A Teacher in the White House: What Harris-Walz Could Mean for Education
Opinion
Federal Opinion

A Teacher in the White House: What Harris-Walz Could Mean for Education

Why it matters that Kamala Harris picked a former social studies teacher as her running mate
By Phelton Moss — August 06, 2024 3 min read
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, along with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and first lady Gwen Walz, read "The Day You Began" by Jacqueline Woodson, illustrated by Rafael López, to a group of kindergarteners at Adams Spanish Immersion Elementary, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, St. Paul, Minn.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, along with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and first lady Gwen Walz, read to a group of kindergarteners in St. Paul, Minn., on Jan. 17, 2023.
Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Phelton Moss
Phelton Moss is an assistant professor of educational leadership in the school of education and an affiliate faculty member in the Wilder School of Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University. He is also a former congressional staffer, school principal, and teacher.

Vice President Kamala Harris made a formidable choice in selecting Gov. Tim Walz as a running mate in her campaign to be the next president of the United States.

Political pundits have consistently spoken of the Minnesota governor’s ability to connect with everyday voters and explain democratic values and policy proposals in palatable ways.

It should not be surprising why he is so good at explaining things: He’s a former social studies teacher who is married to another former teacher.

See Also

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz listens as Maryland speaks to reporters after meeting with President Joe Biden, Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at the White House in Washington.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz listens as Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks to reporters after meeting with President Joe Biden on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at the White House in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen the Minnesota governor as her running mate in the 2024 presidential election.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Federal Tim Walz, a Former Teacher, Is Kamala Harris' Running Mate
Libby Stanford, August 6, 2024
4 min read

Many of those political pundits are now speculating about what Walz would mean for increasing Harris’s electability among working—and middle-class—white voters. Meanwhile, education policy experts like myself are sitting on the edge of our seats to see the policy implications of a teacher as the vice president of the United States of America.

Beyond his ability to explain how the government should serve the American people, a civics teacher presiding over the U.S. Senate could be just what the doctor ordered.

We’ve seen Walz steward key education policies as governor of Minnesota. Last year, he signed into law a state universal school lunch program that has drawn praise nationwide. “The haves and have-nots in the school lunchroom is not a necessary thing,” Walz said at the law’s announcement. “Just feed our children.”

Policy actors in Washington have worked for decades to address food insecurity federally. Most recently, Walz’s fellow Minnesotan Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, introduced legislation to make lunch free across the country, in partnership with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

The only success they’ve seen was during the pandemic, when Congress authorized sweeping waivers that allowed the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s school lunch program to offer free meals to students regardless of familiy income. (Those universal free meals measures expired in June 2022.)

As a former congressman, Walz already knows what it will take to shepherd this kind of policy proposal through both Chambers. If elected with Harris, he will likely aim for early wins with proposals he can sell to America to ensure they aren’t a one-term duo.

If they can navigate likely resistance from Republicans, a universal school lunch program may be a promising start for a Harris-Walz administration. But they would have plenty of additional opportunities to shape the future of America’s public schools, including by expanding early childhood education and investing in recruiting and retaining teachers of color—two important issues they have both supported in the past.

The Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 has not been re-authorized since 2015, when the Every Student Succeeds Act returned significant education policy authority back to the states. As a former social studies teacher, a Vice President Walz could use his political capital to shape the future of America’s schools in the next iteration of this important legislation.

His would-be boss, Vice President Kamala Harris, has also supported key pieces of education legislation policy that might cast light on their administration’s priorities.

In 2019, then Sen. Kamala Harris introduced both the Family Friendly School Act, a bill that sought to align the school day with the work day and expand funding for summer programs, and the 21st Century STEM for Girls and Underrepresented Minorities Act, which sought grants to support science, technology, engineering, and mathematics programs for girls and other students underrepresented in STEM fields.

See Also

United States flag pencil drawing an up arrow over a road. Success direction planning symbol as a pencil drawing an upward 3D illustration arrow from a straight road as a symbol for the growing American public education and civic engagement.
iStock/Getty
Federal Opinion How to Get Ahead of a Trump Education Agenda
Chris Yarrell, August 2, 2024
5 min read

Further, in her career as a senator and vice president, she has proposed making investments to combat educator shortages, focused on reducing student loan debt, and criticized expansions of school vouchers that would divert public funding to private schools.

Admittedly, it is early, but Harris’s and Walz’s records should give education policy experts and educators hope that they would make deep investments in American public education.

A Harris-Walz administration could be an historic next phase in education policy—especially with a former social studies teacher as vice president of the United States.

Related Tags:
Federal Policy Elections Kamala Harris

Events

Wed., August 07, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Attend to the Whole Child: Non-Academic Factors within MTSS
Learn strategies for proactively identifying and addressing non-academic barriers to student success within an MTSS framework.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
Thu., August 08, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar Getting Students Back to School and Re-engaged: What Districts Can Do 
Dive into districtwide strategies that are moving the needle on the persistent problem of chronic absenteeism and sluggish student engagement.
Register
Mon., August 19, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar How to Improve the Mental Wellbeing of Teachers and Their Students: Results of the Third Annual Merrimack Teacher Survey
The results of the third annual Merrimack American Teacher Survey are in! Join this webinar and get an inside look into teacher and student well-being.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal Kamala Harris' Potential VP Picks: Where They Stand on Education
Some of the contenders for the No. 2 spot on the Democratic ticket have extensive K-12 records.
Libby Stanford
11 min read
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the American Federation of Teachers at their annual conference in Houston on July 25, 2024.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the American Federation of Teachers at their annual conference in Houston on July 25.
Annie Mulligan for Education Week
Federal Kamala Harris Rallies Teachers: 'God Knows We Don't Pay You Enough'
Harris called for student loan forgiveness and union member protections in her speech at the American Federation of Teachers' convention.
Libby Stanford
4 min read
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the American Federation of Teachers at their annual conference in Houston on July 25, 2024.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the American Federation of Teachers at their convention in Houston on July 25, 2024. Harris spoke to the nation's second largest teachers' union just days after President Joe Biden abandoned his reelection bid and the vice president appeared to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination.
Annie Mulligan for Education Week
Federal What Works Clearinghouse: Inside 20 Years of Education Evaluation
After two decades of the What Works Clearinghouse, research experts look to the future.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Blue concept image of research - promo
iStock/Getty
Federal One of Kamala Harris' First Campaign Speeches Will Be to Teachers
Vice President Kamala Harris will speak to the nation's second-largest teachers' union at its convention in Houston.
Libby Stanford
1 min read
Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns for President as the presumptive Democratic candidate during an event at West Allis Central High School, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in West Allis, Wis.
Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns during an event at West Allis Central High School in West Allis, Wis., on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Harris will speak at the American Federation of Teachers convention on Thursday, July 25.
Kayla Wolf/AP
Load More ▼