How Gamifying Instruction Improved Student Test Scores in This Teacher’s Classroom
Teaching Q&A

How Gamifying Instruction Improved Student Test Scores in This Teacher’s Classroom

By Lauraine Langreo — October 11, 2023 3 min read
Gerilyn Williams, a middle school math teacher in New Jersey, stands in her classroom.
Gerilyn Williams, a middle school math teacher in New Jersey, says students now look forward to math class as a result of the gamification of her instruction.
Photo courtesy of Gerilyn Williams
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Gerilyn Williams, a middle school math teacher in New Jersey, was looking for ways to make math more fun and engaging for her students. She learned about gamification and tried it out in her classroom in 2017.

Since then, she’s seen huge improvements in student engagement and academic performance compared with previous years.

“I found that this shifted the students’ thinking toward more of a growth mindset,” said Williams, who works for Pinelands Junior High School in Little Egg Harbor, N.J.

In an interview with Education Week, she shares what gamification looks like in her classroom, what the effect on student test scores has been, and what her students think of it.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

What made you decide to gamify your classroom?

Who doesn’t like games? I started looking into this: How can I make things more fun for my students? There were a couple of things I realized. First of all, game-based learning and gamification are a little different. A lot of times they’re used interchangeably, but in my research, I found that gamification is taking elements of game design and applying them to other areas. So if I can take these techniques and apply them to my classroom to engage students in the learning process, I wondered how effective this would be. “How would it work?” was my big question.

I mean, it’s middle school math—who looks forward to middle school math? But my students do now.
Gerilyn Williams

What does gamification look like in your classroom?

I started small. Let me take a very general game—a lot of people have heard of Monopoly, so I called it mathopoly. My goal that year was to have students reflect more on their learning and keep track of their progress. So I made sheets with boxes that look like the squares on the Monopoly board where the properties are, and inside each box was the name of a quiz or assessment that we were taking. The benchmarks were the railroads, and other quizzes and assessments looked like the property squares. I had students write down their grades so they see everything in one spot, and we did reflections based on that.

It evolved from there. I got custom stamps—green ink for houses and red ink for hotels. I had a rubric for how many houses or hotels they get depending on their grade on a particular assessment. When I brought out the stamps, they got excited. If they retook a quiz and got a better score, they couldn’t wait to get those extra houses.

And I’m like, “Oh, wait a minute. How can I take advantage of this and apply it in other areas?” So that year, our end-of-year review was this big mathopoly game. It was basically stations [and] rotations. I put the students into groups and gave them a game token. Each station was a monopoly space with a math activity. Their accuracy on the activity would determine how much Monopoly money I would give them. In true Monopoly form, the top-earning teams got a prize. They loved it. They were engaged in the review.

Now, the entire structure of my classroom has changed a bit. In my classroom, lessons are known as quests. A chapter is a level. A unit is a world. Quizzes are known as boss battles—and yes, you can do a rematch. Extended learning opportunities are side quests.

What has been the effect on student academic performance?

The students performed better on their final exam that [first year I gamified] than in previous years. The data show that this is working. Last year [2022-23], my students’ benchmark scores from September to March increased about 53 percentage points. Our class averages used to fall in a really nice bell curve, where the middle was about a C. My classes’ average grades are now B-minus to B-plus since I’ve been doing gamification. The litmus test is I’ve been using the same paper-based quizzes and assessments [I used before gamification]. I haven’t changed anything about the assessments. They’re still the same. The bottom line is it works.

Do you have a specific student success story that you can share?

There was one in particular that I have in mind. She had never been really good at math. She absolutely blossomed and thrived, and by the end of the year, she was an overachiever. She absolutely loved the strategy. She was fully engaged and found math to be easier by the end of the year because of the way it was structured and she was able to run at her own pace. She would do side quests because she wanted to.

And students will ask, “When’s the next quest or level going to unlock? I’m ready for it.” I’ve never had that until I gamified my classroom. I mean, it’s middle school math—who looks forward to middle school math? But my students do now.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.
Related Tags:
Games Teaching Strategies Academic Achievement

Events

Thu., October 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum Reading Instruction and AI: New Strategies for the Big Education Challenges of Our Time
Join the conversation as experts in the field explore these instructional pain points and offer game-changing guidance for K-12 leaders and educators.
Register
Fri., October 13, 2023, 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
Education Webinar The K-12 Leader: Data and Insights Every Marketer Needs to Know
Which topics are capturing the attention of district and school leaders? Discover how to align your content with the topics your target audience cares about most. 
Register
Mon., October 16, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Harnessing Instructional Science to Achieve Systemwide Learning Gains
Examine the links between key educational frameworks and instructional science to boost student learning outcomes.
Content provided by Sourcewell
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Opinion Teachers Can Support Struggling Readers in Middle and High School. Here's How
Older students' literacy challenges can be overlooked. But there are instructional practices that will foster reading growth.
Larry Ferlazzo
8 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching Video How to Boost Student Engagement: 3 Tips From Teachers
Engagement is a big post-pandemic problem. Two top teachers shared their short- and long-term tips for re-engaging students.
Madeline Will
5 min read
A third grader raises her hand to answer a teacher’s question during a math lesson.
A third grader raises her hand to answer a teacher’s question during a math lesson.
Allison Shelley/EDUimages
Teaching Opinion Making Culturally Responsive Teaching Work: Zaretta Hammond Corrects 3 Big Misconceptions
The author and coach explains how to avoid several common mistakes in culturally responsive teaching.
Larry Ferlazzo
10 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching Learning 'Acceleration' Is Hard to Do. These Districts Are Tackling the Challenge
Despite the buzz, acceleration hasn’t proved to be as popular as other learning-recovery strategies.
Sarah Schwartz
9 min read
EL teacher Katina Tibbetts looks at her computer during a 5th grade level Wit and Wisdom lesson at East Veterans Memorial Elementary in Gloucester, Mass., on Sept. 20, 2023.
Katina Tibbetts, a teacher who specializes in instruction for English learners, works with 5th-grade students during a lesson at East Veterans Memorial Elementary in Gloucester, Mass., on Sept. 20, 2023.
Libby O'Neill for Education Week
Load More ▼