How Trump Has Changed Schools in His First 100 Days: A Timeline
Federal

How Trump Has Changed Schools in His First 100 Days: A Timeline

By Jennifer Vilcarino — April 29, 2025 1 min read
Image of the White House, Capitol, the Supreme Court building, and a school.
Laura Baker/Education Week via Canva.
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

President Donald Trump wasted little time in making his mark on the nation’s K-12 schools after taking the oath of office for his second term on Jan. 20. The 100 days since then have been unlike the start of any other presidential administration, due to the quantity and velocity of education-related policy shifts.

The timeline below documents the administration’s key education-related actions.

Use the tabs below to select a particular month.   

January February March April
Trump 100 days January 2025
Laura Baker/Education Week via Canva

JAN. 20

The Trump administration rescinds a 13-year internal policy that stated school grounds, churches, and other “sensitive locations” were generally protected from immigration enforcement activities, such as arrests and raids.

Trump issues an executive order to recognize only two sexes as a matter of U.S. policy and takes other actions ending the Biden administration’s efforts to extend Title IX sex-discrimination protections to transgender students.

Trump also issues an order to eradicate DEI programs from the federal government, carrying out a priority he promised on the campaign trail.

Capital One Arena, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, as White House staff secretary Will Scharf watches.
President Donald Trump prepares to sign executive orders at the Capital One Arena in Washington on Jan. 20, 2025, the first day of his second term.
Associated Press

JAN. 27

A federal funding pause causes mass confusion as schools and other federal funding recipients rush to determine whether their funds are subject to the freeze. Even after the Office of Management and Budget rescinds the memo ordering the indefinite freeze, confusion persists as the White House press secretary writes on social media that the order is still in effect. A federal judge halts the funding freeze minutes before it is set to take effect.

JAN. 28

The Education Department launches an investigation into a Denver high school’s conversion of a girls’ restroom into an all-gender restroom, alleging a violation of Title IX, the federal law prohibiting sex discrimination. The investigation offers an early sign of how the Education Department under Trump interprets Title IX and plans to use its power to investigate schools.

t the ceremonial opening of a gender neutral bathroom at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle. A government official says the Trump administration will revoke guidelines that say transgender students should be allowed to use bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity.
An early Trump administration investigation into a Denver high school's conversion of a girls' restroom into an all-gender restroom offers an early sign of how the administration will interpret Title IX and use its power to investigate schools.
Elaine Thompson/AP

JAN. 29

Trump signs two executive orders acting on education-related campaign pledges.

One aims to expand school choice on the federal level, but it is necessarily limited in the absence of broader legislation. The order directs the departments of Defense and Interior to develop plans to allow federal funds to go toward private schools from the school systems they run. The order also instructs the Department of Education to provide guidance on how states can use federal funds—such as Title I, which supports low-income students—to support private school choice.

The other aims to end what the president terms “radical indoctrination” in K-12 schools. Federal laws prevent the federal government from setting curriculum. But the order directs Cabinet secretaries to develop a plan that eliminates funding for schools that “directly or indirectly support or subsidize the instruction, advancement, or promotion of gender ideology or discriminatory equity ideology.” The order also reinstates Trump’s 1776 Commission, which the president created in his first term to promote “patriotic education,” but the Biden administration disbanded.

See Also

President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on Feb. 5, 2025, before signing an executive order barring transgender females from competing in women's or girls' sports. Transgender athlete policies have been a common subject of investigations into schools, colleges, state education departments, and athletic associations by the U.S. Department of Education since Trump took office.
Alex Brandon/AP
Federal Tracker See Which Schools Trump's Education Department Is Investigating and Why
Brooke Schultz & Matthew Stone, March 27, 2025
2 min read

Trump 100 days February 2025
Laura Baker/Education Week via Canva

FEB. 5

On National Girls and Women in Sports Day, Trump signs an executive order threatening to withhold federal funds from schools that allow transgender students to compete on women’s teams. Under the order, the secretary of education is told to prioritize civil rights cases against schools and athletic associations that don’t comply.

