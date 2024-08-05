Kamala Harris

Attendees wait to hear from Vice President Kamala Harris at the American Federation of Teachers conference in Houston on July 25, 2024.
Annie Mulligan for Education Week
Teaching Profession AFT's Assembly Featured Kamala Harris, Debates on the Israel-Hamas War, and More
The gathering of the nation's second-largest teachers' union in Houston came at a pivotal time in the election cycle.
Libby Stanford, July 30, 2024
6 min read
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the American Federation of Teachers at their annual conference in Houston on July 25, 2024.
Annie Mulligan for Education Week
Federal Kamala Harris' Potential VP Picks: Where They Stand on Education
Some of the contenders for the No. 2 spot on the Democratic ticket have extensive K-12 records.
Libby Stanford, July 29, 2024
11 min read
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the American Federation of Teachers at their annual conference in Houston on July 25, 2024.
Annie Mulligan for Education Week
Federal Video Book Bans and Gun Control: 3 Minutes From Kamala Harris’ Speech to Teachers
Kamala Harris shares her vision for the future of education, and the country.
Jaclyn Borowski, July 25, 2024
2:51
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the American Federation of Teachers at their annual conference in Houston on July 25, 2024.
Annie Mulligan for Education Week
Federal Kamala Harris Rallies Teachers: 'God Knows We Don't Pay You Enough'
Harris called for student loan forgiveness and union member protections in her speech at the American Federation of Teachers' convention.
Libby Stanford, July 25, 2024
4 min read
Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns for President as the presumptive Democratic candidate during an event at West Allis Central High School, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in West Allis, Wis.
Kayla Wolf/AP
Federal One of Kamala Harris' First Campaign Speeches Will Be to Teachers
Vice President Kamala Harris will speak to the nation's second-largest teachers' union at its convention in Houston.
Libby Stanford, July 23, 2024
1 min read
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, speaks at the organization's annual conference in Houston on July 22, 2024.
via AFT Livestream
Federal AFT's Randi Weingarten on Kamala Harris: 'She Has a Record of Fighting for Us'
The union head's call to support Kamala Harris is one sign of Democratic support coalescing around the vice president.
Alyson Klein, July 22, 2024
5 min read
President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference July 11, 2024, on the final day of the NATO summit in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Federal Biden Drops Out of Race and Endorses Kamala Harris to Lead the Democratic Ticket
The president's endorsement of Harris makes the vice president the most likely nominee for the Democrats.
The Associated Press, July 21, 2024
3 min read
Vice President Kamala Harris embraces President Joe Biden after a speech on healthcare in Raleigh, N.C., March. 26, 2024. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, July 21, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.
Matt Kelley/AP
Federal What We Know About Kamala Harris’ Education Record
Harris is the frontrunner for the top of the ticket. A look at her record on K-12, along with those of other Democratic contenders.
Libby Stanford, July 21, 2024
8 min read
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at an event in New Orleans, Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Gerald Herbert/AP
Teaching Profession You Shouldn't Have to Treat Gunshot Wounds, Kamala Harris Tells Teachers
The vice president also unveiled a new tutoring initiative and underscored the administration's goal of higher pay for teachers.
Madeline Will, July 5, 2022
4 min read
In July 2019, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris participated in a Democratic presidential primary debate in Detroit.
AP Photo/Paul Sancya
Federal Opinion Kamala Harris Has a Chance to Make School Desegregation a Key Issue
The vice presidential candidate was bused to school as child. Her experience could inform national education policy, writes Jonathan E. Collins.
Jonathan E. Collins, August 13, 2020
4 min read
Federal Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris for VP After Intense School Desegregation Clash
Although Harris clashed with Biden over his record on school desegregation, some of her education proposals might dovetail well with his.
Evie Blad, August 11, 2020
5 min read
Federal Harris Calls for Boost in Education Funding, Trauma Screening, Civil Rights Enforcement
California Sen. Kamala Harris has given the clearest look yet at her education priorities as a Democratic presidential candidate, in a set of policy proposals calling for boosts in federal education funding, early childhood education, and civil rights enforcement.
Evie Blad, October 7, 2019
5 min read
BRIC ARCHIVE
From left, former vice president Joe Biden, left, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speak simultaneously at the Democratic Party primary debate on Thursday, in Miami. Biden and Harris quarreled over segregated schools and the proper role of the federal government in addressing it.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Federal Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Clash Over Busing, Segregated Schools in Democratic Debate
An exchange between two candidates highlighted how segregation in education could prove to be a potent issue in the Democratic 2020 primary.
Andrew Ujifusa, June 27, 2019
6 min read
Teaching Profession Kamala Harris Tells Teachers: 'We Are Not Paying You Your Value'
In March, the California senator and Democratic presidential candidate released a teacher pay proposal. She sought to build her support among educators at a May 6 American Federation of Teachers town hall.
Andrew Ujifusa, May 6, 2019
2 min read
