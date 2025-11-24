The Question You Need to Answer Before Crafting Any New Ed-Tech Policy
Opinion
Artificial Intelligence Opinion

The Question You Need to Answer Before Crafting Any New Ed-Tech Policy

The debate we’re not having about AI in schools
By Stan Winborne & Karl Johnson — November 24, 2025 4 min read
Concept art of freedom life dream success and hope concept , ambition idea artwork, surreal painting group of people with sky in an AI portal doorway , conceptual illustration
Jorm Sangsorn/iStock + Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Stan Winborne & Karl Johnson
Stan Winborne is the superintendent of the Granville County public schools in North Carolina. Karl Johnson is an assistant professor at the University of North Carolina’s school of global public health and a part-time staff member at the county’s health department. Over the past several years, they have partnered on a number of projects related to K-12 education, technology, and student wellbeing.

In a technologically saturated world, questions about “how can we make this more efficient?” take precedence over questions about “what is this for?”

As the French theorist Jacques Ellul spelled out in his massive tome The Technological Society, “Our civilization is first and foremost a civilization of means; in the reality of modern life, the means, it would seem, are more important than the ends.” While written in 1954—well before the advent of most modern technologies—the observation has only grown more true today.

It is against this backdrop that we debate the use of technology (especially AI) in education. Much of this attention is, characteristically enough, focused on the process. Dozens of articles tout how AI can make grading faster, developing lesson plans easier, 1:1 tutoring scalable, and give teachers hours back in their calendar.

These promises tend to get ahead of themselves. Before we decide on the role of technology in education, we must first answer the question of what education itself is for.

If you were to ask a sampling of 10 teachers from across a typical public school district about the purpose of education, you’d likely get 10 related but very different responses. Is the goal of education character formation? Job training? Expanding imaginations? Preparing for the duties of civic life? Building a more just society?

We believe education can serve as a mix of the best of these responses. We believe that if it is to be worthy of the name, education must be formative—forming intellects, hearts, imaginations, political consciousnesses, skills, and abilities.

The emphasis placed on each of these goals can and should vary considerably. While there is basically no role for vocational training in 4th grade, there is likely a great need for it in high school. However, even the high school seniors closest to entering the workforce also need time for forming their imagination and character.

We are suspicious of artificial intelligence in education, as it tends to provide shortcuts to the goal which bypasses the real work otherwise required to reach that goal. The math is simple: To write an essay with 80% assistance from ChatGPT is to be formed 20% as much as would have occurred without the device.

But that’s just our go at discerning the ends of education. Our point is not primarily to defend our answer but rather the importance of asking the question of what education is for. Your own answer to that question informs your intuition about the role of technology in the classroom.

So next time you read an article on the great AI ed-tech debate, consider whether it addresses that question dead-on. If not, what are the ends of education implied by the proposed means?

The early days of generative AI are as good a time as ever to ask these “big questions,” even if it takes a long time to build consensus on them. For instance, at a recent meeting with district leadership from the Granville County public schools, we held an open discussion on exactly this topic to inform our ed-tech policies.

After reviewing results from a survey that our students and teachers completed about the use of technology in the classroom, we asked what current ed-tech policies and practices reveal about how education and learning occur in our district. After participants identified the ways ed tech often gets in the way of formative student-teacher relationships, we ended the discussion with a stronger commitment to our current “tech-free Tuesday/Thursday” policy.

Without such discussions, the passive acceptance of AI ed tech will inevitably be shaped by someone else’s answer to these questions—usually by the technology companies designing those products.
Beyond the district leadership level, we should also encourage this questioning during professional development courses, at conferences, in academic and public journals, and elsewhere.

Principals, parent groups, school boards, superintendents all should feel empowered to make decisions about the role of AI in education.

If this sounds difficult and time-consuming, consider that when we arrive at an answer (or, more likely, many good answers) to the question of what education is for, we are also likely answering many other big education questions that educators have been asking for decades. What is the best student-to-teacher ratio? How should we pace the curriculum and weigh content standards? What professional development do instructors need? How much recess and leisure time is appropriate at each grade level? What kinds of partnerships should schools form with outside companies and colleges?

Legend has it that Abraham Lincoln once said, “Give me six hours to chop down a tree, and I will spend the first four sharpening the axe.” Maybe that’s a good ratio for our current debate. For every six hours we talk about the role of technology in education, perhaps it’s best to spend the first four figuring out what the heck education is even for. With a sharp answer in hand, we will be better equipped to tackle the many practical questions in front of us in the age of AI.

Events

Tue., December 02, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar How High Schools Can Prepare Students for College and Career
Explore how schools are reimagining high school with hands-on learning that prepares students for both college and career success.
Register
Wed., December 03, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar GoGuardian and Google: Proactive AI Safety in Schools
Learn how to safely adopt innovative AI tools while maintaining support for student well-being. 
Content provided by GoGuardian
Register
Thu., December 11, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Supporting Struggling Readers in Middle and High School
Join this free virtual event to learn more about policy, data, research, and experiences around supporting older students who struggle to read.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Artificial Intelligence AI Tutors Are Now Common in Early Reading Instruction. Do They Actually Work?
AI reading tutors are only now being studied, and raise difficult questions about how to judge efficacy.
Sarah Schwartz
7 min read
3D digital illustration of an AI robot representing an small child learning to read.
iStock/Getty
Artificial Intelligence Teens Should Steer Clear of Using AI Chatbots for Mental Health, Researchers Say
Chatbots tend to miss warning signs of serious mental health challenges.
Alyson Klein
6 min read
Photograph of a sad teenager wearing a hoodie looking at his cellphone with one hand covering his or her one eye.
Olga Yastremska/iStock/Getty
Artificial Intelligence Take These 4 Steps When Rolling Out AI Literacy Lessons: One District's Strategy
Sixth through 12th grade students are learning all about AI in this district.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
Students engage in an AI robotics lesson in Funda Perez’ 4th grade computer applications class at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. School No. 6 in Passaic, N.J., on Oct. 14, 2025.
Students engage in an AI robotics lesson in Selver Perez’s 4th grade computer applications class at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. School No. 6 in Passaic, N.J., on Oct. 14, 2025. The Passaic district is ahead of the curve when it comes to providing AI literacy lessons for students.
Erica S. Lee for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence ‘Isn’t That Cheating?’ Why Some Students Resist Using AI for Schoolwork
A Virginia district strives to teach students that not all AI use amounts to 'cheating.'
Alyson Klein
1 min read
Vector illustration of a traffic light with the go green letters "AI" lit up.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