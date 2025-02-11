Student Well-Being Video

Teachers, Try This: Use Dance to Boost Engagement and Learning

By Kaylee Domzalski & Jaclyn Borowski — February 13, 2025 2:34
Members of eMotion Breakdance bring rehearsal outside during a fire drill at Bellaire High School on Nov. 21, 2024, in Houston.
Education Week
Paris Kent, the dance director at Bellaire High School in Houston, has sent her students into physics classes to help students learn about the rotation of an axis through the movement of their bodies, demonstrating how a person’s size impacts the speed of the rotation. It’s just one way Kent works to incorporate dance across the curriculum.

But the methods for utilizing movement are just as plentiful as the reasons for doing so—from giving students an opportunity to share elements of their culture, creating connections between students and their teachers, and increasing student engagement.

Here, Kent shares how teachers can incorporate dance and movement into their classrooms in small, time-effective ways.

Kaylee Domzalski
Kaylee Domzalski is a video producer for Education Week.
Jaclyn Borowski
Jaclyn Borowski is the director of photography and videography for Education Week.

Point Roberts Elementary School teacher Jessie Hettinga works with a group of first, second and third graders on reading at the school in Point Roberts, Wa., on Sept. 28, 2017.
Assistant Principal Beth Bearor and kindergartener Rhys Gallup practice letters and letter sounds while walking through a rope ladder during P.E. teacher Robyn Newton's action-based learning class at Vergennes Union Elementary School in Vergennes, Vt., on Nov. 18, 2024.