Image of a transgender athlete, swimmer.
A 12-year-old transgender swimmer is seen at a pool in Utah on Feb. 22, 2021.
Rick Bowmer/AP

FEB. 10

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency abruptly revokes hundreds of millions of dollars in Department of Education contracts that fund key data collection and research efforts largely overseen by the agency’s Institute of Education Sciences. The contract terminations are the first of a series that results in the cancellation of contracts and grants that support teacher-preparation programs and technical assistance provided to schools and state education departments through the regional education laboratory, comprehensive center, and equity assistance center programs.

FEB. 13

Linda McMahon appears before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee as Trump’s nominee to serve as secretary of education. She fields questions about Trump’s executive orders, DOGE’s cuts, and the president’s desire to eliminate the department she’s been nominated to run.

Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of Education, testifies during her Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee confirmation hearing, at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, on Feb. 13, 2025.
Linda McMahon testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee at her confirmation hearing to be U.S. secretary of education at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Feb. 13, 2025.
Graeme Sloan for Education Week

FEB. 14

The Department of Education’s office for civil rights sends a Dear Colleague letter telling K-12 schools and universities they have two weeks to stop DEI programs and practices or risk losing federal funding. The letter leads to confusion, as the department doesn’t define DEI and appears to tell schools and colleges to eliminate any race-based programming.

FEB. 21

At a White House event with governors, Trump calls out Maine’s Democratic governor and threatens to withhold federal funding from the state over policies allowing transgender girls to compete on girls’ athletic teams.

When Trump asks her if she’ll comply with his Feb. 5 executive order barring transgender girls from girls’ sports, Maine Gov. Janet Mills, who is in the room, responds by saying the state is following state and federal laws. “We’ll see you in court,” she says.

The Education and Health and Human Services departments launch investigations into the state the same day and swiftly find Maine in violation of Title IX, asserting that Title IX excludes transgender athletes—a reading of the law that legal experts dispute.

The Maine situation becomes a test case for the Trump administration’s treatment of states that defy his administration’s orders. The state has two transgender athletes, according to the Maine Principals’ Association, which oversees high school athletic competitions in the state.

FEB. 24

National Center for Education Statistics Commissioner Peggy Carr, who oversees the administration of the National Assessment of Educational Progress, is put on administrative leave as the Trump administration continues to downsize the Education Department. At least 120 Department of Education employees have been terminated or placed on administrative leave by this point.

FEB. 28

The Department of Education launches a public portal—EndDEI.Ed.Gov—for parents, students, teachers, and others to report DEI practices in K-12 schools.

See Also

Deeper learning prepares students to work collaboratively and direct their own learning.
There has been an uptick in political pushback against social-emotional learning, with the Education Department recently saying some schools "have sought to veil discriminatory policies" with terms like SEL.
Allison Shelley for All4Ed
Federal Ed. Dept. Says SEL Can 'Veil' Discrimination. What Does This Mean for Schools?
Jennifer Vilcarino & Arianna Prothero, March 13, 2025
9 min read

Trump 100 days March 2025
Laura Baker/Education Week via Canva

MARCH 1

The Education Department releases a nine-page FAQ document as a follow-up to its Feb. 14 Dear Colleague letter on DEI programs. The FAQ document clarifies that not all programs, classes, and events that focus on particular cultures break the law but it still doesn’t define DEI.

MARCH 3

Three groups that represent recipients of teacher-preparation grants the Trump administration terminated in February—the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education and its Maryland affiliate as well as the National Center for Teacher Residencies—file a lawsuit challenging the cuts to three grant programs that support preservice and in-service teacher training.

McMahon is confirmed in a 51-45, party-line vote in the Senate and sworn in as the 13th secretary of education. She pens an introductory note, “Our Department’s Final Mission.”

MARCH 5

A draft of an executive order directing McMahon to “take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education” circulates in the press, with the Wall Street Journal reporting it first.

MARCH 6

Eight Democratic attorneys general sue the Trump administration also seeking to restore the terminated federal teacher-training grants. On March 10, the federal judge overseeing the case orders the Trump administration to reinstate the grants in the eight states that sued.

