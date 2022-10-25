Immigrant Teacher’s Memoir Sheds Light on What English Learners Need
Teaching Profession Q&A

Immigrant Teacher’s Memoir Sheds Light on What English Learners Need

By Ileana Najarro — October 25, 2022 5 min read
Emily Francis
Emily Francis
Courtesy of Seidlitz Education
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Emily Francis started her U.S. education as a newly arrived student from Guatemala at the age of 15 at Martin Van Buren High School in Queens Village, New York.

Now an English-as-a-second-language, or ESL, teacher at Concord High School in North Carolina, she wrote a book, If You Only Knew: Letters from an Immigrant Teacher, piecing together the story of her life, and offering insights on the immigrant student experience for colleagues and students alike.

The memoir recounts her journey to the United States and her experience as an English learner who becomes a high school dropout, and later returns to school to become an ESL educator.

The book intertwines her life story with similar stories of students she taught in the past. She connects the eight student experiences with her own to help explain how a teacher can connect with a student over personal experiences.

As more school districts grapple with what it takes to support immigrant students and the funding challenges confronting them, Francis spoke with Education Week on the role her story plays in the conversation.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What inspired you to write this book?

Personally, as a teacher, I do believe that it’s not just a matter of graduating from college and going straight to teaching and learning stops. I do believe that we have to keep growing and expanding our knowledge on how to better serve our students. And so having an experience that not that many teachers have, which is what it is to be an English-language learner sitting in a classroom, experiencing the language barriers, experiencing academic barriers. And so if I have that experience, why not share it so other teachers can learn? And also for students to have the opportunity to have a text that reflects their own experiences. It is important for that story and stories to be out in the world.

How have things changed in education (or not) for immigrant students since you were a student?

The very first change that I’ve seen is the embracing of multilingual learning: allowing students to be able to use two or three languages in the classroom. That’s something that I never experienced and really would have helped me if I was allowed or encouraged to use my home language to access content.

That’s something that years later, today, my students are taking advantage of this opportunity. And the other part is the way the second language is acquired. The way I learned back in 1994, was sitting in a classroom, open the textbook to page 300, let’s fill in this sentence, “I like broccoli,” “I like chicken.” And that is not based on research, that is not the way a second language is acquired.

The way we are teaching now is using core content in order to teach the second language process. And so that’s definitely something that is growing out there, there’s still so much work to be done. But when you walk into ESL classrooms, or classrooms that are teaching English as a second language, you will see rich and robust ways that students are acquiring the language.

EW Emily Francis 4 BS
Courtesy of Seidlitz Education

What do you hope teachers can take away from the book?

I think a teacher who opens up a book, and reads experiences that are unknown for that teacher, I mean how many teachers do we have right now teaching that have crossed borders? Not that many. The desire is they can see students who are sitting in that classroom. They may have a student who crossed a border, they may have a student who has experienced family separation, they may have a student who is experiencing some sort of substance abuse or home that needs support.

So the book is really for teachers, if they have never experienced those walks of life, for them to see it through the book. And that opens a path for them to have those communications, those relationships with students who are sitting in their classrooms. Hopefully, there will be some connections.

How can teachers and administrators better support immigrant students?

If you ask a mainstream classroom teacher—someone who went to school to learn about math and science—they did not learn how second language acquisition is acquired. Only a teacher who went to school for that will know it. And I think all teachers need to understand that a student who is learning English as a second language, there is a process for that student to acquire the language: immersing the student in that process is important, allowing the student who is not there yet to really access the content so they can get to that point where they need to be, not expecting a student who has been here three months to be already making an essay.

So I do think there’s a huge gap in teacher understanding on how language works, and if we close that gap in teacher understanding, then students will have more opportunity to be able to access more content because we’re giving them time, we’re giving them the scaffold, we’re giving them the help for them to get to the point where they can really understand without using translators or interpreters.

Administrators need to get into the classrooms. That’s really the only way for you to learn and see how the student is, where they’re struggling or not. Sitting in a classroom, an administrator can ask, why are you not engaging? Why is that student sitting on the side?

That really will be the only way that a student can have access to everything that all monolingual English speakers have. And administrators listening and trusting second-language-acquisition experts. My principal, when I go to him for an idea of something that I want to implement, he trusts what I’m coming up with and he allows me to do certain things, because he knows that I have my students’ best interest.

At a time of teacher shortages and risk of burnout growing among teachers, what keeps you going in the classroom?

As teachers, we have a crazy day. I get home, and we are tired, not only brain-tired but body exhausted. But really when we close our eyes and think, “Why am I coming back tomorrow?” you start thinking about those little things that happen, those little changes that your students experienced today.

Like today I had a student who didn’t understand how to form an equation. So I made him understand. And by the time I left the classroom, that student was working on his own. So today I want to say I did it, at least one student was able to grasp a concept. And that keeps me going.

And the other thing that keeps me going is connections. I have a group of teachers called #PLC4Newcomers, and we meet once a month [online], because we need to encourage each other, we need to hear from each other what’s working, what’s not working. If we do not collaborate across states, counties, then we are going to create silos, and [being in] that silo can really burn out a teacher.

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.
Related Tags:
Immigrants Teachers Bilingual Education

Events

Wed., October 26, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Rethinking the One-Teacher Classroom
Explore strategies to provide every student with personalized support and help reduce teacher dissatisfaction.
Content provided by Littera Education
Register
Thu., October 27, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Thu., October 27, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Cultivating Long Term Success and Retention for New Teachers and Paraprofessionals
Accelerate and ease the learning curve for new teachers with innovative professional support that leads to long term success and retention.
Content provided by BetterLesson
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Opinion The Most Important Thing Principals Can Do in a Teacher Observation
The best feedback I ever got came during my first year teaching—and it started with just one word.
Kelly Scott
3 min read
Illustration of nervous teacher.
<b>F. Sheehan/Education Week and iStock/Getty</b>
Teaching Profession From Our Research Center How Issues Like Race, Sex, Politics Resonate With Educators, in Charts
EdWeek Research Center data show how debates over cultural issues in the classroom have impacted educators.
Libby Stanford
5 min read
3-d render of an arrow avoiding a hole in the floor.
iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession Educators Are Deeply Conflicted on Teaching Heated Cultural Issues, Survey Finds
There's fear of retribution for teaching about topics like race, gender, and sexuality, an Education Week survey shows.
Libby Stanford
8 min read
Illustration of a large crack splitting the ground into blue and red divided sides
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Teaching Profession Florida Teachers Could Lose Their Licenses Under New Rule Tied to 'Don't Say Gay' Law
A proposed rule could strip teachers' licenses if they teach about gender identity or sexuality to K-3 students.
Ileana Najarro
2 min read
Marchers wave U.S. and rainbow flags and signs as they walk at the St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Saturday, March 12, 2022 during a rally and march to protest the controversial "Don't say gay" bill passed by Florida's Republican-led legislature and now on its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk.
Marchers wave U.S. and rainbow flags as they walk at the St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Fla., in March. They were protesting a controversial bill passed by the Florida legislature restricting discussion of LGBTQ issues in the elementary grades.
Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP
Load More ▼