Ed. Dept. Hangs Banner of Charlie Kirk Alongside MLK Jr., Ben Franklin
Federal

Ed. Dept. Hangs Banner of Charlie Kirk Alongside MLK Jr., Ben Franklin

By Matthew Stone — March 02, 2026 1 min read
New banners of Booker T. Washington, Catharine Beecher and Charlie Kirk hang from the Department of Education, Sunday, March 1, 2026, in Washington.
New banners of Booker T. Washington, Catharine Beecher, and Charlie Kirk hang from the U.S. Department of Education on March 1, 2026, in Washington.
Allison Robbert/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The U.S. Department of Education has hung a banner of the assassinated right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk on its Washington headquarters alongside historical figures including Martin Luther King Jr. and Booker T. Washington.

The banner featuring Kirk is part of a display celebrating the United States’ 250th anniversary, multiple news outlets reported Monday.

In a Washington Post video, Kirk’s image can be seen along with banners of Benjamin Franklin, King, Washington, Anne Sullivan, and Catharine Beecher.

“Recharting the course toward a brighter future for American education,” says one banner hung along with the historical figures’. “Turning the page to the next 250 years of academic excellence,” says another.

Sullivan was the longtime teacher of Helen Keller, and her work became a blueprint for working with students who are blind, deaf-blind, and visually impaired, according to the American Federation for the Blind.

Beecher was an advocate for the education of women in the 1800s, founding the Hartford Female Seminary in Connecticut with her sister, an institution where women could study subjects that previously only men could study.

Washington, born into slavery, became a champion for vocational education for former slaves. He became the first president of the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama and expanded it into a school on a 540-acre campus training Black students in skilled trades including carpentry, cabinetmaking, printing, shoemaking and tinsmithing.

President Donald Trump and GOP leaders have lionized Kirk since his shooting at a Utah university in September 2025.

Teachers across the country were fired or placed on leave ahead of investigations into social media comments critiquing Kirk and allegedly implying approval of Kirk’s death, often at the urging of Republican state leaders.

Republican state leaders have also teamed up with Turning Point USA, Kirk’s organization, to help it open new high school chapters.

And days after Kirk’s death, the Education Department launched a coalition of mostly right-wing groups including Turning Point USA, called the America 250 Civics Coalition, to produce educational programming for schools and universities for America’s 250th birthday.

Matthew Stone
Assistant Managing Editor Education Week
Matthew Stone is an assistant managing editor for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Department of Education

Events

Thu., March 05, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar Belonging as a Leadership Strategy for Today’s Schools
Belonging isn’t a slogan—it’s a leadership strategy. Learn what research shows actually works to improve attendance, culture, and learning.
Content provided by Harmony Academy
Register
Tue., March 10, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Too Many Initiatives, Not Enough Alignment: A Change Management Playbook for Leaders
Learn how leadership teams can increase alignment and evaluate every program, practice, and purchase against a clear strategic plan.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Wed., March 11, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Beyond Teacher Tools: Exploring AI for Student Success
Teacher AI tools only show assigned work. See how TrekAi's student-facing approach reveals authentic learning needs and drives real success.
Content provided by TrekAi
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal Will the Ed. Dept. Act on Recommendations to Overhaul Its Research Arm?
An adviser's report called for more coherence and sped-up research awards at the Institute of Education Sciences.
Stephen Sawchuk & Matthew Stone
6 min read
The U.S. Department of Education building is pictured on Oct. 24, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
The U.S. Department of Education building in Washington is pictured on Oct. 24, 2025. A new report from a department adviser calls for major overhauls to the agency's research arm to facilitate timely research and easier-to-use guides for educators and state leaders.
Maansi Srivastava for Education Week
Federal Trump Talks Up AI in State of the Union, But Not Much Else About Education
The president didn't mention two of his cornerstone education policies from the past year.
Alyson Klein
4 min read
President Donald Trump enters to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.
President Donald Trump enters to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. The president devoted little time in the speech to discussing his education policies.
Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool
Federal Education Department Will Send More of Its Programs to Other Agencies
Education grants for school safety, community schools, and family engagement will shift to Health and Human Services.
Mark Lieberman
4 min read
Various school representatives and parent liaisons attend a family and community engagement think tank discussion at Lowery Conference Center on March 13, 2024 in Denver. One of the goals of the meeting was to discuss how schools can better integrate new students and families into the district. Denver Public Schools has six community hubs across the district that have serviced 3,000 new students since October 2023. Each community hub has different resources for families and students catering to what the community needs.
A program that helps state education departments and schools improve family engagement policies is among those the Trump administration will transfer from the U.S. Department of Education to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In this photo, school representatives and parent liaisons attend a family and community engagement discussion on March 13, 2024, in Denver to discuss how schools can better integrate new students and families into the district.
Rebecca Slezak For Education Week
Federal New Trump Admin. Guidance Says Teachers Can Pray With Students
The president said the guidance for public schools would ensure "total protection" for school prayer.
Matthew Stone
3 min read
MADISON, AL - MARCH 29: Bob Jones High School football players touch the people near them during a prayer after morning workouts and before the rest of the school day on March 29, 2024, in Madison, AL. Head football coach Kelvis White and his brother follow in the footsteps of their father, who was also a football coach. As sports in the United States deals with polarization, Coach White and Bob Jones High School form a classic tale of team, unity, and brotherhood. (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Football players at Bob Jones High School in Madison, Ala., pray after morning workouts before the rest of the school day on March 29, 2024. New guidance from the U.S. Department of Education says students and educators can pray at school, as long as the prayer isn't school-sponsored and disruptive to school and classroom activities, and students aren't coerced to participate.
Jahi Chikwendiu/Washington Post via Getty Images
Load More ▼