How to Build a Reading Block: Two Teachers Share Their Approaches
Reading & Literacy

How to Build a Reading Block: Two Teachers Share Their Approaches

By Sarah Schwartz — December 08, 2025 7 min read
Students in Anjanette McNeely's class work on their letters during a reading block at Windridge Elementary School in Kaysville, Utah, on Dec. 4, 2025.
What's the best way to attend to all the elements of the 'science of reading' in a literacy block? Research doesn't specify a specific answer, but kindergarten teacher Anjanette McNeely has designed hers to incorporate foundational skills, content, and writing. McNeely's class works on their letters at Windridge Elementary School in Kaysville, Utah, on Dec. 4, 2025.
Niki Chan Wylie for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

What should an elementary reading block look like?

For such a common part of the school day, it’s suprising to find that there’s no one right answer.

More than 40 states have passed legislation requiring that schools use evidence-based approaches to teaching early reading since 2013. Almost all of these laws outline the components of effective instruction, usually including the teaching of foundational skills like phonics alongside fluency practice, vocabulary, and comprehension.

But while research shows what components matter, it doesn’t have as much to say about the how: the routines, precise time breakdown, and sequencing of activities that ideally get kids reading well. As a result, exactly how schools prioritize these different dimensions of reading instruction varies. And decisions about what skills get the lion’s share of attention can be controversial—and consequential.

As the “science of reading” movement has spread, some of its critics have claimed that teachers are spending too much time on foundational skills at the expense of reading stories aloud and developing students’ speaking and listening abilities, and exposing them to background knowledge.

In turn, proponents of explicit, systematic instruction in foundational reading skills have argued that schools can do both. They’ve pushed back against the notion that the science of reading only refers to phonics instruction.

Research on time allocation in reading classrooms doesn’t offer much in the way of prescriptions.

In the early 2000s, guidance for the federal Reading First program recommended that elementary schools dedicate a “a protected, uninterrupted block” of more than 90 minutes daily to reading instruction. Data show schools still land right around that mark. On average, teachers in grades K-3 report spending 89 minutes on English/language arts instruction, according to a 2018 national survey.

McNeely's read-alouds focus on a picture book and help her gauge students' reading comprehension.
Niki Chan Wylie for Education Week
Students get thirty minutes a day of phonics in McNeely's class. Here, they work on "sight words," the common prepositions, articles, and verbs that are among the most common in English.
Niki Chan Wylie for Education Week
Windridge Elementary kindergartners choose a weekly book to borrow from the classroom.
Niki Chan Wylie for Education Week

Most studies of classroom reading instruction don’t test ‘dosage’

Experts in reading instruction and academic interventions often recommend more time for the reading block, two to three hours total.

There’s some research that examines time on specific component skills. Reading researcher Carol Connor published several studies in 2000s analyzing what type of, and how much, instruction was beneficial for students with different initial skills. She found, for instance, that children with weaker decoding skills benefited more from teacher-led phonics instruction than students with stronger decoding skills.

Other more recent studies have also looked at time allocation. One 2024 study of phonemic awareness instruction found that after about 10 hours of teaching total, students in grades pre-K-1 saw diminishing returns.

Still, many studies aren’t designed to test dosage.

A study might, for example, test the effectiveness of a 20-minute phonics intervention against business-as-usual instruction. Even if the phonics lessons have a positive effect, that doesn’t necessarily mean that 20 minutes is the optimal amount of time to spend on them. It just means that the lessons led to better outcomes for students than what the teachers had previously been doing. Fifteen minutes of phonics, or 30 minutes, might be more effective still.

Education Week spoke with two teachers who are navigating these open questions as they work with their own students. They each cover almost all of the same components of literacy instruction, but in a different organizational structure. The similarities and points of divergence show the wide variety of what evidence-based teaching can look like.

See below for their schedules and insights into why they organize their days the way they do.

Anjanette McNeely

Kindergarten teacher, Windridge Elementary, Kaysville, Utah

  • Morning circle, 5 minutes: Students take turns speaking, sharing feelings, or answering a prompt. McNeely asks students to speak in complete sentences, a request designed to build their oral-language abilities.
  • Read-aloud, 5 minutes: McNeely reads a picture book, highlighting new vocabulary words. She asks students to give her the gist when she’s done, giving them practice with listening comprehension.
  • Phonics skills, 30 minutes: Kindergarteners learn letter-sound correspondences and practice reading words. McNeely weaves in some grammar instruction, too, noting which words are nouns and which are verbs.
  • Small group work, 15 minutes: Tutors visit the classroom to work with students grouped based on need. Some get extra practice reading and writing letters, while others might be tackling new words or passages.
  • Listening comprehension and vocabulary, 25-30 minutes: McNeely reads aloud texts from her curriculum, which is designed to build social studies and science knowledge. She teaches vocabulary and asks students comprehension questions.
  • Writing, 25-30 minutes: Students write in response to these content readings.
  • Handwriting, 7 minutes: Kindergarteners practice forming letters, tracing and copying on paper.

Total: 112-132 minutes

McNeely is a veteran kindergarten teacher, now in her 17th year. She tries to weave in reading and writing practice throughout her day. It’s a habit she picked up years ago, when kindergarten in her district was only half-day, and every minute was precious.

McNeely’s morning circle, for example, isn’t technically part of her literacy time, but she tries to use it to develop students’ speaking and listening skills. In her classroom play center, set up as a veterinary hospital, students read and write “prescriptions” for pets.

