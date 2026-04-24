Don’t Ban Phones, Limit Them
Opinion
Ed-Tech Policy Letter to the Editor

Don’t Ban Phones, Limit Them

April 24, 2026 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To the Editor:

I believe that completely banning phones in middle schools and high schools causes more problems than it solves. (“How Do Teens Feel About Cellphone Bans? You Might Be Surprised,” Jan. 16, 2026) Instead of strict bans, schools should use minimal phone restrictions so students can learn to use their devices responsibly.

From my personal experience as a 21st-century teen who has gone through middle and high school with and without cellphone bans, students often sneak them into class, hide them in their bags, put fake phones in phone pockets, and think about checking messages instead of paying attention. When schools allow limited use, like during lunch or passing periods, students are less likely to obsess over their phones in the middle of a lesson because they know that it will be there when class is over.

Phones can also be useful tools. Many teachers use phones for quick research, online quizzes, or checking grades and assignments. Taking phones away completely removes a helpful resource that, when used correctly, can support learning instead of harming it.

I understand that some people are afraid that phones will be used for cheating, cyberbullying, or constant distractions. Those are real concerns. However, instead of banning phones altogether, schools should create clear rules, teach digital responsibility, and give consequences when students misuse their devices. This teaches students how to handle technology in the real world.

I urge schools to rethink total phone bans and move toward minimal, reasonable restrictions. By allowing phones in limited ways and teaching students how to use them wisely, we can create a calmer, more focused learning environment and better prepare students for life beyond school.

Gianna Howard
High School Student
Poway, Calif.

read the article mentioned in the letter

Group of students holding cell phones in their hands.
iStock/Getty
Classroom Technology How Do Teens Feel About Cellphone Bans? You Might Be Surprised
Arianna Prothero, January 16, 2026
4 min read

Related Tags:
Cellphones

A version of this article appeared in the May 01, 2026 edition of Education Week as Don’t ban phones, limit them

Events

Wed., April 29, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Unlocking Success for Struggling Adolescent Readers
The Science of Reading transformed K-3 literacy. Now it's time to extend that focus to students in grades 6 through 12.
Content provided by STARI
Register
Thu., May 14, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Regional K-12 Virtual Career Fair: DMV
Find teaching jobs and K-12 education jubs at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Mon., April 27, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Mentorship That Matters: Strengthening Educator Growth & Retention
Learn how to design mentorship programs that go beyond onboarding to create meaningful professional growth opportunities.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Ed-Tech Policy Opinion We’re Finally Holding Tech Accountable for Harming Teens. What Happens Next?
For young people, mitigating the risks of social media isn’t as simple as just logging off.
Kaya Henderson
5 min read
Young people making posts, writing social network publications. Modern media influencer, poster & blogger man and woman using mobile phones app concept.
Education Week + iStock
Ed-Tech Policy These School Leaders Don’t Want a Statewide Cellphone Ban. Here's Why
As lawmakers consider a student cellphone ban, leaders of one district want to set their own policy.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
3 min read
High school students eat lunch in the cafeteria on Dec. 5, 2025, in Spokane, Wash. While most states are banning cellphone use in school, one Connecticut district is pushing lawmakers to turn down a statewide ban.
High school students eat lunch in the cafeteria on Dec. 5, 2025, in Spokane, Wash., while looking at their phones. While most states have passed restrictions on student cellphone use in school, leaders in one Connecticut district want their state lawmakers to turn down a statewide, "bell-to-bell" ban.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
Ed-Tech Policy Opinion What’s the Right Way to Limit Phones in School?
A public health expert weighs in on how schools can cultivate healthy tech habits.
Rick Hess
8 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week
Ed-Tech Policy How Strong Are States' Student Cellphone Restrictions? New Analysis Grades Them
Report about all 50 states brings a changing policy landscape into focus.
Arianna Prothero
5 min read
U.S. Map. This illustration is based on the image of modern society. Cellphones policy.
iStock/Getty