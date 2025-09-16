Here’s How Teachers Really Feel About the Rise of AI in K-12 Education

Artificial intelligence has been rapidly changing the K-12 education landscape—from providing opportunities for personalized learning to assisting with nonteaching tasks . As the new school year kicks into gear, how do educators expect to see AI incorporated into their school and classes?

EdWeek reporting shows that not many schools have policies in place to guide AI use just yet, although it’s a top-of-mind issue for educators and policymakers. According to a recent survey of state education technology officials , 40% of respondents said their states had released AI guidance, and supporting professional development on the issue was a top priority.

Additionally, educators remain divided on whether AI should be used in the classroom at all. There is concern among some educators about how AI may affect students’ critical thinking skills, as well as their ability to experiment and learn.

Still, most educators feel as if the use of AI in education is inevitable. In an informal Education Week LinkedIn poll with 700 votes, 87% of respondents said AI will affect the classroom, and 7% said it would not.

Educators shared more details about their opinions on AI’s impact in the comment section. Here are some of their responses, edited lightly for clarity.

Some educators fear AI will have a negative impact

It will be banned within three years once test scores plummet. It can't be controlled, and 80% will use it to cheat.

It has negatively impacted the general public for sure. I hope it doesn't enter the schools next.

Totally against it as an educator. If anything, I’m pulling BACK on technology in my classroom this year because it’s becoming more of a hindrance.

Other educators are embracing AI

I’m counting on it [having an impact]. And designing PD about exactly that.

Students are already using it, some to help them study and others to outright cheat. I've used it to help with planning and organizing ideas and even for inspiration sometimes. It's here now and we can't pretend that it isn't, but we can show students how to use it in a productive way.