See Which Schools Trump’s Education Department Is Investigating and Why
Federal

See Which Schools Trump’s Education Department Is Investigating and Why

Check out our map and table to find out which schools are under investigation and why
By Brooke Schultz — March 27, 2025 2 min read
President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on Feb. 5, 2025, before signing an executive order barring transgender females from competing in women's or girls' sports. Transgender athlete policies have been a common subject of investigations into schools, colleges, state education departments, and athletic associations by the U.S. Department of Education since Trump took office.
Alex Brandon/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The U.S. Department of Education has emerged as an aggressive enforcer of President Donald Trump’s social agenda, moving quickly and publicly to investigate school districts, colleges and universities, state education departments, and athletic associations and threaten their federal funding.

As of March 27, the Education Department has opened at least 84 investigations aligned with core Trump policy objectives since the president took office, according to an EdWeek analysis of department announcements and local news reports.

The Trump administration has initiated most of these investigations on its own, rather than in response to complaints it’s received. Most of the investigations announced have targeted universities’ diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, which Trump has cracked down on through executive action. The Education Department issued a February memo in which it told schools to end any race-based programming or risk losing federal funds.

School district, university, and state policies on transgender students—including their ability to play on athletic teams and access bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity—have been the second most common subject of Education Department investigations. Trump has threatened to pull federal dollars from schools that don’t comply with his executive order barring transgender girls from girls’ sports teams, and he has also made it official U.S. policy to recognize only two sexes.

Antisemitic harassment has been the third most common subject of Trump administration investigations.

Meanwhile, as the Education Department’s main investigative arm, its office for civil rights, ramps up enforcement of the president’s agenda, it has faced deep cuts in the department’s downsizing.

Seven of its 12 regional offices were shuttered in March, and more than 40 percent of its staff were cut either through layoffs or buyout offers. Experts have said this will increase the remaining investigators’ caseloads, likely leading to an uneven focus on cases that align with the president’s agenda.

The office for civil rights is responsible for investigating discrimination claims and working with schools to comply with federal civil rights laws. The office typically opens investigations in response to claims it receives from students, parents, school staff, and community members. OCR has always been able to open investigations on its own—known as directed investigations—but previous administrations have used this tactic less often than the Trump administration appears to be using it, experts have told Education Week.

Brooke Schultz
Staff Writer Education Week
Brooke Schultz is a staff writer for Education Week covering policy and politics in Congress and statehouses.
Related Tags:
Department of Education Civil Rights College Equity Diversity Race Transgender Students

Maya Riser-Kositsky, Librarian and Data Specialist contributed to this article.

Events

Wed., May 07, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reflections on Evidence-Based Grading Practices: What We Learned for Next Year
Get real insights on evidence-based grading from K-12 leaders.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., April 01, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Promoting Integrity and AI Readiness in High Schools
Learn how to update school academic integrity guidelines and prepare students for the age of AI.
Content provided by Turnitin
Register
Wed., April 02, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar What Kids Are Reading in 2025: Closing Skill Gaps this Year
Join us to explore insights from new research on K–12 student reading—including the major impact of just 15 minutes of daily reading time.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal Opinion Federal Ed. Research Has Been Slashed. Here’s What We All Lose
The long-term costs to our students far outstrip any short-term taxpayer savings from the Trump cuts.
Stephen H. Davis
4 min read
Person sitting alone on hill looking at the horizon feeling sad, resting head in hand. Mourning the loss of education research data.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + iStock/Getty Images
Federal Trump Order Tells Linda McMahon to 'Facilitate' Education Department's Closure
An executive order the president signed Thursday directs Education Secretary Linda McMahon to prepare the 45-year-old agency for shutdown.
Brooke Schultz
4 min read
President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order alongside Secretary of Education Linda McMahon in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 20, 2025.
President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order alongside Secretary of Education Linda McMahon in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 20, 2025.
Ben Curtis/AP
Federal The Ed. Dept. Axed Its Office of Ed Tech. What That Means for Schools
The office helped districts navigate new and emerging technology affecting schools.
Lauraine Langreo & Arianna Prothero
6 min read
A small group of diverse middle school students sit at their desks with personal laptops in front of each one as they work during a computer lab.
E+/Getty
Federal Letter to the Editor The Feds Should Take More Responsibility for Education
A letter to the editor disagrees with former Gov. Jeb Bush's recent opinion essay.
1 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week
Load More ▼