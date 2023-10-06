Challenges to Books in Public Schools Aren’t Slowing Down
Reading & Literacy

Challenges to Books in Public Schools Aren’t Slowing Down

By Eesha Pendharkar — October 06, 2023 3 min read
Books targeted in school challenges are stacked at an exhibit at the American Library Association's annual conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at McCormick Place in Chicago. Attendees are invited to climb atop a giant chair to read their favorite banned book.
Banned books are stacked at an exhibit at the American Library Association's annual conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Chicago. Book challenges increased by 20 percent compared to last year, according to ALA data from January to August.
Claire Savage/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Book bans and challenges have continued to increase for the second year in a row, according to the most up- to-date data available.

Book bans and challenges increased by 20 percent compared to last year, according to 2023 preliminary data compiled by the American Library Association released last month.

The ALA compiled reports from library professionals and from news stories across the country between January and August of this year and found 695 attempts to censor library materials and services to 1,915 unique titles. That number marks a 20 percent increase from the same reporting period in 2022, which was previously the year with the highest number of book bans and challenges in 20 years.

The ALA defines a book challenge as an attempt to remove or restrict materials, based upon the objections of a person or group. It defines a ban as an instance in which a school district removes those materials, either permanently or temporarily.

According to the ALA data, bans or challenges were issued in 220 public districts across the country.

Throughout the 2022-23 school year, PEN America, a free speech advocacy organization, found 3,362 instances of individual books being banned, affecting 1,557 unique titles. This represents an increase of 33 percent compared with the 2021-22 school year.

PEN America also relies on direct reports and news to compile the number of book challenges and bans. The organization also scans school board meeting minutes, and files public records requests to compile a nationwide banned books list.

According to both ALA and PEN, these numbers are lower than the total bans, since not every challenge or ban is reported to the organizations or covered in news.

A vast majority of these challenges and bans continue to impact books about LGBTQ+ characters, and books by and about people of color, according to the ALA. A majority of book challenges — about 92 percent — were issued as part of mass book challenges, the ALA report said.

Students’ access to culturally relevant books and instructional materials are at risk nationwide because of book challenges, according to Royel Johnson, an associate professor of education at the University of Southern California.

Not all book challenges are created equal

Challenging books and learning materials is about parents having control over their children’s learning, said Nicole Neily, the CEO of a conservative parental rights group, Parents Defending Education, in her testimony before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary last month.

“[Reports about—and concern over—book bans are] a manufactured crisis that distracts from families’ valid concerns about the quality of their children’s education and whether students are safe from drugs, assaults, and bullying in schools today,” she said.

Parents Defending Education did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Several parent groups and Republican lawmakers have objected to commonly banned books, such as All Boys Aren’t Blue; Gender Queer: A Memoir, or Lawn Boy on the basis that they contain “pornographic” materials or “indoctrinate” kids.

Anyone who is part of the school community—parents, staff, and students—should have the ability to raise concerns about books, and there should be a process in place for addressing those concerns that provides due process to everyone, according to Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom.

“If there’s a family that has [a] particular concern they should be able to guide their children’s reading, and librarians are always anxious to help parents with that process,” she said. “But it shouldn’t dictate what other people are able to read.”

Eesha Pendharkar
Staff Writer Education Week
Eesha Pendharkar is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in education.

Events

Wed., October 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Combatting Teacher Shortages: Strategies for Classroom Balance and Learning Success
Learn from leaders in education as they share insights and strategies to support teachers and students.
Content provided by DreamBox Learning
Register
Thu., October 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum Reading Instruction and AI: New Strategies for the Big Education Challenges of Our Time
Join the conversation as experts in the field explore these instructional pain points and offer game-changing guidance for K-12 leaders and educators.
Register
Fri., October 13, 2023, 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
Education Webinar The K-12 Leader: Data and Insights Every Marketer Needs to Know
Which topics are capturing the attention of district and school leaders? Discover how to align your content with the topics your target audience cares about most. 
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Reading & Literacy Opinion Reading Research Is Getting Lost in Translation. What You Need to Know
There's a yawning gap between what experts know will work and how that's implemented in the classroom.
Larry Ferlazzo
8 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Reading & Literacy Opinion What Should We Really Make of Book Bans?
Opinions are divided on the significance of recent (and not-so-recent) efforts to remove certain books from schools.
Mary Hendrie
5 min read
Manipulated image of old hardcover books flying on white background
Liudmila Chernetska/iStock + Education Week
Reading & Literacy Opinion Tired of the Reading Wars? Become a Conscientious Objector
Teachers' obligation is to their students. The research combined with the knowledge of individual students should be the guide.
Larry Ferlazzo
14 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Reading & Literacy 'I Literally Cried': Teachers Describe Their Transition to Science-Based Reading Instruction
Teachers describe their journeys as they navigated the changing landscape of literacy instruction.
Elizabeth Heubeck
6 min read
First grade teacher Tammy Satterfield of Mountain View Elementary uses her fingers to break up a word into its separate sounds with phoneme segmentation.
First grade teacher Tammy Satterfield of Mountain View Elementary uses her fingers to segment phonemes—or break up a word into its separate sounds.
Kitty Clark Fritz for Education Week-File
Load More ▼