25 Stupid Uses of Educational Technology, According to Educators
Special Report
Special Report
Classroom Technology From Our Research Center

25 Stupid Uses of Educational Technology, According to Educators

By Kevin Bushweller — March 27, 2023 1 min read
Wooden figures with comment clouds above their heads filled with 3 dots like an ellipsis.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

It’s probably fair to say that most teachers, principals, and district leaders have a love-hate relationship with technology.

They love it when it is easy to use, boosts student learning and engagement, and generates a good return on investment of time and money. But they hate it when it is complicated and glitchy, has little impact on student performance, and wastes time and money.

Bad or misguided use can sour educators on the potential of technology to enhance learning, derailing future attempts to integrate digital tools into instruction.

See Also

Cartoon style illustration of two arrows that missed the target on a laptop screen.
iStock/Getty
Classroom Technology From Our Research Center Misguided Use of Ed Tech Is a Big Problem. How Schools Can Help Prevent It
Elizabeth Heubeck, March 27, 2023
4 min read

With that in mind, the EdWeek Research Center asked teachers, principals, and district leaders across the country this open-ended question: “What is the worst or most misguided use of educational technology you have experienced during your career in K-12 education?”

We received roughly 800 responses. Following are 25 particularly useful or illuminating ones that we pulled from the survey results. You might not agree with all these sentiments, but they are worth considering as schools integrate more technology into teaching and learning.

1   “Replacing computers, tablets, Chromebooks that work and are fairly new.”

—Elementary School Teacher | Alabama

2   “The constant use of Chromebooks is destroying our basic elementary foundation skills.”

—Elementary School Principal | Alabama

3   “Our school district invested thousands of dollars into VR [virtual reality] headsets for our college- and career-readiness teachers to use. According to students, it is just a very bad video game.”

—High School Fine Arts Teacher | Arkansas

4   “Use of message boards for comments during Zoom-based 'anti-racist' lessons.”

—High School Science Teacher | California

5   “Thinking that students only want to learn online. They don't. They appreciate print sources, hard copies of handouts, and books.”

—Superintendent | California

6   “The most misguided use of educational technology has been the overuse of ineffective platforms.”

—Elementary School Principal | California

7   “Seeing 1-to-1 computer programs adopted and then seeing the technology unused or misused.”

—Superintendent | California

8   “Having kindergarten students use iPads to take reading and math assessments.”

—Elementary School Teacher | California

9   “Using technology as a babysitter.”

—Principal, Other Grade-Level Configuration | Illinois

10   “Virtual teaching for kindergarten. They are too hands on. It just didn't work.”

—Elementary School Teacher | Michigan

11   “Smartboards. They are not interactive with kids. Adults still do all the work when using them.”

—Elementary School Principal | Minnesota

12   “That all accommodations and/or modifications can be offered on technology.”

—District Administrator—Special Education | Mississippi

13   “Teachers linking Google Classroom to websites and not screening them first.”

—Principal, Other Grade-Level Configuration | Missouri

14   “Teachers using a smartboard as a bulletin board.”

—Elementary School Principal | Nevada

15   “Using 'computer time' to have kids complete rote memorization tasks online and then play games, rather than learn actual computer skills.”

—High School Math/Computer Science Teacher | New Mexico

16   “The purchasing of smartboards before teachers were properly trained on how, when, and what to use them for. It became a huge waste of time and money.”

—District Administrator—Technology | New York

17   “Trusting that by using technology to replace tried and true methods there is a guarantee of improvement.”

—District Administrator | North Carolina

18   “Tutoring with no human involvement.”

—Elementary School Principal | Pennsylvania

19   “Videos as a primary source of classroom instruction.”

—High School Principal | Pennsylvania

20   “Live grade books that students and parents can see. It has increased 'grade grubbing' and stress among students.”

—High School Principal | Pennsylvania

21   “When teachers consider what technology to use and then fit the topic to the technology, rather than use the appropriate technology to fit the topic.”

—High School Social Studies/History Teacher | Texas

22   “The unwillingness to stick with a program long enough for all parties involved to get comfortable with the platform.”

—Middle School Fine Arts Teacher | Texas

23   “Students using school computers to watch porn.”

—High School World/Foreign Languages Teacher | Texas

24   “Allowing cellphones to be used inside the school building at all!”

—Elementary School Principal | Vermont

25   “Teaching concepts in front of a group of students who are following along on computers at their desks.”

—District Administrator—Special Education | Washington State

Kevin Bushweller
Assistant Managing Editor; Director of Editorial/Business Collaboration Education Week
Kevin Bushweller oversees coverage of educational technology and learning environments for Education Week.

Events

Tue., March 28, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Equity & Diversity Webinar Classroom Strategies for Building Equity and Student Confidence
Shape equity, confidence, and success for your middle school students. Join the discussion and Q&A for proven strategies.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Wed., March 29, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Disrupting PD Day in Schools with Continuous Professional Learning Experiences
Hear how this NC School District achieved district-wide change by shifting from traditional PD days to year-long professional learning cycles
Content provided by BetterLesson
Register
Thu., March 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology What Happened When a District Decided to 'Mess With High School'
Synergy at Mineola High School feels more like a tech startup than a high school. And in many ways, it is.
Alyson Klein
12 min read
Jared Ebersole teaches students how to build a skateboard at Synergy at Mineola High School in Mineola, N.Y., March 13, 2023.
Local entrepreneur Jared Ebersole teaches students how to build skateboards in the Synergy program at Mineola High School in Mineola, N.Y., on March 13, 2023. The skateboard lessons teach students physics concepts.
Mostafa Bassim for Education Week
Classroom Technology Spotlight Spotlight on Online Learning & Integrity
This Spotlight will help you use tech to enhance student engagement, learn tips for creating assignments that outsmart ChatGPT, and more.

Classroom Technology Measuring Reading Comprehension Is Hard. Can AI and Adaptive Tools Help?
Artificial intelligence might be able to drive cars. But can it help kids comprehend what they read?
Alyson Klein
7 min read
ed tech survey march 2023 klein
F. Sheehan / Education Week and Getty
Classroom Technology 'Knowledge Is Meant to Be Shared': The Case for Open Educational Resources
Open Educational Resources can save educators time and allow them to tap into the creativity of colleagues around the country.
Alyson Klein
3 min read
Adult male teaching a lecture from desktop PC at computer lab.
E+
Load More ▼