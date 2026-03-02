Ed. Dept. Wants to Revamp Assistance Program It Calls ‘Duplicative,’ ‘Confusing’
Federal

Ed. Dept. Wants to Revamp Assistance Program It Calls ‘Duplicative,’ ‘Confusing’

The Comprehensive Centers program has already been through a year of shakeups
By Matthew Stone — March 02, 2026 3 min read
A first grade classroom at a school in Colorado Springs, on Feb. 12, 2026.
A 1st grade classroom at a school in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Feb. 12, 2026. The U.S. Department of Education released a proposal to rework a decades-old program charged with helping states and school districts problem-solve and deploy new initiatives, calling the current structure “duplicative” and “confusing.”
Kevin Mohatt for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The U.S. Department of Education is proposing to rework a decades-old program charged with helping states and school districts problem-solve and deploy new initiatives, calling the current structure “duplicative,” “confusing,” and “not responsive to state and local needs.”

The federal agency on Monday released a proposal for new priorities and a reworked structure for its Comprehensive Centers program, through which contractors throughout the country work with states and districts in designated regions, and others work nationally on department-determined policy areas.

The document detailing the new priorities, to be published March 3 in the Federal Register, outlines plans for a new national center that offers educators “concierge-style support” as it fields their technical assistance requests and directs them to organizations that can help. And it proposes that contractors operating the nationally focused centers determine their focus areas based on what state and local education leaders say they need.

See Also

The U.S. Department of Education building is pictured on Oct. 24, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
The U.S. Department of Education building in Washington is pictured on Oct. 24, 2025. A new report from a department adviser calls for major overhauls to the agency's research arm to facilitate timely research and easier-to-use guides for educators and state leaders.
Maansi Srivastava for Education Week
Federal Will the Ed. Dept. Act on Recommendations to Overhaul Its Research Arm?
Stephen Sawchuk & Matthew Stone, February 27, 2026
6 min read

The Education Department has traditionally determined these focus areas. For the most recent comprehensive center contracts, awarded in 2024 during the Biden administration, they included alleviating teacher shortages, fiscal equity, and multilingualism.

“Through this redesign, the department aims to ensure that states, tribes, and local education communities are the primary voice driving the department’s technical assistance investments,” the document reads.

The Education Department also suggests it could stop the current set of comprehensive center contracts early so it can launch a new competition based on the newly reworked priorities. The current contracts are slated to run through 2029.

In the announcement published Monday, the department linked the comprehensive centers program revamp to Trump administration efforts to “return education to the states”—the mantra the administration has used to explain major staff reductions at the Education Department over the past year and new flexibility for states from federal accountability requirements.

The department will collect comments on the proposed changes for the next 30 days before it finalizes them.

See Also

President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. Under Musk's leadership, the Department of Government Efficiency spearheaded the abrupt cancellation of dozens of Education Department contracts, including those for the Comprehensive Centers and Regional Educational Laboratories, which a judge found to be illegal.
Evan Vucci/AP
Law & Courts Judge Tells Trump Admin. to Restore Some Education Research Programs
Matthew Stone, August 18, 2025
5 min read

Latest potential shakeup for comprehensive centers

The reworked priorities, along with the potential for an early end to the current contracts, would mark the latest shakeup for the comprehensive centers in the past year.

The Trump administration abruptly ended contracts for 18 of the 20 comprehensive centers in February 2025 during a cost-cutting spree led by the Department of Government Efficiency, claiming the programs promoted diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives that President Donald Trump has pledged to eliminate.

Those contracts remained cut until a judge last August ordered them reinstated.

Contracts for the Education Department’s other main technical assistance program for states and schools—the Regional Educational Laboratories, run out of the agency’s research arm—were also caught up in that cutting spree, until they were restored by the same court order.

The regional educational laboratories focus on helping states and school districts in their designated regions apply education research to their improvement strategies, and they support some research of their own.

