Tim Walz, a Former Teacher, Is Kamala Harris’ Running Mate
Federal

Tim Walz, a Former Teacher, Is Kamala Harris’ Running Mate

What we know about the Minnesota governor’s education record
By Libby Stanford — August 06, 2024 4 min read
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz listens as Maryland speaks to reporters after meeting with President Joe Biden, Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at the White House in Washington.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz listens as Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks to reporters after meeting with President Joe Biden on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at the White House in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen the Minnesota governor as her running mate in the 2024 presidential election.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A Midwesterner who taught high school social studies and coached football before he was elected to Congress and later as Minnesota’s governor will be Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate in the 2024 presidential campaign.

Tim Walz, a Democrat serving his second term as the North Star State’s governor, is Harris’ pick, her campaign announced on Tuesday, Aug. 6. In his time as governor, he has negotiated increases to school funding and made Minnesota one of the handful of states with universal free school meals for students.

In choosing Walz, Harris passed over a number of alternatives who also have extensive K-12 policy records. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who has supported private school choice and drew objections from public school advocacy groups as a result, was another finalist.

In the lead-up to Harris’ decision, Walz went viral for cable news appearances in which he labeled former President Donald Trump and his 2024 running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, as “just weird.”

In the July 23 interview on the MSNBC show “Morning Joe” that kicked off the trend of Democrats labeling the Republican ticket “weird,” Walz touched on public schools while saying that Republicans were “destroying” rural America and “telling us what books to read.”

“I think what Kamala Harris knows is bringing people together around the shared values—strong public schools, strong labor unions, health care that’s affordable and accessible,” Walz said.

From social studies teacher to VP hopeful

Walz worked as a high school teacher in Nebraska before moving to Minnesota and working as a social studies teacher and football coach at Mankato West High School in Mankato, Minn. His wife, Gwen Walz, also taught at the school before becoming a district administrator and, later, Minnesota’s first lady.

Before he was elected Minnesota’s governor in 2018, Tim Walz served six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives—a job he was elected to from his teaching position. In a 2007 interview with Education Week shortly after he took office in Congress, Walz said campaigning was a lot like teaching.

“The biggest thing is communicating an idea,” Walz said. “It’s trying to get people to be involved and to look at the facts. ... Teaching is the same way. You’re trying to present a system of facts; you’re trying to teach students what’s the best way to think about problems to solve them in a rational way.”

Walz criticized the No Child Left Behind Act in that interview, calling it a “bureaucratic nightmare.” He said the goal of the law—to close achievement gaps—is one that teachers share, but “the application of it has had very little impact on real student achievement.”

Walz’s track record as governor includes passing several policies of significance to the state’s K-12 schools. In 2023, he signed the Minnesota Free School Meals Law, making Minnesota one of the eight states where school breakfast and lunch are free for all students, according to the nonprofit Food Research and Action Center.

Last year, the Minnesota governor signed a sweeping education budget law to increase spending for K-12 schools by $2.3 billion. The law also made school employees eligible to collect unemployment benefits during the summer when schools are closed.

In recent interviews with the Washington Post, former students and teaching colleagues of Walz described Walz as passionate and upbeat. He was known for hosting “Jeopardy!”-style tournaments and inviting other teachers to debate him on current events. He offered to serve as the first faculty adviser to the newly formed gay-straight alliance at the southern Minnesota high school in the mid-1990s, the Post reported.

Walz’s background as a teacher makes him an attractive running mate for the Harris campaign, said David Bloomfield, an education law and policy professor at Brooklyn College and City University of New York Graduate Center.

While Minnesota is not considered a swing state—the last time it backed a Republican in a presidential race was 1972—Walz is a candidate who feels relatable to rural and blue-collar voters in states Harris needs to win to become president, Bloomfield said. The southern Minnesota district Walz represented in Congress is rural, and rural voters have largely drifted from Democrats in recent election cycles.

“His background as a teacher is consistent with his general attraction as a middle-class, common-sense politician,” he said. “The litmus test of him as a strong proponent of public education and a former teacher is a draw” for Harris’ team.

Vice president’s role is limited

Ultimately, Walz’s policy positions on public schools aren’t likely to be of major consequence, Bloomfield said.

“It’s going to be the Harris campaign that drives the education conversation and not the individual policy positions of the vice presidential nominee,” Bloomfield said.

But Walz’s background as a teacher could give him a more prominent voice on education issues and the selection of an education secretary, Bloomfield said. Otherwise, voters should expect Walz to fall in line with Harris.

In the two weeks since she launched her campaign, Harris hasn’t published a comprehensive policy agenda, but she has collected the endorsements of both major teachers’ unions.

In a speech to educators and other union members at the American Federation of Teachers convention in July, Harris positioned herself as an antidote to Trump, raising concerns about education proposals in Project 2025 and the 2024 GOP agenda. However, she didn’t introduce any policy proposals.

See Also

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the American Federation of Teachers at their annual conference in Houston on July 25, 2024.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the American Federation of Teachers at their convention in Houston on July 25, 2024. Harris spoke to the nation's second largest teachers' union just days after President Joe Biden abandoned his reelection bid and the vice president appeared to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination.
Annie Mulligan for Education Week
Federal Kamala Harris Rallies Teachers: 'God Knows We Don't Pay You Enough'
Libby Stanford, July 25, 2024
4 min read

Libby Stanford
Reporter Education Week
Libby Stanford is a reporter for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Elections Governors Minnesota Kamala Harris

Events

Wed., August 07, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Attend to the Whole Child: Non-Academic Factors within MTSS
Learn strategies for proactively identifying and addressing non-academic barriers to student success within an MTSS framework.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
Thu., August 08, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar Getting Students Back to School and Re-engaged: What Districts Can Do 
Dive into districtwide strategies that are moving the needle on the persistent problem of chronic absenteeism and sluggish student engagement.
Register
Mon., August 19, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar How to Improve the Mental Wellbeing of Teachers and Their Students: Results of the Third Annual Merrimack Teacher Survey
The results of the third annual Merrimack American Teacher Survey are in! Join this webinar and get an inside look into teacher and student well-being.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal Kamala Harris' Potential VP Picks: Where They Stand on Education
Some of the contenders for the No. 2 spot on the Democratic ticket have extensive K-12 records.
Libby Stanford
11 min read
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the American Federation of Teachers at their annual conference in Houston on July 25, 2024.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the American Federation of Teachers at their annual conference in Houston on July 25.
Annie Mulligan for Education Week
Federal What Works Clearinghouse: Inside 20 Years of Education Evaluation
After two decades of the What Works Clearinghouse, research experts look to the future.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Blue concept image of research - promo
iStock/Getty
Federal One of Kamala Harris' First Campaign Speeches Will Be to Teachers
Vice President Kamala Harris will speak to the nation's second-largest teachers' union at its convention in Houston.
Libby Stanford
1 min read
Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns for President as the presumptive Democratic candidate during an event at West Allis Central High School, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in West Allis, Wis.
Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns during an event at West Allis Central High School in West Allis, Wis., on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Harris will speak at the American Federation of Teachers convention on Thursday, July 25.
Kayla Wolf/AP
Federal AFT's Randi Weingarten on Kamala Harris: 'She Has a Record of Fighting for Us'
The union head's call to support Kamala Harris is one sign of Democratic support coalescing around the vice president.
Alyson Klein
5 min read
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, speaks at the organization's annual conference in Houston on July 22, 2024.
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, speaks at the organization's biennial conference in Houston on July 22, 2024. She called on union members to support Vice President Kamala Harris the day after President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign.
via AFT Livestream
Load More ▼