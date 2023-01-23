Morning Rituals Educators Swear By to Start the Day Right
Teaching Profession

Morning Rituals Educators Swear By to Start the Day Right

By Marina Whiteleather — January 23, 2023 1 min read
Image of a clock on a spiral notebook.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A typical day in the life of a teacher or principal is anything but calm. So, how do educators make sure they start the day off right?

We asked Education Week’s social media followers to share the go-to morning rituals that help them mentally prepare for the school day.

Set the tone for the day with uplifting tunes, stories, or videos

A cup of coffee, morning yoga, and an awesome playlist!

- Miss G.

Cozy lights on in my classroom, some fun music on my SmartBoard, and helping my students (early morning office hours).

- Nicole G.

I listen to an audiobook while I get ready. Sometimes it’s the only reading I get to do all day.

- Sara R.

I start every class with a motivational video from YouTube or a similar site.

- John L.

Move your body

Lifting!!

- Coach G.

3:45 wake up. Gym by 4. Back home. At least a 2 mile run with my husky. Breakfast. Shower. Make lunch. Leave for school by 8.

- Blake C.

Morning grounding exercise, self-awareness check in and set an intention for the day.

- Ben K.

Yoga

- Ei M.

Stay grounded in your faith

Bible App and Podcast...🙏🏾🙏🏾

- Michael B.

Starting the day off with prayer prepares me emotionally and mentally to handle the challenges of the day. I find that I am calmer, less anxious, and I get more done when I start my day with Him.

- Queen M.

Prayer and music before I get to my school site!

- Ms. J.

Connect with your students

Being the hype man for students entering class. 🤷‍♂️

- Matt W.

Greeting students at the door, and Morning Meeting!👍🏾

- Lisa H.

💯Building rapport right away.

-Teacher Warrior

We start each day with a morning greeting. Simply saying good morning and naming the child builds connections.

- Mary W.

Marina Whiteleather
Director of Social Media & Audience Engagement
Marina Whiteleather is the director of social media and audience engagement for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Teachers

Events

Wed., February 01, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Academic Integrity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence
As AI writing tools rapidly evolve, learn how to set standards and expectations for your students on their use.
Content provided by Turnitin
Register
Tue., January 24, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2023 Survey Results: Lingering Staffing Issues Impact K-12 Recruiting and Retention
Learn the results of Education Week's latest nationwide survey on job satisfaction, recruitment, and retention, and get insights from expert panelists on how to address these challenges.
Content provided by Top School Jobs
Register
Thu., January 26, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Opinion Teachers Are Not Meant to Be Martyrs
When teachers speak out, they are not waving at you. They are drowning in front of you.
Amanda Slaten Frasier
4 min read
Digital Illustration of a woman lost is a large maze
Mikkel William/E+
Teaching Profession Opinion You're an Educator With a Story to Tell? What to Do?
The education novel is a well-trodden road. Strive to make it novel.
Rick Hess
6 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Teaching Profession Opinion I Study Breastfeeding Behavior. Here’s Why Nursing Teachers Have It So Tough
Federal law just guaranteed nursing teachers more accommodations. But it only solves part of the challenge.
Jill Inderstrodt
4 min read
Conceptual illustration of a breastmilk supplies puzzle with missing pieces.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and iStock/Getty Images
Teaching Profession In Their Own Words An Award-Winning Teacher in India Deplores the Lack of Respect for American Teachers
Former Fulbright Scholar Ranjitsinh Disale has called on American policymakers to pass a resolution declaring support for the teaching profession.
Madeline Will
5 min read
Photo of teacher in front o blackboard.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