I’m not a math teacher, but I assume that those who are, like the rest of us educators, can always use good ideas on how to improve instruction.

Based on the feedback I’ve received on the posts in this collection, I think you’ll be able to find more than a few useful suggestions.

1. 11 Ways to Make Math Instruction More Accessible to English-Learners

Breaking down math steps into clear language is one way teachers can help English learners grasp both the content and academic language. Read more .

2. Math Might Be a Universal Language. But Don’t Teach It That Way

Encouraging students to use their first language helps them make math connections, increasing their understanding and engagement. Read more .

3. Math Is Also a Foreign Language to English Learners. How to Reach Them

As tough as math mastery can be for any student, learning it along with English calls for additional strategies. Try these nine. Read more .

Here are a few older posts that are also helpful:

4. 10 Teacher-Proofed Strategies for Improving Math Instruction

To move past “drill and skill,” educators can draw inspiration for creative math lessons from students’ everyday experiences. Read more .

5. Four Teacher-Recommended Instructional Strategies for Math

Four teachers share their favorite strategies for math instruction, including the Concrete Representational Abstract approach. Read more .

6. Twelve Ways to Make Math More Culturally Responsive

Four educators share ideas for using culturally responsive teaching in math class, including by helping students make community connections. Read more .



