This High School Program Is Preparing Students to Be Correctional Officers

The criminal justice program for high school students in Tyler, Texas, is one of the district’s most popular career pathways.

Through it, students can train for careers in law enforcement, working as probation officers, parole officers, detention officers, police officers, and even pursuing roles in federal agencies like the FBI. One program they offer is a jailer certificate program, which allows students who pass the state exam to start working in law enforcement immediately after graduation.

The program was created through a partnership between the district and the Sheriff’s office, a department which was struggling with staffing shortages. By starting their careers as corrections officers working in the jail, the position also acts as a stepping stone to other careers in the field.

Here’s a closer look at how the partnership works, and what the program offers students.