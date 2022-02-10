There’s No Shortage of My Love for You: 10 Educator Valentines for These Trying Times
Teaching Profession

There’s No Shortage of My Love for You: 10 Educator Valentines for These Trying Times

By Laura Baker, Jaclyn Borowski , Stacey Decker, Emma Patti Harris & Marina Whiteleather — February 10, 2022 1 min read
EdWeek Valentine Lede Art 1299308830
Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

It’s a tough time to be in K-12 education. Educators are dealing with crushing staffing shortages, shifting COVID-19 protocols, and challenges to the curriculum, sometimes all before they’ve had their first sip of coffee.

Yet on February 14, thousands of teachers will welcome students to school with a smile (though it might be hidden under a mask) and an emphatic, “Happy Valentine’s Day!” And why not fight weariness with some warm fuzzies and chocolate?

At Education Week, we’re embracing this holiday, and sharing a little love — and snark — with the K-12 community in the form of valentines. We hope you enjoy these. (We had fun making them.)

Hover or click on an image below for the option to download. After downloading, you can text or email these or post them on Twitter, Facebook, or other social media platforms and tag a friend or colleague.

Get a Sweet Deal on a Digital Subscription

Save 47% on a premium digital subscription – only $21 for 4 months. You will love the savings and professional development.
Subscribe Now

Laura Baker
Creative Director Education Week
Laura Baker is the creative director for Education Week focusing on developing visual and immersive storytelling across platforms.
Jaclyn Borowski
Visuals Editor Education Week
Jaclyn Borowski is the visuals editor for Education Week leading video and photo initiatives.
Stacey Decker
Deputy Managing Editor for Digital Education Week
Stacey Decker is the deputy managing editor for digital at Education Week.
Emma Patti Harris
Deputy Managing Editor, Visual and Immersive Experiences Education Week
Emma Patti Harris is a deputy managing editor for Education Week who oversees visuals and immersive experiences.
Marina Whiteleather
Director of Social Media & Audience Engagement
Marina Whiteleather is the director of social media and audience engagement for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Teacher Appreciation

Valentine cards designed by Laura Baker, Hayley Hardison, Emma Patti Harris, Francis Sheehan, Vanessa Solis, Gina Tomko, and Liz Yap.

Events

Tue., March 01, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Impacting Student Achievement with Project-Based Learning + STEM
Hear from educators how they are using SmartLab Learning to implement innovative PBL + STEM initiatives.
Content provided by SmartLab Learning
Register
Tue., February 15, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Building Efficacy To Strengthen Your Multi-Tiered System of Supports
Educators often refer to their Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) as "a culture" that should be deeply embedded in the school.
Content provided by Panorama
Register
Wed., February 16, 2022, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Online Summit Supporting Struggling Readers: Challenges and Strategies for Educators
Join fellow educators and administrators in this discussion on how to help struggling readers as they catch up on crucial literacy skills.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession N.M. Indigenous Language Speakers Could Get Teacher Salaries
The instructors who speak various Native American languages work for school systems where they are paid much less than teachers.
The Associated Press
1 min read
money bills bundle PHOTOS
Getty
Teaching Profession What the Research Says High-Quality Substitute Teaching: What We Know Now
Research has a couple of suggestions on helping substitutes be effective.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Image shows a teacher in a classroom.
skynesher/E+
Teaching Profession Hundreds of Teachers Ran for Office Demanding Better Pay. Who Were They?
Thirty percent of more than 400 teachers who ran for state legislative seats in 2018 were elected.
Madeline Will
4 min read
Jennifer Esau, center, an Oklahoma teacher who is running for a state Senate seat, talks with Sandra Yost in Claremore, Okla., as she and her 16-year-old daughter Isabelle, right, canvass her district for votes earlier this month.
Jennifer Esau, center, an Oklahoma teacher who ran for a state Senate seat in the 2018 election, talks with Sandra Yost in Claremore, Okla., as she and her 16-year-old daughter Isabelle, right, canvass her district for votes.
Brandi Simons/Education Week
Teaching Profession What Do Teachers Think About 'Abbott Elementary'?
Teachers on social media respond to ABC's new show "Abbott Elementary," which is set in a fictional Philadelphia public school.
Hayley Hardison
1 min read
ABC's "Abbott Elementary" stars Quinta Brunson as Janine.
Quinta Brunson plays a 2nd grade teacher in a Philadelphia public school on the ABC comedy hit "Abbott Elementary." Brunson, who created the show, is the daughter of a teacher and has writers on her team who've been teachers.
Pamela Littky/ABC
Load More ▼