Public Trust in Elementary School Teachers Declines—But Still Tops Most Other Professions
Teaching Profession

Public Trust in Elementary School Teachers Declines—But Still Tops Most Other Professions

By Evie Blad — January 17, 2025 3 min read
Photograph of diverse kindergarten children with a young white teacher sitting on the floor for a lesson in their classroom.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A majority of Americans view elementary school teachers as highly honest and ethical, rating them second only to nurses in a new poll of public trust in various occupations.

Sixty-one percent of respondents to the nationally representive Gallup survey of 1,000 adults, fielded Dec. 2-18, said they would rate the “honesty and ethical standards of grade-school teachers” high or very high. Seventy-six percent said the same for nurses.

The annual poll shuffles a list of professions, asking about a portion of them each year. Elementary teachers, typically included every three or four years, consistently rank among the most trusted professions, along with nurses, those in the military, pharmacists, and doctors.

The findings come as educators face political headwinds that threaten teacher morale: declining budgets, political debates about discussions of race and sexuality, and a push for private school choice. Seven out of 10 teachers believe the public holds a negative view of their profession, according to the EdWeek Research Center’s State of Teaching survey.

Professions falling at the bottom of the 2024 ratings: the media, members of Congress, car salespeople, and lobbyists.

Trust in elementary school teachers is high, but it has declined

“This fits with the broader context of what we’ve seen through COVID,” when helping professions like teachers and first responders saw a surge of support in 2020, followed by a gradual return to previous levels in the poll, said Lydia Saad, the director of U.S. social research at Gallup.

Seventy-five percent of respondents rated the honesty and ethical standards of elementary school teachers as high or very high in 2020. That number has since declined to its lowest level since Gallup began including elementary school teachers in the poll.

Trust in teachers has declined in the time since—alongside ratings of every other profession included in the poll and confidence in U.S. institutions in general. Twenty-nine percent of respondents to a separate Gallup poll last June said they had a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in public schools.

Fifty-three percent of respondents rated trust of high school teachers as high or very high in 2022, the most recent year they were included in the poll.

Responses to questions about teachers may be informed by respondents’ experiences with public schools, concerns about pandemic-era shutdowns, or a whole host of political or social factors, Saad said.

It’s also possible that respondents who are parents may rate their own children’s teacher more highly; in a separate annual poll conducted by Gallup and PDK International every August, parents consistently rate their own local school system more favorably than public schools in general.

What trust means for teacher morale

That public trust is a positive for school and district administrators concerned about motivating and supporting teachers, but it’s not enough to alleviate concerns about stress, burnout, and teacher turnover, said Leigh McLean, an associate research professor of education at the University of Delaware who studies how teachers’ emotions and attitudes affect their work.

“We know that teaching is largely viewed in the public eye as feminine care work, and most teachers do go into the profession because they genuinely care about the future of children, so it makes sense that the public would view teachers as trustworthy,” McLean said.

But in a sense, that view discounts the high knowledge and skill demands of the job. In addition to ensuring the safety and well-being of their students, elementary school teachers must employ expansive expertise to differentiate lessons, adapt to students’ individual needs, and teach across subject areas.

“The public may trust teachers as humans, but we don’t respect them as professionals in their field,” she said. “Viewing teaching as care work really negates the most important aspects of the profession.”

Principals and district leaders can motivate teachers by giving them agency and flexibility to demonstrate that professionalism, and by highlighting the expertise involved in their work for parents and the public.

“We know that teachers care, but we need to focus on the true skill that teachers apply in the classroom,” McLean said.

Evie Blad
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.

Events

Tue., January 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Spark Minds, Reignite Students & Teachers: STEM’s Role in Supporting Presence and Engagement
Is your district struggling with chronic absenteeism? Discover how STEM can reignite students' and teachers' passion for learning.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Wed., January 22, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2025 Survey Results: The Outlook for Recruitment and Retention
See exclusive findings from EdWeek’s nationwide survey of K-12 job seekers and district HR professionals on recruitment, retention, and job satisfaction. 
Register
Thu., January 23, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and K-12 education jubs at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Q&A Teach For America's New Head Hopes to Inspire Young People to Take Up Teaching
One Million Degrees CEO Aneesh Sohoni will take over the 35-year-old teacher-preparation group in April.
Sarah D. Sparks
6 min read
Jennifer Mojica works with students in her math class at Holmes Elementary School in Miami on Sept. 1, 2011. In a distressed neighborhood north of Miami's gleaming downtown, a group of enthusiastic but inexperienced instructors from Teach for America is trying to make progress where more veteran teachers have had difficulty: raising students' reading and math scores.
Teach For America participant Jennifer Mojica works with students in her math class at Holmes Elementary School in Miami on Sept. 1, 2011. Incoming Teach For America CEO Aneesh Sohoni plans to help the group expand its pipeline of new teachers and education advocates.
J Pat Carter/AP
Teaching Profession Many Educators Across America Are on the Verge of a Retirement Benefits Boost
A bill removing restrictions on Social Security benefits for some teachers is headed to Biden's desk.
Mark Lieberman
7 min read
Photo of Social Security benefits form.
iStock
Teaching Profession The Holiday Gifts Teachers Actually Want (Hint: Skip the Mugs)
We asked educators what they actually want from students for the holidays.
Brooke Schultz & Laura Baker
1 min read
Image of a homemade card, school supplies, and a plant.
Collage via Canva
Teaching Profession The Top 10 Slang Terms Teachers Never Want to Hear Again, Explained
A quick guide to student slang that teachers love to hate.
Marina Whiteleather
2 min read
Photo of BINGO card with buzzwords.
Education Week + Getty
Load More ▼