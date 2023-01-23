Morning Rituals Educators Swear By to Start the Day Right

A typical day in the life of a teacher or principal is anything but calm. So, how do educators make sure they start the day off right?

We asked Education Week’s social media followers to share the go-to morning rituals that help them mentally prepare for the school day.

Educators: We want to know how to start the school day off right. What's your go-to morning ritual? 🌞 — Education Week (@educationweek) January 11, 2023

Set the tone for the day with uplifting tunes, stories, or videos

A cup of coffee, morning yoga, and an awesome playlist!

- Miss G.

Cozy lights on in my classroom, some fun music on my SmartBoard, and helping my students (early morning office hours).

- Nicole G.

I listen to an audiobook while I get ready. Sometimes it’s the only reading I get to do all day.

- Sara R.



I start every class with a motivational video from YouTube or a similar site.

- John L.

Move your body

Lifting!!

- Coach G.

3:45 wake up. Gym by 4. Back home. At least a 2 mile run with my husky. Breakfast. Shower. Make lunch. Leave for school by 8.

- Blake C.

Morning grounding exercise, self-awareness check in and set an intention for the day.

- Ben K.

Yoga

- Ei M.

Stay grounded in your faith

Bible App and Podcast...🙏🏾🙏🏾

- Michael B.



Starting the day off with prayer prepares me emotionally and mentally to handle the challenges of the day. I find that I am calmer, less anxious, and I get more done when I start my day with Him.

- Queen M.



Prayer and music before I get to my school site!

- Ms. J.

Connect with your students

Being the hype man for students entering class. 🤷‍♂️

- Matt W.



Greeting students at the door, and Morning Meeting!👍🏾

- Lisa H.

💯Building rapport right away.

-Teacher Warrior



We start each day with a morning greeting. Simply saying good morning and naming the child builds connections.

- Mary W.

