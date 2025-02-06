Teachers, Try This: Activities to Build Classroom Culture and Connection

For Mark Daniels, the theatre teacher at Weber High School in Pleasant View, Utah, some movement happens organically in his classes. But Daniels also teaches the school’s cinema class where, he says, students hope to sit and watch a movie.

However, Daniels structures his classes so that students never sit for more than 20 minutes. Through games and different activities, he gets kids moving, and uses those same movement activities to build connections and create a positive classroom culture.

Here, he explains how he does it, and how any teacher, regardless of grade or subject, can implement something similar.