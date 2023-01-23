Morning Rituals Educators Swear By to Start the Day Right

A typical day in the life of a teacher or principal is anything but calm. So, how do educators make sure they start the day off right?
We asked Education Week’s social media followers to share the go-to morning rituals that help them mentally prepare for the school day.
Set the tone for the day with uplifting tunes, stories, or videos
A cup of coffee, morning yoga, and an awesome playlist!
- Miss G.
Cozy lights on in my classroom, some fun music on my SmartBoard, and helping my students (early morning office hours).
I listen to an audiobook while I get ready. Sometimes it’s the only reading I get to do all day.
- Sara R.
I start every class with a motivational video from YouTube or a similar site.
- John L.
Move your body
Lifting!!
- Coach G.
3:45 wake up. Gym by 4. Back home. At least a 2 mile run with my husky. Breakfast. Shower. Make lunch. Leave for school by 8.
- Blake C.
Morning grounding exercise, self-awareness check in and set an intention for the day.
- Ben K.
Yoga
- Ei M.
Stay grounded in your faith
Bible App and Podcast...🙏🏾🙏🏾
Starting the day off with prayer prepares me emotionally and mentally to handle the challenges of the day. I find that I am calmer, less anxious, and I get more done when I start my day with Him.
- Queen M.
Prayer and music before I get to my school site!
- Ms. J.
Connect with your students
Being the hype man for students entering class. 🤷♂️
- Matt W.
Greeting students at the door, and Morning Meeting!👍🏾
- Lisa H.
💯Building rapport right away.
We start each day with a morning greeting. Simply saying good morning and naming the child builds connections.
- Mary W.