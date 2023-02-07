Four Countries Want Students to Help Their Schools Fight Cyber Threats
IT Infrastructure

Four Countries Want Students to Help Their Schools Fight Cyber Threats

By Alyson Klein — February 07, 2023 1 min read
Gloved hand reaching into a laptop screen hacking someone's account.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

An international coalition of four countries—Australia, India, Japan, and the United States—are teaming up to shine a spotlight on cyber threats that affect governments and schools.

The initiative, called the Quad Cyber Challenge, was announced by the Biden administration on Feb. 7, and comes at a time when schools are facing increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

“Internet-users worldwide are targets of cybercrime and other malicious cyber threats that can cost trillions of dollars each year and compromise sensitive, personal data,” the White House said in a statement. “Many cyberattacks can be guarded against by simple preventative measures.”

Education—including at the K-12 level—will be a key part of the work. Code.org, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to computer science education, will release a video series that educators can use to help kids learn about cyberthreats. The initiative’s website links to other resources for students created by federal agencies, including Kahoot quizzes on cybersecurity and similar topics.

There’s also a cybersecurity checklist schools can use with staff or students. It advises tech users to think before clicking, use a password manager, enable multi-factor authentication, lock devices, back up files, delete unused apps, and avoid using public WiFi and charging stations.

There are specific tips listed for children, too. The checklist advises kids to take care of their tech, only download apps if a parent or teacher says they are safe, and not to give out their personal information.

Other educational resources may be released over the next couple of months, in advance of the culmination of the initiative, scheduled for April 10- 12.

The initiative comes as K-12 schools—including the nation’s second largest, Los Angeles Unified—have been hit by increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks. It’s a growing problem that’s now tougher to tackle as districts lean further into the use of technology for teaching and learning and school management, and as cyber criminals get craftier.

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.

Events

Wed., February 08, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: Chronic Teacher Shortage: Where Do We Go From Here?  
Join Peter DeWitt, Michael Fullan, and guests for expert insights into finding solutions for the teacher shortage.
Register
Mon., February 13, 2023, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar Mission Possible: Saving Time While Improving Student Outcomes
Learn how district leaders are maximizing instructional time and finding the best resources for student success through their MTSS framework.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., February 16, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Writing and the Science of Reading
Join us for this free event as we highlight and discuss the intersection of reading and writing with Education Week reporters and expert guests.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

IT Infrastructure A Change in Federal Funding May Make the 'Homework Gap' Worse
With the increase in tech use, it’s important that students have sufficient connectivity to access learning materials while at home.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
Photo of girl working at home on laptop.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
IT Infrastructure Students Are Viewing Porn at School. How Educators Can Stop Them
Nearly a quarter of teenagers said they have viewed pornography at school, new survey shows.
Alyson Klein
3 min read
Image of a phone and headphones sitting on a stack of books.
iStock/Getty
IT Infrastructure Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Bandwidth Needs for Schools?
Answer 7 questions about school bandwidth needs.
IT Infrastructure The Tech Factors Linked to Higher NAEP Scores
Higher-performing students were more likely to have access to computers, the internet, and daily, real-time lessons during the pandemic.
Alyson Klein
3 min read
View on laptop of a Black male teacher with a young student sitting at a desk.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