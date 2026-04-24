To the Editor:

I believe that completely banning phones in middle schools and high schools causes more problems than it solves. (“How Do Teens Feel About Cellphone Bans? You Might Be Surprised ,” Jan. 16, 2026) Instead of strict bans, schools should use minimal phone restrictions so students can learn to use their devices responsibly.

From my personal experience as a 21st-century teen who has gone through middle and high school with and without cellphone bans, students often sneak them into class, hide them in their bags, put fake phones in phone pockets, and think about checking messages instead of paying attention. When schools allow limited use, like during lunch or passing periods, students are less likely to obsess over their phones in the middle of a lesson because they know that it will be there when class is over.

Phones can also be useful tools. Many teachers use phones for quick research, online quizzes, or checking grades and assignments. Taking phones away completely removes a helpful resource that, when used correctly, can support learning instead of harming it.

I understand that some people are afraid that phones will be used for cheating, cyberbullying, or constant distractions. Those are real concerns. However, instead of banning phones altogether, schools should create clear rules, teach digital responsibility, and give consequences when students misuse their devices. This teaches students how to handle technology in the real world.

I urge schools to rethink total phone bans and move toward minimal, reasonable restrictions. By allowing phones in limited ways and teaching students how to use them wisely, we can create a calmer, more focused learning environment and better prepare students for life beyond school.

Gianna Howard

High School Student

Poway, Calif.