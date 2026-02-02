My Secret for Engaging Students in a Black History ‘Jawn’
Opinion
Social Studies Opinion

My Secret for Engaging Students in a Black History ‘Jawn’

Before a new lesson, start a class discussion
By Abigail Henry — February 02, 2026 3 min read
Black History teacher class with hands raised in front of Philadelphia skyline Jawn orange
Erin K. Robinson for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Abigail Henry
Abigail Henry is a Schomburg Fellow and doctoral student at the University at Buffalo, where she runs the Teaching Black History microcredential program for educators. Previously, she taught 9th grade African American history for 12 years at a high school in Philadelphia.

I am writing this jawn, because I believe teaching any Black history jawn in the United States might be one of the hardest jawns asked of a teacher, especially in an age of political division over curriculum.

My teacher identity was developed in Philadelphia public charter schools, where some teachers and teacher leaders used the slang “jawn,” an all-purpose word that is substituted for different nouns. Teachers and students used it so much that I now do, too. It has also made its way into my pedagogical approach for teaching Black histories, through a disciplinary practice I call the “jawn of engagement.”

This model is intended to support K-12 educators to engage learners in Black histories. To do so, the teacher invites students to have a rigorous discussion about race prior to reading a Black historical source. This racial inquiry prepares students to then engage with that source in its full context. When developing this approach, I drew on professional development from education professors Abby Reisman and Lightning Jay and my own my roots in Philadelphia’s tradition of Black history education leadership.

First, the teacher asks students to make a prediction about a particular topic or historical event, share an opinion, or consider a scenario of how they would have behaved in each circumstance. Next, the teacher highlights trends in the students’ responses to start a class discussion before tackling a text or resource directly. After analyzing the source, the teacher finally guides the class back to their opening discussion.

Here are a few examples of how I have used the jawn of engagement with both high school students and the adult educators in my Teaching Black History microcredential course:

Example 1: Philadelphia Transit Strike Lesson
For this middle or high school local history unit, I show students a photograph titled “We Drive Tanks Why Not Trolleys,” which depicts five Black men carrying protest signs, before asking students to posit what caused the 1944 transit strike. After a deep dive into primary sources (including an excerpt of A. Philip Randolph’s 1941 “Call to the Negro America to March on Washington” and contemporaneous local newspaper clippings), students reflect on whether their predictions were accurate.

Example 2: Washington, Du Bois, and Garvey Lesson
Black historical contention, a tenet of Black history studies that explores the disagreements among Black folk, is often too narrowly framed between the educational philosophies of Booker T. Washington’s industrial and vocational approach and W.E.B. Du Bois’ outspoken demand for political equality. For this lesson, after introducing students to the famous debate between Washington and Du Bois, I introduce the Pan-African and Black nationalist perspective of Marcus Garvey. I tell my students, “Garvey is going to jump into the ring, and he is going to back up one of these men, while calling the other a lot of names. Who do you think he is going to support and why?” This framing primes students to engage with Marcus Garvey’s critiques of Du Bois for elitism and benefiting from colorism.

Example 3: Women’s SNCC Paper Lesson
Before covering an anonymous 1964 letter by the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee’s Black women that criticizes civil rights leaders for sexism, I show students a clip of Beyonce’s song “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” in which she samples an audio excerpt from a Malcolm X speech on the mistreatment of Black women. Mirroring the language of that Malcolm X speech, I ask students, “Which one do you think happens the most often to Black women and why?”

  1. “Being disrespected”
  2. “Being unprotected”
  3. “Being neglected”

On the whiteboard, I record students’ examples of each, leading to a rich discussion about intersectionality of race and gender and the importance of Black women’s perspectives. Students are then able to make connections between their discussion and the treatment of Black women they identify in the primary-source letter.

Now in my second year teaching at the University at Buffalo’s K-12 Teaching Black History and Racial Literacy Center, I have heard from teachers in my course that this jawn of engagement helps them reimagine their use of primary sources.

