Here Are Trump’s First-Week Actions That Could Affect Schools

President Donald Trump’s barrage of first-week policies has already begun to set the tone for schools and education policy in his second term.

Late into his first day, the president signed dozens of his own executive orders and rescinded nearly 80 of his predecessor’s, while his administration began to lay the groundwork for its own initiatives and built out its team. Other first-day policy changes and actions came out of individual Cabinet agencies.

None of these orders deals with schools exclusively, but they signal how the Trump administration will approach protections for LGBTQ+ students that the Biden administration tried to institute and immigration enforcement on and around school campuses. Some of Trump’s orders that more generally took aim at the workings of the federal government could have an effect on operations at the U.S. Department of Education.

“I think his administration is going to be much more aggressive,” Jeff Henig, professor emeritus of political science and education at Teachers College, Columbia University, told EdWeek earlier in January.

But Henig doesn’t think education is likely to be the focus of Trump’s most aggressive action. After all, states and local school boards have more control over the classroom and school operations than the federal government.

“I draw a distinction again between what he’s willing to do on K-12 education per se and what he’s going to be doing as part of his broader social agenda,” he said. “Education just has fewer payoffs for him and is more protected by Congress and others who want to continue to fund education initiatives.”

Here’s a roundup of what happened in Trump’s first week as president that affects schools and education policy.

Overturning years of precedent, immigration officials can now make arrests at schools

Under a directive announced Tuesday night, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Patrol agents no longer have to honor “sensitive locations” when conducting enforcement activities—overturning a 13-year internal policy that has generally prevented agents from making arrests at schools, places of worship, and hospitals without permission from agency headquarters.

Experts advise school leaders to set up protocols for what to do if ICE officials arrive on school campuses or request student information. Another federal law, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, or FERPA, keeps most student information confidential without parents’ permission to release it. And a Supreme Court precedent guarantees undocumented students the right to a free, public education.

In anticipation of the policy change under Trump, some districts had already outlined what staff should do if immigration agents came calling, including that they should refer all inquiries from ICE to school attorneys.

Read about how schools can navigate Trump’s immigration policies. 🔎

In early actions, Trump undid Biden’s efforts to protect LGBTQ+ students

On his first day, Trump swiftly ended Biden administration efforts to extend Title IX discrimination protections to transgender students as part of a sweeping executive order that makes it U.S. policy to recognize only two sexes.

The executive order defining sex as male or female calls for official government documents like passports and visas to allow applicants to choose between only two sexes. It also directs the attorney general to instruct government agencies that civil rights laws that prohibit discrimination based on sex—such as Title IX, the federal law outlawing sex discrimination at federally funded schools—can’t be interpreted to apply to discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, as the Biden administration had done.

It’s that move—as well as a federal judge’s recent decision striking down Biden’s more expansive Title IX interpretation—that could lead the U.S. Department of Education to issue new guidance to schools with instructions on applying Title IX more narrowly.

Read about Trump’s first-day actions on protections for transgender students. 🔎

A school safety board, assembled to advise federal agencies on best practices to protect students, was disbanded

Under an inauguration day directive, the Department of Homeland Security terminated current members of the Federal School Safety Clearinghouse External Advisory Board, along with the members of other external boards that work with the agency.

The school safety board was organized last June to advise federal agencies on best practices for keeping students safe as part of an interagency effort that Trump’s first administration started after the Parkland, Fla., 2018 school shooting to share resources and best practices related to school safety.

The board held its first meeting in October, and included school safety experts, alongside the parents of children who died in school shootings, advocates for civil rights and disability rights, superintendents, and leaders of organizations that represent school and district administrators.

The clearinghouse was codified into law as part of the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which also mandated the creation of the external advisory board.

A memo the members received, from acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman, said the broad decision was part of the agency’s commitment to “eliminating misuse of resources and ensuring that DHS activities prioritize our national security.”

Read about the termination of the school safety advisory board’s members. 🔎

Trump orders hiring freeze, cracks down on telework, and makes it easier to fire career federal staffers

In some of his sweeping first-day actions, the president imposed a temporary hiring freeze at most federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Education. He also issued an order mandating federal employees return to in-office work five days a week.

And the orders allow the incoming administration greater latitude to fire staffers, by reviewing job functions of employees hired in the past year—many of whom aren’t yet subject to full civil service protections—as well as reclassifying employees whose jobs include some form of policy work as political appointees.

Trump issued a similar directive allowing the reclassification of some career workers as political appointees at the end of his first term. Federal employees’ unions quickly challenged it in court and President Joe Biden rescinded the action shortly after taking office.

Some have suggested these actions affecting federal workers could help the Trump administration weaken U.S. Department of Education even without abolishing it.

Read about how Trump’s orders for federal workers will affect the Education Department. 🔎

Trump formally refers Linda McMahon and Penny Schwinn to the Senate for confirmation

The president formally referred his Cabinet nominees and choices for other top-level agency posts to the Senate for confirmation.

At the U.S. Department of Education, those people are Linda McMahon , Trump’s choice for education secretary, and Penny Schwinn, the former Tennessee education commissioner whom Trump has tapped as deputy education secretary.

But until McMahon and Schwinn are confirmed by the Senate—there is no hearing date set for either just yet—the department is under the leadership of Denise Carter, a longtime federal employee who most recently served as interim leader of the federal student aid office.

Also this week, the department announced 10 senior-level political appointees. They include alumni of the America First Policy Institute, an organization formed after Trump’s 2020 loss that seeks to advance the former president’s public policy agenda (McMahon most recently served as chair of the board for AFPI), as well as several officials who served in his first administration and on the transition team.

One alumna from Trump’s first term is Candice Jackson, who led the Education Department’s office for civil rights. She’ll serve as the department’s deputy general counsel in Trump’s second term.

Read about Linda McMahon and Penny Schwinn . 🔎

Education Department begins to implement Trump’s priorities

The Education Department began to carry out Trump’s outlined priorities, vowing to end diversity, equity, and inclusion practices, as well as its involvement with local attempts to remove books from classrooms and school libraries.

As Trump rolled back federal government diversity, equity, and inclusion practices and initiatives in a Jan. 20 executive order , the Education Department pledged to follow suit in its communications, resources, and staffing.

The department said it had removed or archived hundreds of guidance documents, reports, and training materials that mention DEI. It disbanded the department’s Diversity & Inclusion Council and the Employee Engagement Diversity Equity Inclusion Accessibility Council within the office for civil rights. It canceled DEI training and service contracts. It withdrew the department’s equity action plan. And it placed career staff charged with implementing DEI initiatives on paid administrative leave.

The department also said it had flagged for removal more than 200 web pages that it said had DEI resources for schools and colleges.

“These actions are in line with President Trump’s ongoing commitment to end illegal discrimination and wasteful spending across the federal government,” a press release from the department said. “They are the first step in reorienting the agency toward prioritizing meaningful learning ahead of divisive ideology in our schools.”

In another executive order , Trump also directed the secretary of education and attorney general to issue guidance to states and schools that receive federal funds on complying with the 2023 U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned affirmative action in college admissions.

Then, on Friday, the department’s office for civil rights dismissed nearly a dozen complaints involving district book bans and rescinded previous guidance that said a district’s removal of books may violate civil rights laws, according to an agency news release. OCR dismissed six other pending cases.

The office also terminated a “book ban coordinator” position the Biden administration created in June 2023, after school boards and state legislatures became the sites of debates over which books classrooms and school libraries should keep on their shelves. Challenges to book have often resulted in the removal of books featuring people of color and LGBTQ+ characters and themes.