Anjanette McNeely's kindergarten classes includes whole-class instruction on spelling.
Niki Chan Wylie for Education Week
For a portion of McNeely's reading block, students break up into small groups, in which they get tailored help on skills they need more practice with.
Niki Chan Wylie for Education Week
Students work on how letters represent sounds for at least 30 minutes a day in McNeely's classroom.
Niki Chan Wylie for Education Week

Social studies, science, and reading are usually blended in McNeely’s classroom. Most of her kindergarteners’ social studies and science content comes through their reading curriculum, though she supplements where the program doesn’t cover grade-level standards in those subjects.

Melding the schedule in this way leaves time for 45 minutes of daily choice time. During that period, students can play in the vet center, do puzzles, or use a sand table, among other classic kindergarten activities.

Kindergartners need structured reading teaching, McNeely said, but she also values free play for children at this age. “I think we can have both,” she said.

Jeannette Symmonds

1st grade teacher, BelovED Community Charter, Jersey City, N.J.

  • Foundational skills, 30-60 minutes: Symmonds starts her literacy block with oral and visual phonics and phonemic awareness lessons, which consist of reading and writing words. Time for this can vary greatly depending on students’ needs and the rest of the school day schedule, Symmonds said. Last year, her 1st graders struggled with breaking down the sounds in words, so she spent more time on phonemic awareness. That meant she usually used the full hour for foundational skills. But this year, her students don’t need as much extra practice, so her block is usually 40-45 minutes. On days when students go to special classes, like gym or music, she only has 30 minutes.
  • Content literacy, 60 minutes: Symmonds reads a story aloud that serves as the anchor for the rest of the lesson. At the beginning of the year, Symmonds posed discussion questions for comprehension instruction. Now, as her 1st graders have developed their writing skills, they’re able to work on more written responses to the text.
  • Grammar and construction, 15 minutes: When Symmonds has time, she incorporates some sentence-writing practice at the end of the content literacy block. Her students have, for instance, practiced expanding their writing into more complex sentences and learned about the difference between full sentences and sentence fragments.

Total: 90-135 minutes

Because beginning readers can have such varied needs, schedules need to be flexible, Symmonds said. “We change our instruction to the data we get,” she said, referring to results from student diagnostic tests.

Her school has five 1st grade classrooms. They all cover foundational skills and content literacy, and they all have the same allotted time, but they use it differently. The English-learner teacher, for instance, spends more time on writing, while the teacher in the inclusion classroom organizes the block around the schedule students follow to receive pull-out special education services.

Teaching 1st grade also means managing a lot of transitions—helping students move quickly and calmly from one activity to another, or giving them small “brain breaks” to move and stretch. At the beginning of the year, before students have these routines down, learning them cuts more into instructional time, Symmonds said.

Between planning for differentiation, and managing interruptions, the schedule is a constant balancing act, she said. “We do the best that we can.”

Students celebrate at the end of a lesson in Anjanette McNeely's class.
Students celebrate at the end of a lesson in McNeely's kindergarten class.
Niki Chan Wylie for Education Week

Sarah Schwartz
Staff Writer Education Week
Sarah Schwartz is a reporter for Education Week who covers curriculum and instruction.
Related Tags:
Teaching Strategies Teaching Research Early Literacy Instructional Time Research

Events

Thu., December 11, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Supporting Struggling Readers in Middle and High School
Join this free virtual event to learn more about policy, data, research, and experiences around supporting older students who struggle to read.
Register
Tue., December 16, 2025, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar Squeeze More Learning Time Out of the School Day
Learn how to increase learning time for your students by identifying and minimizing classroom disruptions.
Register
Thu., January 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Webinar Improve Reading Comprehension: Three Tools for Working Memory Challenges
Discover three working memory workarounds to help your students improve reading comprehension and empower them on their reading journey.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Reading & Literacy Secondary Students Are Struggling With Reading, Too. A Look at the Landscape
Exclusive survey findings outline how educators perceive the obstacles affecting older students' reading.
Stephen Sawchuk
5 min read
Students attend Bow Memorial School in Bow, N.H. on Oct. 29, 2025. Bow Memorial School is a middle school that has developed a systematic approach to addressing foundational reading gaps in middle school students.
New data show that many educators report that middle and high school students struggle with aspects of foundational literacy. At Bow Memorial School in Bow, N.H., pictured on Oct. 29, 2025, students work with reading specialist Loralyn LaBombard, who has helped pioneer a systematic approach to addressing foundational reading gaps in grades 5 to 8.
Sophie Park for Education Week
Reading & Literacy Opinion Students Need Anchors When They Read. How to Make Them Stick
I’ve taught English in China and Chinese in America. Here’s what it taught me about literacy.
Haiyan Fan
6 min read
Paper airplane tied to an anchor.
iStock/Getty + Education Week
Reading & Literacy A Popular Method for Teaching Phonemic Awareness Doesn't Boost Reading
In a new study, a highly used program didn't lead to improvements in students' word-reading abilities.
Sarah Schwartz
5 min read
Image of a student reading in the library.
New research suggests that exercises in phonemic awareness may be more impactful when connected to print and purposeful phonics teaching.
Allison Shelley for All4Ed
Reading & Literacy Opinion How Should Teachers Deal With Problematic Language in Literature?
Offensive prose does show up in books. Ignoring it doesn't help students.
Larry Ferlazzo
10 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
Load More ▼