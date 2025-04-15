Reading Comprehension Matters
Opinion
Reading & Literacy Letter to the Editor

Reading Comprehension Matters

April 15, 2025 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To the Editor:

The March 20 article, “Reading Comprehension Teaching Has Improved—But Not Nearly Enough,” made me think back to my early days as a curriculum writer. I was drafting a lesson on the figurative language used in a 4th grade novel. National reading expert David Liben was mentoring me through the project and said, “Hold on, not so fast. Kids don’t even know what’s happening in this text yet.”

English/language arts teachers love to get to the beauty and unique features of a text. As a longtime classroom teacher, I get it. But we sometimes take for granted that students actually understand the basic plot of an assigned written work, though the latest “nation’s report card” results clarified this may not be the case. It’s important to talk about imagery, text structure, and voice and style but not until students understand what they’re reading about.

Focusing on evidence-based teaching practices is critical. These include encouraging students to monitor their own understanding of a text with accountability for what’s happening while reading, as well as using instructional materials that background knowledge. I’m glad that last approach is gaining traction. Putting it all together, and encouraging students to read more, will ensure we’re helping young people develop the literacy skills they need to thrive.

Lorraine Griffith
Chief Knowledge Officer, Humanities
Great Minds
Leicester, N.C.

Read the article mentioned in the letter

Young girl reading in class.
E+
Reading & Literacy Reading Comprehension Teaching Has Improved—But Not Nearly Enough
Sarah Schwartz, March 20, 2025
6 min read

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

A version of this article appeared in the April 16, 2025 edition of Education Week as Reading Comprehension Matters

Events

Wed., May 07, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reflections on Evidence-Based Grading Practices: What We Learned for Next Year
Get real insights on evidence-based grading from K-12 leaders.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., April 15, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Breaking the Cycle: Future-Proofing Schools Against Chronic Absenteeism
Chronic absenteeism is a signal, not just data. Join us for a webinar on reimagining attendance with research & AI!
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., April 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Trust in Science of Reading to Improve Intervention Outcomes
There’s no time to waste when it comes to literacy. Getting intervention right is critical. Learn best practices, tangible examples, and tools proven to improve reading outcomes.
Content provided by 95 Percent Group LLC
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Reading & Literacy Opinion If Literacy Is a Priority, Why Do We Cling to the Wrong Practices?
There have been two huge developments this year related to how we teach reading.
Mike Schmoker
4 min read
A figure stands above pool in form of book, ready to jump in fantastic world of imagination and inspiration. Concept of knowledge, literature, education, literacy, reading, writing, phonics.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Anton Vierietin/iStock + Getty Images
Reading & Literacy Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Literacy Intervention?
Answer 7 questions about literacy interventions.
Reading & Literacy 4 Ways Teachers Identify and Support Struggling Older Readers
For most students, instruction in how to read ends sometime in elementary school. But some kids still struggle well beyond that point.
Sarah Schwartz
6 min read
Image of a teen looking at books in the library.
Ziga Plahutar/E+
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Whitepaper Science of Reading Guide to Intervention
The Science of Reading Guide to Intervention provides best practices, tangible examples, and tools that are proven to strengthen student ...
Content provided by 95 Percent Group
Load More ▼