See Also

Image of a magnifying glass over budget factor icons.
Getty
States Trump’s Cuts to Ed. Spending Will Hit Efforts to Improve Reading and Math. Here’s How
Sarah Schwartz, March 10, 2025
7 min read

Both technical assistance programs have been around for decades, and while they carry slightly different focuses and are expected to collaborate, they have come under fire for duplication of effort and even competing with each other to provide assistance.

A report the Education Department released Friday with recommendations for redesigning its research arm, the Institute of Education Sciences, detailed feedback from education and research leaders who noted a lack of clarity on the roles of the two kinds of centers and a tendency for them to compete within regions rather than collaborate.

The report recommended that the Education Department place both technical assistance programs under a single coordinating structure and award contracts for both on the same schedule. Additionally, the report recommended, IES should clarify the research-oriented nature of the regional laboratories’ role to address confusion.

Matthew Stone
Assistant Managing Editor Education Week
Matthew Stone is an assistant managing editor for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Department of Education Federal Policy

Events

Thu., March 05, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar Belonging as a Leadership Strategy for Today’s Schools
Belonging isn’t a slogan—it’s a leadership strategy. Learn what research shows actually works to improve attendance, culture, and learning.
Content provided by Harmony Academy
Register
Tue., March 10, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Too Many Initiatives, Not Enough Alignment: A Change Management Playbook for Leaders
Learn how leadership teams can increase alignment and evaluate every program, practice, and purchase against a clear strategic plan.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Wed., March 11, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Beyond Teacher Tools: Exploring AI for Student Success
Teacher AI tools only show assigned work. See how TrekAi's student-facing approach reveals authentic learning needs and drives real success.
Content provided by TrekAi
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal Trump Talks Up AI in State of the Union, But Not Much Else About Education
The president didn't mention two of his cornerstone education policies from the past year.
Alyson Klein
4 min read
President Donald Trump enters to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.
President Donald Trump enters to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. The president devoted little time in the speech to discussing his education policies.
Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool
Federal Education Department Will Send More of Its Programs to Other Agencies
Education grants for school safety, community schools, and family engagement will shift to Health and Human Services.
Mark Lieberman
4 min read
Various school representatives and parent liaisons attend a family and community engagement think tank discussion at Lowery Conference Center on March 13, 2024 in Denver. One of the goals of the meeting was to discuss how schools can better integrate new students and families into the district. Denver Public Schools has six community hubs across the district that have serviced 3,000 new students since October 2023. Each community hub has different resources for families and students catering to what the community needs.
A program that helps state education departments and schools improve family engagement policies is among those the Trump administration will transfer from the U.S. Department of Education to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In this photo, school representatives and parent liaisons attend a family and community engagement discussion on March 13, 2024, in Denver to discuss how schools can better integrate new students and families into the district.
Rebecca Slezak For Education Week
Federal New Trump Admin. Guidance Says Teachers Can Pray With Students
The president said the guidance for public schools would ensure "total protection" for school prayer.
Matthew Stone
3 min read
MADISON, AL - MARCH 29: Bob Jones High School football players touch the people near them during a prayer after morning workouts and before the rest of the school day on March 29, 2024, in Madison, AL. Head football coach Kelvis White and his brother follow in the footsteps of their father, who was also a football coach. As sports in the United States deals with polarization, Coach White and Bob Jones High School form a classic tale of team, unity, and brotherhood. (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Football players at Bob Jones High School in Madison, Ala., pray after morning workouts before the rest of the school day on March 29, 2024. New guidance from the U.S. Department of Education says students and educators can pray at school, as long as the prayer isn't school-sponsored and disruptive to school and classroom activities, and students aren't coerced to participate.
Jahi Chikwendiu/Washington Post via Getty Images
Federal Ed. Dept. Paid Civil Rights Staffers Up to $38 Million as It Tried to Lay Them Off
A report from Congress' watchdog looks into the Trump Admin.'s efforts to downsize the Education Department.
Alyson Klein
5 min read
Commuters walk past the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Eduction, which were ordered closed for the day for what officials described as security reasons amid large-scale layoffs, on March 12, 2025, in Washington.
The U.S. Department of Education spent up to $38 million last year to pay civil rights staffers who remained on administrative leave while the agency tried to lay them off.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Load More ▼