Bible Tales, Election Denial Aren't in Okla.'s Proposed Social Studies Standards
Bible Tales, Election Denial Aren’t in Okla.'s Proposed Social Studies Standards

Several concepts championed by former state Superintendent Ryan Walters are gone from the latest proposal
By Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, Tulsa World — February 05, 2026
Bible In Schools Oklahoma 25288732719260
Copies of the Bible are displayed Aug. 12, 2024, at the Bixby High School library in Bixby, Okla. Proposed social studies standards under former Oklahoma state Superintendent Ryan Walters included Bible stories and called for students to identify "discrepancies" in the 2020 presidential election won by former President Joe Biden.
AP Photo/Joey Johnson
The public comment period is now open for Oklahoma’s proposed new academic standards for social studies that do not include several concepts championed by former state Superintendent Ryan Walters.

As posted to the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s website, the proposed new standards do not include Bible stories, nor do they call for students to “identify discrepancies in the 2020 election” or unproven theories about the origins of COVID-19.

Instead, students are tasked with examining political polarization and constitutional issues affiliated with the 2020 election, as well as the global impact of COVID-19.

Ryan Walters, Republican state superintendent candidate, speaks, June 28, 2022, in Oklahoma City.
Ryan Walters, then a Republican candidate for the state superintendent of education, speaks at an event June 28, 2022, in Oklahoma City. While leading the state education department, he has overseen a draft of the state's social studies standards that critics say distorts the role of Christianity in the nation's founding and suggest that the 2020 presidential election had "discrepancies."
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Social Studies Oklahoma Draft Standards Ask Students to Find 2020 Election 'Discrepancies'
Sarah Schwartz, March 17, 2025
4 min read

The new proposed standards only include one reference to the Bible as part of a discussion of cultural changes during the late Middle Ages, including development of the printing press and translating documents as new forms of disseminating information.

Christianity appears three times in the publicly available draft: once in reference to European efforts to colonize North America and twice as part of a comparative framework for secondary students alongside other world religions, including Islam, Judaism, Sikhism, Buddhism, and Hinduism.

By comparison, the previous version had more than 40 references to the Bible, “Judeo-Christian values,” and Christianity.

Comments may be submitted via OSDE’s website through Feb. 18.

State statutes stipulate that academic standards for each discipline are to be reviewed every six years and are subject to approval by both the Oklahoma State Board of Education and the Oklahoma Legislature after a public comment period.

However, Oklahoma schools are currently relying on social studies standards last approved in 2019 after the Oklahoma Supreme Court overturned standards that were approved during Walters’ tenure.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters, right, listens during public comment at the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Oklahoma City.
A court put on ice Oklahoma standards for social studies pushed by former state Superintendent Ryan Walters, pictured here listening to public comment at the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting on April 25, 2024 in Oklahoma City.
Nick Oxford/Human Rights Campaign via AP
Social Studies Oklahoma Must Rework Social Studies Standards After Court Ruling
Sarah Schwartz, December 17, 2025
3 min read

In December, the Oklahoma Supreme Court held in a 5-4 opinion that the Oklahoma State Board of Education did not provide sufficient notice under the Open Meeting Act about the content of the social studies standards that were up for consideration in February 2025 and ultimately approved by the Oklahoma Legislature.

The content regarding the 2020 presidential election was not included in the draft version reviewed by board members, was not referenced during discussion and a presentation on the new standards at the board’s Feb. 27, 2025, meeting, and was not posted to OSDE’s website until after the meeting.

Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton
Tulsa World, Okla.

Copyright (c) 2026, Tulsa World, Okla. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.

