.”

See Also

20260226 AMX US NEWS FROM PROMISE PAYCHECK HOW DALLAS 4 DA
School counselors Kendall Gray, left, and Gala Davis catch up and talk in Davis' office at South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas on March 6, 2025. As interest in career education rises and schools expand their career and technical education offerings, a new report argues schools lack the staff needed to help students with career counseling that points students toward realistic careers.
Liz Rymarev via TNS
College & Workforce Readiness Schools Are Expanding Career Ed. Are They Guiding Students to the Right Careers?
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens, June 18, 2026
5 min read

To build a career identity, students don’t need more career assessments and interest inventories, Barrios said. They need experiences and connection, “so they can feel the purpose of it.”

During the Girls in Industry event in Houston, students participated in hands-on activities designed by the professionals who attended. Students also had the opportunity to ask the adults about their jobs, and the questions they asked weren’t about salaries, Barrios said. Students asked questions like, “when was the moment you decided to get into this role?”

“Those stories are so powerful for them because they connect with that, and it [shows] them the reality of how to be a professional in the real world,” Barrios said.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.
Related Tags:
Career Readiness

Events

Thu., July 09, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Teaching Profession K-12 Essentials Forum Supporting the New K-12 Workforce: What Teachers Need to Stay at School
 Join this free virtual event to discover what teachers say they need to feel supported to stay in classrooms for the long haul.
Register
Thu., July 23, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
College & Workforce Readiness K-12 Essentials Forum Career and Technical Education Takes Its Next Big Step
Join this free virtual event to hear creative approaches to modernize CTE programs and navigate the shift away from a near-exclusive focus on "college preparedness."
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

College & Workforce Readiness More States Require Personal Finance. But Does It Actually Work?
Personal finance education can influence behavior positively with specific strategies.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
Photo illustration of a young black female holding her cellphone in one hand and a credit card in the other. Floating around her in the background are a calculator, pie chart, money, credit card, and piggy bank.
Photo collage by Gina Tomko/Education Week + Canva
College & Workforce Readiness Video How a "Reverse Career Fair" Can Launch High Schoolers Into the Real World
It flips the traditional model and allows students to set up booths to display their talents to employers.
1 min read
20260507 ReverseCareerFair EdWeek R5B 5725
Dustin Chambers for Education Week
College & Workforce Readiness Not All Students Are College-Bound. More Schools Are Paying Attention
The "college for all" rallying cry is quieting down, even at traditional college-prep high schools.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
Boone Williams, 20, center, talks to other students in the apprentice training program class at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 572 facility in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Williams says eventually he expects to earn far more than friends who took quick jobs after high school. He even thinks he’s better off than some who went to college — he knows too many who dropped out or took on debt for degrees they never used. “In the long run, I’m going to be way more set than any of them,” he says.
Boone Williams, 20, center, talks with students in an apprentice training class at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 572 facility in Nashville, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2023. Programs like this reflect growing interest in career pathways as more students weigh alternatives to traditional four-year college degrees.
Mark Zaleski/AP
College & Workforce Readiness A New Option for High School Graduates? Federal Aid for Workforce Credentials
Workforce Pell will grant students federal aid for certificate courses as short as eight weeks.
Mark Walsh
6 min read
$35.00Soon to be La Porte High School graduates listen to speeches from their classmates during commencement exercises Thursday, June 12, 2025, at Kiwanis Field in La Porte, Ind.
Newly minted high school graduates listen to speeches from their classmates during commencement exercises on June 12, 2025, at Kiwanis Field in La Porte, Ind. For the first time this year, high school graduates from low-income families can qualify for federal Pell Grants for short-term workforce training programs.
Amanda Haverstick/La Porte County Herald-Dispatch via AP