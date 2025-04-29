How Trump Has Changed Schools in His First 100 Days: A Timeline

MARCH 1

The Education Department releases a nine-page FAQ document as a follow-up to its Feb. 14 Dear Colleague letter on DEI programs. The FAQ document clarifies that not all programs, classes, and events that focus on particular cultures break the law but it still doesn’t define DEI.

MARCH 3

Three groups that represent recipients of teacher-preparation grants the Trump administration terminated in February—the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education and its Maryland affiliate as well as the National Center for Teacher Residencies—file a lawsuit challenging the cuts to three grant programs that support preservice and in-service teacher training.

McMahon is confirmed in a 51-45 , party-line vote in the Senate and sworn in as the 13th secretary of education. She pens an introductory note, “Our Department’s Final Mission.”

MARCH 5

A draft of an executive order directing McMahon to “take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education ” circulates in the press, with the Wall Street Journal reporting it first.

MARCH 6

Eight Democratic attorneys general sue the Trump administration also seeking to restore the terminated federal teacher-training grants. On March 10, the federal judge overseeing the case orders the Trump administration to reinstate the grants in the eight states that sued.

MARCH 11

The Education Department announces massive cuts to its workforce, bringing it to about 2,183 employees from 4,133 when Trump took office. The reductions account for employees who accepted earlier resignation and buyout offers. Virtually no part of the department is spared, but the agency’s civil rights enforcement and research arms are particularly hard hit.

MARCH 17

The judge overseeing the AACTE lawsuit orders the Trump administration to restore funding to teacher-prep programs that saw their grant funds terminated. The order applies to funding recipients that belong to any of the organizations that challenged the terminations in court.

See Also Open image caption Close image caption Chloe Kienzle of Arlington, Va., holds a sign as she stands outside the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Education on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Washington. The department this week said it was cutting nearly half its staff. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Federal Civil Rights, Research, and More: What’s Hit Hardest by Massive Ed. Dept. Cuts Remove Save to favorites

MARCH 20

Trump signs the long-anticipated executive order telling McMahon to prepare for the Department of Education’s closure. The following day, the president says oversight of and funding for services for students with disabilities would transfer to the Department of Health and Human Services, and that student loan management would shift to the Small Business Administration. Oversight of those programs can’t change without congressional approval, according to legal experts, and McMahon said later that she would work on a strategic plan for shifting student loan oversight.

MARCH 28

McMahon sends a letter to state education chiefs notifying them that the deadline to spend all remaining COVID relief funding has already passed. McMahon writes in the letter that she is revoking extensions the Education Department previously granted that allowed most states 14 extra months to spend pandemic relief money. The move leaves states and school districts unsure of how they’ll cover the cost of projects and programs to which they’ve already committed. Sixteen states and the District of Columbia later sue over the abrupt change.

MARCH 31

The Education Department sends a letter to state education chiefs explaining that Title I allows some limited flexibility to spend the federal funds in a way that allows parents more of a say in customizing their child’s education. The document is expected to be the first of several the administration will release in its efforts to expand school choice.