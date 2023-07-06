Google Executive: AI Could ‘Transform’ School Into a ‘Personal Learning Experience’
Personalized Learning Q&A

Google Executive: AI Could ‘Transform’ School Into a ‘Personal Learning Experience’

By Lauraine Langreo — July 06, 2023 4 min read
Image of girl working with teacher on tablet computer.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The idea of personalized learning in K-12 education surely isn’t new. But in recent years, there has been a greater focus on ensuring students have more personalized learning experiences to help them catch up or accelerate their learning.

With the recent advances in artificial intelligence and other adaptive technologies, there are more ways to “transform the future of school” into a more “personal learning experience,” suggests Shantanu Sinha, the vice president and general manager for Google for Education.

Google’s products are very popular with K-12 educators. Many teachers use Google Classroom to share assignments with students, and most districts turned to Chromebooks during the pandemic to provide 1-to-1 computing.

Still, some critics have raised concerns about the downsides of a big tech company like Google having so much influence over K-12 education, specifically potential data privacy problems. Those concerns transfer over to the increasing use of digital tools to personalize learning.

In an email interview with Education Week, Sinha discussed how the adoption of personalized learning in K-12 has changed, the role of technology in personalized learning, and how AI will likely impact efforts to personalize learning.

This conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity.

How has the adoption of personalized learning in K-12 schools changed in the last 5 or 10 years?

Shantanu Sinha is the VP and GM for Google for Education.
Shantanu Sinha is the vice-president and general manager for Google for Education.

What’s changed is that teachers now have the tools to make this easier. The pandemic didn’t change the trajectory of education, but it did force people to adapt quickly to a new reality and set new baselines that open up interesting avenues for learning.

During the pandemic, when schools went remote, many districts invested in one Chromebook for each student. What does it mean to provide all the students in a classroom with more persistent access to a wide variety of learning apps and experiences? What happens when we provide the flexibility to learn from anywhere? We open up possibilities both in the classroom and outside.

We [also] have more tools to provide truly individualized 1-to-1 support. For example, students can receive in-the-moment hints every time they don’t know how to solve a problem, whether they are in the classroom or at home. In the past, a student might finish an entire math assignment while slightly misunderstanding a concept and ingrain the wrong habits before getting their graded assignment back. Practice can make perfect, but practicing the right way is important.

If we bring distracting or unhelpful technologies to them, we do them a disservice.
Shantanu Sinha, the vice president and general manager of Google for Education

Too often, discussions about personalized learning focus too much on technology. What role do you think technology plays in personalized learning?

It’s a great point to be cognizant of. At the end of the day, teachers are and will always be the heart of the learning experience. Every classroom is different, and educators are experimenting with many different approaches, whether it is small group instruction, high-dosage tutoring, or more goal-oriented work. Technology is simply an enabler and can help give teachers more time back and allow them to better scale themselves.

For us at Google, we believe that technology can help elevate the teacher and help give them time back to invest in themselves and their students. It isn’t about technology for technology’s sake—we are at a time when education leaders are dealing with teacher shortages, student learning loss, and tighter budgets. If we bring distracting or unhelpful technologies to them, we do them a disservice.

It’s also important because the role of the teacher is changing … from providers of knowledge to designers of learning. Teachers still provide access to information, but they now also need to ‘choreograph’ students’ learning experiences. So when we talk about how technology can support personal learning, it’s very much about helping teachers help themselves and their students.

How do you think generative AI will impact personalized learning?

First and foremost, when it comes to any AI application, we ask ourselves: How are we benefiting teachers and students? Is what we’re doing appropriate for education—is it responsible, safe, and secure? We are very active in staying close to the teaching community in hearing feature requests and testing new ideas. Of course, we get requests from educators to apply generative AI into our tools, but we need to be cognizant to balance innovation with responsibility.

See Also

Photo collage of teacher working at desk with laptop computer.
F. Sheehan for Education Week / Getty
Professional Development Teachers Need PD on Artificial Intelligence. What It Should Look Like
Lauraine Langreo, May 10, 2023
6 min read

For educators looking to get started with AI to help support personalized learning, what steps should they take?

Regardless of the tools you use, I urge anyone interested in thinking about AI to stay centered on the end goal of the technology—is it to help students learn particular concepts? Is it to help teachers to get creative and scale themselves? Does it bring a new dimension to instruction that you deeply need? Be relentlessly focused on helpfulness and always consider the positives and potential shortcomings of any new technology.

Again, it all comes down to the educator and their students—we trust those doing the hard work of teaching and if they find value in the technology, we follow their instincts and insights. We do our best to build technology in service of helping bring out their best.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Thu., July 13, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum AI in Education: Big Opportunities, Big Problems
How can schools use AI effectively but avoid problems such as cheating and breakdowns in data privacy? Find out in this virtual event.
Register
Thu., July 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., August 01, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Educators & EdTech: Co-Designing Tomorrow's Classroom
Join our interactive discussion on integrating voices in edtech product development. Discover the power of co-creation, hear real conversations, and be part of shaping the future of digital learning.
Content provided by Giant Steps by GoGuardian
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Personalized Learning Spotlight Spotlight on Personalized Learning
This Spotlight will help you learn effective strategies for tailoring instruction to individual students and more.

Personalized Learning Schools Are Spending Big Bucks on Online Tutoring. Here’s What They’ve Learned
Students need more than "homework help" to recover from pandemic learning loss. Is online tutoring up to the task?
Libby Stanford
8 min read
Young girl working at home with her teacher or tutor on the laptop in front of her.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Personalized Learning Opinion To Combat Learning Loss, Schools Need to Overhaul the Industrial-Age Paradigm
One educator-turned-entrepreneur argues that innovative content providers can—and should—do more to sustain learning for students and teachers.
Rick Hess
5 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Personalized Learning Spotlight Spotlight on Personalized Learning in 2022
This Spotlight will help you evaluate the debate between mastery and seat-time, tailored instruction for individual students, and more.
Load More ▼