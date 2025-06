While Tim Smyth may be an expert on graphic novels , he knows not all educators are. Still, he sees them as a powerful teaching tool for the classroom—a way to connect with students who can see themselves in the characters, to allow students to share passions of their own, and to bring in timely topics through these weekly artifacts that reflect what’s happening in the world at large.

Here, Smyth shares tips for getting started—whether teachers know a little or a lot about graphic novels.