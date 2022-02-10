There’s No Shortage of My Love for You: 10 Educator Valentines for These Trying Times

It’s a tough time to be in K-12 education. Educators are dealing with crushing staffing shortages, shifting COVID-19 protocols, and challenges to the curriculum, sometimes all before they’ve had their first sip of coffee.

Yet on February 14, thousands of teachers will welcome students to school with a smile (though it might be hidden under a mask) and an emphatic, “Happy Valentine’s Day!” And why not fight weariness with some warm fuzzies and chocolate?

At Education Week, we’re embracing this holiday, and sharing a little love — and snark — with the K-12 community in the form of valentines. We hope you enjoy these. (We had fun making them.)

Hover or click on an image below for the option to download. After downloading, you can text or email these or post them on Twitter , Facebook , or other social media platforms and tag a friend or colleague.