MARCH 11

The Education Department announces massive cuts to its workforce, bringing it to about 2,183 employees from 4,133 when Trump took office. The reductions account for employees who accepted earlier resignation and buyout offers. Virtually no part of the department is spared, but the agency’s civil rights enforcement and research arms are particularly hard hit.

Protesters gather during a demonstration at the headquarters of the Department of Education, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Washington.
Protesters gather during a demonstration at the headquarters of the Department of Education on March 14, 2025 in Washington.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP

MARCH 17

The judge overseeing the AACTE lawsuit orders the Trump administration to restore funding to teacher-prep programs that saw their grant funds terminated. The order applies to funding recipients that belong to any of the organizations that challenged the terminations in court.

See Also

Chloe Kienzle of Arlington, Va., holds a sign as she stands outside the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Eduction, which were ordered closed for the day for what officials described as security reasons amid large-scale layoffs, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Washington.
Chloe Kienzle of Arlington, Va., holds a sign as she stands outside the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Education on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Washington. The department this week said it was cutting nearly half its staff.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Federal Civil Rights, Research, and More: What’s Hit Hardest by Massive Ed. Dept. Cuts
Brooke Schultz, Mark Lieberman, Sarah Schwartz, Ileana Najarro & Matthew Stone, March 12, 2025
17 min read

MARCH 20

Trump signs the long-anticipated executive order telling McMahon to prepare for the Department of Education’s closure. The following day, the president says oversight of and funding for services for students with disabilities would transfer to the Department of Health and Human Services, and that student loan management would shift to the Small Business Administration. Oversight of those programs can’t change without congressional approval, according to legal experts, and McMahon said later that she would work on a strategic plan for shifting student loan oversight.

Linda McMahon after he signed an executive order in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 20, 2025.
President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Linda McMahon at a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 20, 2025, where the president signed an executive order directing McMahon to "take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education."
Ben Curtis/AP

MARCH 28

McMahon sends a letter to state education chiefs notifying them that the deadline to spend all remaining COVID relief funding has already passed. McMahon writes in the letter that she is revoking extensions the Education Department previously granted that allowed most states 14 extra months to spend pandemic relief money. The move leaves states and school districts unsure of how they’ll cover the cost of projects and programs to which they’ve already committed. Sixteen states and the District of Columbia later sue over the abrupt change.

MARCH 31

The Education Department sends a letter to state education chiefs explaining that Title I allows some limited flexibility to spend the federal funds in a way that allows parents more of a say in customizing their child’s education. The document is expected to be the first of several the administration will release in its efforts to expand school choice.

Trump 100 days April 2025
Laura Baker/Education Week via Canva

APRIL 3

The Education Department sends a letter giving state education chiefs 10 days to sign a certification that they’re complying with the Trump administration’s interpretation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act as a condition of receiving federal funding. Title VI prohibits race-based discrimination in federally funded programs, but the Trump administration asserts it outlaws many programs that it labels “DEI.” The deadline is later pushed to April 24, and states start announcing how they plan to respond, with Democratic-led states more likely to reject the unusual move from the federal government, pointing out their schools have already certified that they comply with Title VI. Some Republican-led states don’t sign, either.

APRIL 4

The Supreme Court grants the Trump administration’s request to overturn a federal judge’s March 10 order to reinstate more than 100 federal teacher-training grants that the administration abruptly terminated in February. The move allows the administration to keep the funds frozen while the underlying case challenging the grant terminations proceeds in court.

APRIL 7

Citing the Supreme Court ruling, a federal appeals court grants the Trump administration’s request to keep grant funds frozen in the other lawsuit challenging teacher-preparation grant terminations.

A person walks past as construction scaffolding is in place at the Supreme Court Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Washington.
A person walks past the Supreme Court, with construction scaffolding in place, on April 1, 2025, in Washington.
Rahmat Gul/AP

APRIL 11

In an unprecedented move, the Education Department says it’s starting the process of stripping the state of Maine of its federal education funding and also referring the matter to the U.S. Department of Justice for legal action, following findings from the Education and Health and Human Services departments that the state is violating Title IX by allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls’ sports.

The last time the Education Department withheld school funds over a civil rights violation was in 1990, when the agency cut funds to a Georgia school district.