It is my hope that during this Black History Month jawn, my jawn of engagement will encourage other educators to create their own strategies tailored to their local contexts. With a little imagination, you can spark your students’ intellectual curiosity to tackle Black histories with both rigor and vigor.

Explore the Collection

Read more from educators on advancing Black history education.

Social Studies Opinion Why We Need to Study the Black Founders Who Shaped U.S. Democracy
America’s founders weren’t just old, white men in wigs.
LaGarrett J. King
4 min read
Historic black figures silhouettes with sun and start iconography.
Erin K. Robinson for Education Week
Social Studies Opinion The 100-Year History of Black History Month
What people get wrong about Black History Month—and why it’s as urgent now as it ever was.
LaGarrett J. King
5 min read
100 years of Black History textured background with a long line of connected people in the foreground.
Erin K. Robinson for Education Week
Social Studies Opinion My Step-By-Step Framework for Taking Flight Into Black History
Here’s how I teach my AP African American Studies students to excavate truth from primary sources.
Nick Kennedy
4 min read
Black History books behind a Sankofa bird image
Erin K. Robinson for Education Week
Social Studies Opinion My Secret for Engaging Students in a Black History ‘Jawn’
Here’s the class discussion you should be having before introducing a new history lesson.
Abigail Henry
3 min read
Black History teacher class with hands raised in front of Philadelphia skyline Jawn orange
Erin K. Robinson for Education Week
View the Collection

Events

Thu., February 05, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Stop the Drop: Turn Communication Into an Enrollment Booster
Turn everyday communication with families into powerful PR that builds trust, boosts reputation, and drives enrollment.
Content provided by TalkingPoints
Register
Tue., February 10, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Integrating and Interpreting MTSS Data: How Districts Are Designing Systems That Identify Student Needs
Discover practical ways to organize MTSS data that enable timely, confident MTSS decisions, ensuring every student is seen and supported.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., February 12, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Artificial Intelligence Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: AI Could Be Your Thought Partner
How can educators prepare young people for an AI-powered workplace? Join our discussion on using AI as a cognitive companion.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Social Studies Spotlight Spotlight on Teaching Social Studies to Build Literacy and Critical Thinking
This Spotlight explores social studies literacy, evaluating source bias, introducing complex narratives, and key U.S. history topics.
Social Studies Oklahoma Must Rework Social Studies Standards After Court Ruling
The controversial standards were approved without the legally required public notice, the court ruled.
Sarah Schwartz
3 min read
State Superintendent Ryan Walters, right, listens during public comment at the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Oklahoma City.
A court put on ice Oklahoma standards for social studies pushed by former state Superintendent Ryan Walters, pictured here listening to public comment at the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting on April 25, 2024 in Oklahoma City.
Nick Oxford/Human Rights Campaign via AP
Social Studies Communism, American Exceptionalism Latest Flashpoints in State History Standards
Several Republican states will add Christian teachings and anti-communist lessons to their history standards.
Sarah Schwartz
6 min read
A ranger patrols the grounds of the Alamo in San Antonio on March 26, 2020.
Texas' new social studies framework underscores American exceptionalism and the state's own history. The Battle of the Alamo—shown here in San Antonio on March 26, 2020—has long been a flashpoint in debates over what topics Texas students should know. Over the past five years many states have confronted the push for right- or left-favored topics and themes in their history standards.
Eric Gay/AP
Social Studies How Educators Can Teach Civics in Today's Political Climate
Experts share tips on ways to approach civics education with civility and critical thinking.
Jennifer Vilcarino
4 min read
Civics teacher Aedrin Albright stands before her class at Chatham Central High School in Bear Creek, N.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Civics teacher Aedrin Albright stands before her class at Chatham Central High School in Bear Creek, N.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Educators are working to understand the best ways to teach civics as the U.S. Department of Education emphasizes plans for "patriotic education."
Allen G. Breed/AP
Load More ▼