How to Get Ahead of a Trump Education Agenda
Opinion
Federal Opinion

How to Get Ahead of a Trump Education Agenda

We must urgently recommit to the promise of public education
By Chris Yarrell — August 02, 2024 5 min read
United States flag pencil drawing an up arrow over a road. Success direction planning symbol as a pencil drawing an upward 3D illustration arrow from a straight road as a symbol for the growing American public education and civic engagement.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Chris Yarrell
Chris Yarrell is a staff attorney at the Center for Law and Education, a national support center and advocacy organization that strives to make the right to a high-quality education a reality for all students.

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, the possibility of a second Trump administration looms large over the nation’s education landscape. Enough is at stake that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has repeatedly distanced himself from the conservative Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 federal policy blueprint authored largely by the former president’s administration alumni. The 900-page document, which includes education policy recommendations for a second Trump term, has been attacked for months by Democrats.

Despite the rift on the right, there is little mystery about likely education policy should Trump win in November. During his tenure, Trump and his education secretary, Betsy DeVos, pushed for significant changes to federal education policy. They proposed converting the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and Title I funding into block grants to states, potentially undermining these crucial programs’ ability to target resources effectively. They also championed school choice initiatives and sought to roll back civil rights protections for marginalized students.

A second Trump term would likely double down on these efforts. If Trump wins, we should expect renewed attempts to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, further expansion of school voucher programs, and continued erosion of federal oversight in education. The administration might also revive attempts to restrict transgender students’ rights and limit the teaching of topics related to systemic racism.

The promise of public education as a great equalizer has long been a cornerstone of American democracy. But chronic underfunding, inequitable resources, and a nationwide teacher shortage have created a system where ZIP code too often determines educational destiny. Under Trump, existing disparities would likely grow, particularly for students with disabilities, students from low-income backgrounds, and members of marginalized communities.

Yet right now, we have within our grasp the tools and ideas to not just defend public education but to reimagine and reinvigorate it.

Consider the following three ideas, which could serve as a bulwark against potential rollbacks and pave the way for a more equitable and effective education system:

1. Fulfilling IDEA’s promise

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, originally passed by Congress under a different name in 1975, was a landmark piece of legislation, ensuring that students with disabilities have access to a free, appropriate public education. Yet, nearly five decades after its passage, the federal government has never met its commitment to fund 40 percent of the excess costs of special education. Actual contributions have peaked at under 20 percent. It’s time to change that.

By enacting the IDEA Full Funding Act and gradually increasing allocations over the next decade, we can lift the financial burden off school districts, lighten the load for overworked special educators, enhance academic performance, and broaden access to effective inclusive opportunities.

Fully funding IDEA would inject billions of dollars into our schools, providing critical resources for the 7.3 million students served by the program. This investment would not only benefit students with disabilities and honor our moral and legal obligations, it also would strengthen the entire education system.

2. Restructuring Title I for equity

Title I of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, the federal government’s primary vehicle for aiding high-poverty schools, is due for an overhaul. In fiscal 2023, Title I received approximately $18.4 billion in federal funding, supporting millions of students across the nation. Nonetheless, the program has shifted from its original intent. Title I initially offered assistance to a subset of the neediest schools, but, over time, Congress allowed the program to morph into one that provides general aid to states.

Under Trump, existing disparities would likely grow, particularly for students with disabilities, students from low-income backgrounds, and members of marginalized communities.

The program’s complex formulas often fail to direct resources to the areas of greatest need in at least two ways. First, the program mandates a statutory minimum grant to all states, irrespective of need, poverty levels, or geographic costs. This approach diverts essential funding away from states with higher concentrations of students in poverty, thereby undermining efforts to close educational gaps and promote equity.

Second, the current Title I formulas unfairly penalize poor states for their poverty. These formulas are based on how much each state spends per student. States that spend more money receive larger Title I grants, while those that spend less receive smaller grants.

Many high-poverty states strive to fund schools “progressively,” directing more resources to higher-need districts. Yet, instead of rewarding these efforts, the formulas exacerbate inequality by allocating more funds to wealthier states, further entrenching disparities and undermining the very purpose of Title I funding.

