To the Editor:

The March 20 article, “Reading Comprehension Teaching Has Improved—But Not Nearly Enough ,” made me think back to my early days as a curriculum writer. I was drafting a lesson on the figurative language used in a 4th grade novel. National reading expert David Liben was mentoring me through the project and said, “Hold on, not so fast. Kids don’t even know what’s happening in this text yet.”

English/language arts teachers love to get to the beauty and unique features of a text. As a longtime classroom teacher, I get it. But we sometimes take for granted that students actually understand the basic plot of an assigned written work, though the latest “nation’s report card” results clarified this may not be the case. It’s important to talk about imagery, text structure, and voice and style but not until students understand what they’re reading about.

Focusing on evidence-based teaching practices is critical. These include encouraging students to monitor their own understanding of a text with accountability for what’s happening while reading, as well as using instructional materials that background knowledge. I’m glad that last approach is gaining traction. Putting it all together, and encouraging students to read more, will ensure we’re helping young people develop the literacy skills they need to thrive.

Lorraine Griffith

Chief Knowledge Officer, Humanities

Great Minds

Leicester, N.C.