To the Editor:

The May 5 article, “5 Research-Backed Ways to Help Students Catch up in Math ,” reminded me of my early days as a teacher and school leader. I regularly worked one-on-one with middle and high school students throughout the school day. These sessions typically focused on getting students to understand a math skill as quickly as possible instead of teaching the underlying concept. To develop strong math skills, kids need to have experiences rooted in understanding the “why” behind a mathematical idea—otherwise known as conceptual understanding.

We can sometimes assume students already grasp the foundational concepts necessary for success. Recent results on the National Assessment of Educational Progress suggest that’s not always the case. Students in the United States are still well behind where they were in math before the pandemic upended education, and their achievement lags that seen in many other countries. This isn’t just a skill problem but exposes a lack of foundational understanding of mathematics by far too many students.

Exploring mathematical reasoning, strategies, and real-world applications is essential—but those things can’t happen without conceptual understanding. Evidence-based instructional practices can help, especially with students who are working toward mastery of a topic. Some of these practices include encouraging students to show their thinking, helping them monitor their own understanding of problems, and using tools and representations (like models or drawings) to make sense of the concepts.

I’m excited that more schools are thinking about providing resources for teachers and support staff that ensure deep conceptual understanding. When combined with strong, coherent learning materials and opportunities for practice, we can help students build the mathematical knowledge they need to become skilled mathematicians in and outside the classroom.

Steven Shadel

Chief Knowledge Officer of Mathematics

Great Minds

Chicago, Ill.