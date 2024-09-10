STEM Career Changer Challenges: Grading, IEPs, and Learning Differences
Teaching Profession

STEM Career Changer Challenges: Grading, IEPs, and Learning Differences

By Lauraine Langreo — September 10, 2024 3 min read
Image of a classroom with STEM topics on the back wall.
Laura Baker/Education Week via Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

One solution to the math and science teacher shortages that some districts have found to be successful is recruiting STEM professionals who have a passion for teaching young people, and who might also want to prepare future talent for their industries.

What’s great about the teachers who came from science, technology, engineering, or mathematics professions is that they can bring in the real-world knowledge many students crave, according to principals, teachers, and experts. They can help answer a perennial student question: When will I use this knowledge in real life?

But when these STEM professionals get into the classroom, they run into challenges that are often unique to those who switched careers, principals and teachers say.

See Also

STEM
Collage by Laura Baker/Education Week via Canva
Teaching Profession What Happened When These STEM Professionals Switched to Teaching
Lauraine Langreo, September 9, 2024
9 min read

Education Week interviewed teachers who came from STEM fields, principals who have hired teachers from those industries, and other experts in teacher preparation. Here are the most common challenges teachers from STEM fields face when they enter the classroom for the first time:

1. Understanding education jargon

David Thesenga, a science teacher at the Alexander Dawson School, a private school in Lafayette, Colo., said he felt ready on his first day, but there were still so many things he didn’t know. He remembered thinking: “What the heck is an IEP? What’s a 504?”

There’s “so much terminology” that it “becomes overwhelming,” Thesenga said.

In addition to IEP, or individualized education program, and Section 504 plans, other common education jargon include social-emotional learning (SEL), science of reading, universal design for learning (UDL), Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), scaffolding, and project-based learning.

2. Learning how to grade, fill out permission slips, and pay for field trips

Christine Cammuso, a pre-engineering instructor for the Tulsa Technology Center in Tulsa, Okla., said her biggest challenge was “learning the ropes,” as in how to grade assignments, how to record grades in the student information system, what permission forms need to be completed, etc.

Along with those challenges, Chris Page, the principal of Highlands Ranch High School in Highlands Ranch, Colo., said some of the new teachers he’s had from STEM fields have needed to learn more about the various rules for organizing field trips and other classroom-related events.

3. Changing the mindset from working with adults to working with children

Another challenge these teachers face is having to shift their expectations because they’re working with children rather than just adults.

For instance, in the business world, when you have a deadline, “you’ve got to get it done,” said Sarah Malanson, a programming and web development teacher at Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School in Palmer, Mass. But in the classroom, many students turn in assignments after the deadline.

Ultimately, experts say students do assignments to learn. And while kids also need to learn the value of meeting deadlines, it is the development of those academic skills that is the top priority. In the working world, on the other hand, meeting deadlines is critical to the success of a business and there is very little flexibility. Making that transition to a more flexible approach with kids can take some time.

4. Adapting to students’ different learning styles

Teachers coming from private industry jobs also have to learn how to deliver the content in an engaging and effective way for all types of learners.

Malanson expected students to “hang on my every word” and to be “heads down, ready to learn,” but in reality, students aren’t always paying attention.

Chad Soupir, the principal of Elkhorn Valley View Middle School in Elkhorn, Neb., said that Malanson’s experience is common for teachers who had previously worked primarily with adults.

“They have a lot of knowledge. They know they want to help children learn, but the one thing they struggle with is, how do they articulate what they know so the children can understand it and master it?” Soupir said.

5. Getting used to a teacher’s schedule

For some people who switched careers, a teacher’s schedule is part of the appeal, especially because they get summers and holidays off.

But for others, a teacher’s schedule was something to get used to, especially if they’re used to not doing any more work after clocking out of a 9-to-5 job.

“My day starts at 7:30 in the morning, and I go home and finish grading or doing prep work around 6:30 at night,” Thesenga said. “I can see [how for] someone who has a family and has children, there’s a lot of things they need to adapt to. Because the reality is you’re going to be working off the clock.”

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Wed., September 11, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Students Speak, Schools Thrive: The Impact of Student Voice Data on Achievement
Research shows that when students feel heard, their outcomes improve. Join us to learn how to capture student voice data & create positive change in your district.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., September 12, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: How Can We ‘Disagree Better’? A Roadmap for Educators
Experts in conflict resolution, psychology, and leadership skills offer K-12 leaders skills to avoid conflict in challenging circumstances.
Register
Wed., September 18, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Unlocking the Full Power of Fall MAP Growth Data
Maximize NWEA MAP Growth data this fall! Join our webinar to discover strategies for driving student growth and improving instruction.
Content provided by Otus
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Opinion How Educators Can Create Space for Their Grief
There’s a lot to grieve about our education system these days—and it’s important we take the time to do so.
Carolynn Spezza
4 min read
Stark empty tree branches form a human head stretching upward. Tiny buds are beginning to bloom on the barren branches.
iStock/Getty + Education Week
Teaching Profession What the Research Says Do Teacher Strikes Increase Pay?
New research finds the majority of teacher strikes in the last decade did boost wages and benefits.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Jennyerin Steele Staats, a special education teacher from Jackson County, W.Va., joins other striking teachers as they demonstrate outside the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Feb. 27.
Jennyerin Steele Staats, a special education teacher from Jackson County, W.Va., joins other striking teachers as they demonstrate outside the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Feb. 27, 2018. New research suggests U.S. teacher strikes have been effective at increasing wages.
Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP
Teaching Profession 5 Ways Teachers Want Administrators to Support Them
"Teachers need to know that administrators have their back," one respondent wrote in an EdWeek Research Center survey.
Sarah Schwartz
3 min read
Expressive emoticons on post-it notes, a happy bright one in the center.
Sung Yoon Jo/iStock
Teaching Profession One Teacher's Fight for the Right to Pump at Work
A teacher shares her struggle to secure what she considered reasonable breaks to pump during the school day, a right protected by law.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
082624 KatelynnWolff horizontal BS
Katelyn Wolff cuddles her newborn baby. Wolff claims that she was denied reasonable breaks to pump breast milk during the school day, despite a federal law protecting workers' rights to do so at work for up to a year after a child's birth. Many other teachers have experienced similar obstacles, advocates say.
Courtesy of Katelyn Wolff
Load More ▼