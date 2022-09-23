Immigrant Students Are Under Pressure. Four Ways Districts Can Support Them
English-Language Learners

Immigrant Students Are Under Pressure. Four Ways Districts Can Support Them

Whether they’re arriving due to circumstance or politics, districts must be prepared to enroll and serve newcomers
By Ileana Najarro — September 23, 2022 4 min read
Student teacher Olivia Vazquez, standing, left, speaks with a student at the Eliza B. Kirkbride School in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Vazquez is finishing up her last semester at Swarthmore College and hoping to help make sure immigrant students arriving in Philadelphia have a more supportive experience in school than she did growing up.
Student-teacher Olivia Vazquez, left, speaks with a student at the Eliza B. Kirkbride School in Philadelphia on Oct. 20. Vazquez hopes to make sure immigrant students arriving in the city have a more supportive experience in school than she did growing up.
Matt Rourke/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Immigrant students—whether they are refugees, unaccompanied minors, or migrants—are becoming increasingly visible in K-12 schools across the country as immigration topics dominate headlines.

In recent weeks, for instance, Republican governors of Texas and Florida have bused or flown migrants from Texas to more-Democratic communities such as Washington, D.C., and Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. They’ve cited the latest wave of undocumented immigrants entering through the country’s southern border, even as others accuse the governors of using vulnerable people for political stunts, and the immigrant families have filed at least one lawsuit in response.

Whether a school district is new to welcoming immigrant students or has been doing so for years, district leaders agree on some best practices to ensure these students and their families get the support they need. Here are four best practices:

Tap into federal and other funding for immigrant students

When Elena Garcia became the executive director of English-language learners for the Hillsborough County school district in Tampa, Fla., one of her first goals was to evaluate her department’s data on immigrant students and apply for immigrant grant funding through Title III, the federal program that broadly supports academic programs for multilingual students.

She realized the district qualified for the grant and was able to hire a bilingual social worker, a bilingual school counselor, and an additional interpreter to expand the district’s preexisting staffing.

Though the district was eligible for the grant before and hadn’t applied, Garcia said there have always been ways to fund programming for immigrant students if it’s a true district priority.

“Hillsborough County Public Schools has been and continues to be committed to serving immigrant families regardless of the external funding that we received,” she said.

Funding prioritization for services tailored to these students is key, said Abdul Sami Safay, a school community refugee specialist at the San Juan Unified School District in Carmichael, Calif., and that begins with the superintendent.

One way to leverage funding is to establish offices or departments focused on providing services to immigrants and refugees, as San Juan has done. The centers should work in tandem with a district’s English-language development office and other resources, such as bilingual instructional assistants, for immigrant students who are classified as English learners.

Make decisions based on data and feedback

Once funding is secured through Title III grants or other means, plans to spend it need to be driven by data and feedback from the immigrant families themselves.

The San Juan district, for instance, saw a growth in refugee families enrolling from Afghanistan and Iran several years ago. It adapted by hiring staff that reflected the community and spoke their languages, said Raj Rai, director of communication for the district.

“That really sets the stage of setting that welcoming environment,” Rai said.

In the Hillsborough district—where a majority of immigrant students come from Honduras, Cuba, and Venezuela—Garcia looks at what families need today, how those needs have shifted, and what the district needs to do to help. She gathers direct feedback from families at in-person welcome events.

Schools also need to take time to assess students’ needs when placing them in the right grade level and program, said Viridiana Carrizales, co-founder and CEO of ImmSchools, a nonprofit that works with K-12 schools to support undocumented students and their families.

And they should be careful not to jump to conclusions: Carrizales has found cases where immigrant students are classified as having a learning disability when really there’s a language barrier involved.

Invest in training for all staff

Districts can have staff dedicated to immigrant student services, but all district staff must be adequately trained to support these students and their families, Carrizales argues.

That includes knowing how to use trauma-informed practices to better account for some students’ traumatic experiences coming to the United States, and familiarity with different cultural norms.

Educators also needa basic understanding of how the U.S. immigration system works, why these families are now here, and what rights students have, especially if they or their parents are undocumented.

As a high schooler, Carrizales was undocumented, as were her parents, who feared filling out school forms that required ID cards. And Carrizales experienced an incident in which a well-meaning school counselor wanted to call immigration to figure out how to get her a Social Security card for college admissions forms—something that could have jeopardized her and her family, she said.

In the San Juan district, training goes both ways: It offers presentations for staff to learn more about countries students are coming from and their cultural backgrounds and courses for immigrant families on how to navigate the district, how it works, and what services are available.

Partner with community organizations to help the whole child

The San Juan district organizes student cultural clubs and sports teams to help immigrant students better connect with all their peers, Sanjay in California said. But when a district is new to working with these populations or is tight in funding, third-party partners can be a life-saver to provide these kinds of services.

Districts can partner with community organizations such as food banks to more directly lend a hand to families outside of the school day.

And local resettlement agencies know the most about the students’ unique needs and can alert districts in advance as to who’is coming, how many families to expect, where exactly families will be relocating to, and more, said Garcia in Florida.

Organizations like ImmSchools can work with districts to evaluate their resources, and where they have room to grow.

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.
Related Tags:
Immigrants

Events

Mon., September 26, 2022, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Seamless Integrations for Engagement in the Classroom
Learn how to seamlessly integrate new technologies into your classroom to support student engagement. 
Content provided by GoGuardian
Register
Thu., September 29, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Be the Change: Strategies to Make Year-Round Hiring Happen
Learn how to leverage actionable insights to diversify your recruiting efforts and successfully deploy a year-round recruiting plan.
Content provided by Frontline
Register
Fri., September 30, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Equity & Diversity Webinar Critical Ways Leaders Can Build a Culture of Belonging and Achievement
Explore innovative practices for using technology to build an environment of belonging and achievement for all staff and students.
Content provided by DreamBox Learning
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

English-Language Learners Opinion 10 Strategies for Reaching English-Learners
Despite the best of intentions, educators often err in their approaches to teaching students the English language.
Larry Ferlazzo
5 min read
Supportive hand holds up a student who is reaching for a star
iStock/Getty
English-Language Learners Want to Support English-Learners? Prioritize SEL, New Study Finds
Students leaving English-learner programs report greater confidence in their academic abilities. How can SEL reinforce that finding?
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
Young girl smiling and writing in classroom.
Getty
English-Language Learners Spotlight Spotlight on Language Instruction
This Spotlight will help you understand the challenges facing ELLs, gain insights into the future of education for ELL students, and more.
English-Language Learners Virtual Learning Made Persistent Problems Worse for English-Learners
But some solutions also existed pre-pandemic—and it's up to districts to put them into action, a pair of reports conclude.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
Photograph of young boy reading.
Getty
Load More ▼