A restructured Title I could drive aid to high-poverty areas and incentivize states to make fair funding efforts.

3. Addressing our teacher shortage through state courts

The nationwide teacher shortage represents an existential threat to high-quality education, and this threat has only worsened since the pandemic.

“The situation is catastrophic,” writes Suffolk University Law School professor Joshua Weishart, “not because there is a ‘teacher shortage’ (not enough qualified people to be excellent teachers), but because of rampant ‘teacher alienation’ (disrespect and disregard dissuading qualified people from becoming or remaining excellent teachers).”

State constitutions, with their robust guarantees of educational rights, offer a compelling avenue for addressing this crisis. Many of these foundational documents not only promise an adequate education but also recognize qualified teachers as an indispensable component of that right.

While no single proposal can serve as a panacea for such deeply rooted social issues, leveraging the power of state constitutions and courts offers a promising path forward. Take California, the state with the largest public school enrollment as an example. By applying the reasoning adopted in key school finance precedents, as I have argued elsewhere, advocates could contend that the maldistribution of qualified, effective teachers violates students’ state constitutional rights.

See Also

Man lurking behind the American flag, suspicion concept.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Federal Opinion The Great Project 2025 Freakout
Rick Hess, July 19, 2024
6 min read

These three proposals represent more than policy tweaks; they embody a fundamental recommitment to the promise of public education. By fully funding IDEA, we affirm that every child, regardless of ability, deserves an excellent education. By restructuring Title I, we declare that poverty should not determine a child’s educational opportunities. And by addressing the teacher shortage through constitutional means, we assert that access to great teachers is not a privilege but a right.

The path forward requires political will, public engagement, and a shared belief in the transformative power of education. As we face down the threats posed by the possibility of a new Trump administration, let us not merely defend the status quo. Rather, we can seize this moment to build an education system truly worthy of our children and our democracy.

Events

Wed., August 07, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Attend to the Whole Child: Non-Academic Factors within MTSS
Learn strategies for proactively identifying and addressing non-academic barriers to student success within an MTSS framework.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
Thu., August 08, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar Getting Students Back to School and Re-engaged: What Districts Can Do 
Dive into districtwide strategies that are moving the needle on the persistent problem of chronic absenteeism and sluggish student engagement.
Register
Mon., August 19, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar How to Improve the Mental Wellbeing of Teachers and Their Students: Results of the Third Annual Merrimack Teacher Survey
The results of the third annual Merrimack American Teacher Survey are in! Join this webinar and get an inside look into teacher and student well-being.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal Kamala Harris' Potential VP Picks: Where They Stand on Education
Some of the contenders for the No. 2 spot on the Democratic ticket have extensive K-12 records.
Libby Stanford
11 min read
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the American Federation of Teachers at their annual conference in Houston on July 25, 2024.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the American Federation of Teachers at their annual conference in Houston on July 25.
Annie Mulligan for Education Week
Federal What Works Clearinghouse: Inside 20 Years of Education Evaluation
After two decades of the What Works Clearinghouse, research experts look to the future.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Blue concept image of research - promo
iStock/Getty
Federal One of Kamala Harris' First Campaign Speeches Will Be to Teachers
Vice President Kamala Harris will speak to the nation's second-largest teachers' union at its convention in Houston.
Libby Stanford
1 min read
Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns for President as the presumptive Democratic candidate during an event at West Allis Central High School, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in West Allis, Wis.
Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns during an event at West Allis Central High School in West Allis, Wis., on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Harris will speak at the American Federation of Teachers convention on Thursday, July 25.
Kayla Wolf/AP
Federal AFT's Randi Weingarten on Kamala Harris: 'She Has a Record of Fighting for Us'
The union head's call to support Kamala Harris is one sign of Democratic support coalescing around the vice president.
Alyson Klein
5 min read
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, speaks at the organization's annual conference in Houston on July 22, 2024.
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, speaks at the organization's biennial conference in Houston on July 22, 2024. She called on union members to support Vice President Kamala Harris the day after President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign.
via AFT Livestream
Load More ▼