APRIL 16

The Department of Justice sues the Maine Department of Education, seeking to have a judge halt Maine’s policies that allow trans athletes to play on girls’ teams.

APRIL 18

Budget documents obtained by the Associated Press show the Trump administration plans to propose eliminating funding for Head Start, the early-childhood education program for children in poverty, in its upcoming budget proposal. Head Start, which is under the Department of Health and Human Services, has been a frequent target of conservatives.

Olivia Starr clings to her father, Thaxter Hall, as Associate Educator Jessica Clark works to comfort her as she is dropped off for the last day of school at the Meadow Lakes CCS Early Learning, a Head Start center, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Wasilla, Alaska.
Olivia Starr clings to her father, Thaxter Hall, as Associate Educator Jessica Clark works to comfort her as she is dropped off for the last day of school at the Meadow Lakes CCS Early Learning, a Head Start center, on May 8, 2024, in Wasilla, Alaska.
Lindsey Wasson/AP

APRIL 24

On the day states and schools face a deadline to certify they’re not using “illegal DEI practices,” three judges rule against the Trump administration’s anti-DEI efforts in schools, saying in separate opinions that the administration has been vague or hasn’t followed proper procedure. The orders significantly limit the administration’s ability to enforce its directives.

See Also

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference held at Trump Tower, Friday, Sept., 6, 2024 in New York.
Donald Trump speaks during a news conference held at Trump Tower on Sept. 6, 2024 in New York. His education actions since returning to the White House in January 2025 have drawn numerous lawsuits alleging he's overstepping his authority.
Stefan Jeremiah/AP
Law & Courts Tracker See All the Lawsuits Filed Over Trump's Education Policies
Brooke Schultz & Matthew Stone, March 26, 2025
1 min read

Jennifer Vilcarino
Digital News Reporter Education Week
Jennifer Vilcarino is a digital news reporter for Education Week.

Events

Wed., May 07, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reflections on Evidence-Based Grading Practices: What We Learned for Next Year
Get real insights on evidence-based grading from K-12 leaders.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., April 29, 2025, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
Federal Webinar Navigating the Rapid Pace of Education Policy Change: Your Questions, Answered
Join this free webinar to gain an understanding of key education policy developments affecting K-12 schools.
Register
Wed., April 30, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Evidence & Impact: Maximizing ROI in Professional Learning
  Is your professional learning driving real impact? Learn data-driven strategies to design effective PL.
Content provided by New Teacher Center
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal Trump to Schools: Banish 'Equity Ideology' in Discipline
Trump’s latest action continues to take aim at diversity, equity, and inclusion practices.
Brooke Schultz & Evie Blad
8 min read
President Donald Trump signs an executive order regarding education in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Washington, as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, and Education Secretary Linda McMahon watch.
President Donald Trump signs an executive order regarding education in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Washington, as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, and Education Secretary Linda McMahon watch.
Alex Brandon/AP
Federal Viral AI Gaffe and Ed. Dept. Cuts: How Educators View Linda McMahon So Far
Here's what educators think about the education secretary's performance so far.
Jennifer Vilcarino
6 min read
Secretary of Education Linda McMahon speaks at the ASU+GSV Summit at the Grand Hyatt in downtown San Diego on April 8, 2025.
Secretary of Education Linda McMahon speaks at the ASU+GSV Summit at the Grand Hyatt in downtown San Diego on April 8, 2025.
Ariana Drehsler for Education Week
Federal Inside Trump's Full-Force Approach to Ban Trans Athletes and DEI in Schools
Trump’s return to the White House has brought a new era of aggressive investigations of entities that flout the president's orders.
Brooke Schultz
8 min read
Education Secretary Linda McMahon accompanied by Attorney General Pam Bondi, right, speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
Education Secretary Linda McMahon, accompanied by Attorney General Pam Bondi, right, speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. The pair were announcing a lawsuit against the state of Maine over state policies that allow transgender athletes to compete in girls' sports.
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Federal Letter to the Editor Public Education Benefits the American Worker and the American Economy
Our nation’s schools are central to our nation’s health and future, says this letter to the editor.
1 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week
Load More ▼