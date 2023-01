For teachers, writing out lesson plans can be one of the many tasks that keep them at their desks long after students have gone home for the day. Educator Tyler Tarver offers insight on how teachers can use ChatGPT to save some time in creating those lesson plans, particularly when creating them at the last minute for a substitute who’s covering their class. The platform is far from perfect, but, Tarver says, offers a great starting point and is sophisticated in its abilities.