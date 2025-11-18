High-Achieving Black and Latino Students Are Often Shut Out of Algebra 1
Mathematics

High-Achieving Black and Latino Students Are Often Shut Out of Algebra 1

By Sarah Schwartz — November 18, 2025 3 min read
Logan Jeffiers teaches an eighth grade pre-algebra class on April 28, 2023, at Medlin Middle School in Trophy Club, Texas.
Logan Jeffiers teaches an eighth grade prealgebra class on April 28, 2023, at Medlin Middle School in Trophy Club, Texas. New data confirm that even when they have similar academic marks as their white peers, Black and Latino students tend to have less access to the gatekeeping course of Algebra 1.
Amanda McCoy/Fort Worth Star-Telegram via TNS
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Black and Latino students are much less likely to have early access to Algebra 1 than their white and Asian peers—even when they’re in the same schools, and have similarly high math scores, according to a new analysis from the testing group NWEA.

Algebra 1 is a key gatekeeper course to high school math. Taking it in 8th grade or before sets students on a path to take more advanced courses by the time they graduate, including Calculus, a class many top colleges prize. Students who don’t take Algebra 1 until 9th grade or later typically can’t reach these higher-level math courses before graduation unless they take summer school.

But data on student course-taking patterns has long shown that opportunities to take Algebra 1 before high school aren’t evenly distributed.

The report, which examines data from 162,000 8th graders across 22 states during the 2023-24 school year, provides one of the broadest and most recent demonstrations of that inequity.

“Algebra isn’t available for many students,” closing off access to advanced math pathways, said Daniel Long, a senior research scientist at NWEA and the lead author on the brief.

Gaps exist between schools, and within them

NWEA analyzed data from schools in which students take its interim assessments and use an automated rostering system, giving the company access to real-time data about students’ coursetaking patterns.

On average, 58% of schools across the states in NWEA’s sample offered Algebra 1 in 8th grade. But those numbers differ substantially by school demographics.

The biggest gap is along income lines. Among schools where more than three-quarters of students are eligible for free and reduced-price lunch, only 46% offer 8th grade Algebra 1. But 80% of schools where fewer than a quarter of students qualify for free and reduced-price lunch offer the course.

Algebra 1 availability also breaks down by student race and geographic location, though not to as great a degree. Forty-five percent of majority-Black or Latino schools offer the course by 8th grade, compared with 61% of majority-white or Asian schools. In rural middle schools 52 percent have middle school Algebra 1, compared with 57% of urban and 64% of suburban schools.

Then these gaps are compounded by disparities in Algebra 1 access within schools. Even among students who are similarly high-achieving, some students are more likely to enroll than others.

Among schools where Algebra 1 was offered, NWEA examined the group of 5th graders who scored in the top 20% of math achievement. In this group, 84% of Asian students and 68% of white and Latino students took Algebra 1 in 8th grade. Only 60% of Black students took the class.

Subjective placement processes could deepen inequities

In part, these discrepancies may result from placement processes that rely on teacher recommendations and parent advocacy, rather than a test-based cutoff. “When there are subjective assessments or placements, some of these unconscious biases play out; some research suggests that,” Long said.

The new findings from NWEA could be “a real motivator to really consider automatic enrollment policies,” said Elizabeth Huffaker, an assistant professor of educational leadership and policy at the University of Florida, who has studied Algebra 1 policies. Huffaker was not involved with the research.

The report recommends that states adopt policies requiring schools to screen all students for Algebra 1 readiness and automatically enroll eligible students for the class. In that approach students have to opt out if they don’t want to take Algebra 1 in 8th grade, rather than opt in if they do.

It’s a move that several states, including Texas and North Carolina, have made in recent years.

In North Carolina, research has shown that the policy increased Black and Latino 8th graders’ participation in Algebra 1 in at least one large district. Reports from Texas show similar gains.

Even with an automatic enrollment policy, schools may need to take further steps to ensure students get equitable access to the class. One study in Dallas, for example, found that eligible students who moved from one district to another during middle school could fall through the cracks. Still, an opt-out policy addresses some of the biggest roadblocks, said Long.

“The data on the value of early enrollment for students who are prepared has really, really strong benefits,” he said. “There are very feasible ways, among currently high-achieving students, to address barriers that exist in placement.”

Sarah Schwartz
Staff Writer Education Week
Sarah Schwartz is a reporter for Education Week who covers curriculum and instruction.

Events

Tue., December 02, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar How High Schools Can Prepare Students for College and Career
Explore how schools are reimagining high school with hands-on learning that prepares students for both college and career success.
Register
Wed., December 03, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar GoGuardian and Google: Proactive AI Safety in Schools
Learn how to safely adopt innovative AI tools while maintaining support for student well-being. 
Content provided by GoGuardian
Register
Thu., December 11, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Supporting Struggling Readers in Middle and High School
Join this free virtual event to learn more about policy, data, research, and experiences around supporting older students who struggle to read.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Mathematics Spotlight Spotlight on Building Foundational Math Skills and Beyond
This Spotlight will provide insights on helping students build foundational math skills.
Mathematics Spotlight Spotlight on Teaching Tools to Make the Math Journey Easier
Students need to see math as useful and doable. This Spotlight focuses on giving teachers tools to help in that journey.
Mathematics How Should We Teach Math? General and Special Ed. Researchers Don't Agree
The divide makes it less likely that students who struggle will get access to proven strategies, researchers argue in a new study.
Sarah Schwartz
8 min read
A student works a problem in a second grade math class at Place Bridge Academy, May 20, 2025, in Denver.
A student works a problem in a 2nd grade math class at Place Bridge Academy, May 20, 2025, in Denver. The math instructional strategies that teachers employ can vary depending on whether they trained as general or special educators—a divide researchers say could hurt struggling students.
Rebecca Slezak/AP
Mathematics Opinion Do Math and Grade-Level Instruction Need a Divorce?
Every student can achieve math proficiency. Here's how.
Rick Hess
6 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week
Load More ▼