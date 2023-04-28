What Makes an SEL Program Effective? Here Are the Best Practices
Student Well-Being

What Makes an SEL Program Effective? Here Are the Best Practices

By Lauraine Langreo — April 28, 2023 3 min read
Photo of children working together at table.
Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Districts have invested heavily in social-emotional learning in the past few years to help students recover from the trauma they experienced during the pandemic.

But at the same time, some of those SEL programs have run up against intense opposition from parents and politicians, who take issue with how SEL is being linked to learning about racism, sexism, and LGBTQ+ issues.

In an April 27 webinar hosted by the nonprofit Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL), experts discussed the latest research that shows how integrating SEL—which teaches skills such as resilience, persistence, empathy, and patience—into academic learning can be effective, and they provided best practices for how districts can strengthen their SEL programs.

International study details the characteristics of effective SEL programs

Decades of research has provided “strong evidence” that integrating social-emotional learning into academic learning leads to better student behavior, well-being, and academic achievement, Mark T. Greenberg, the founding director of the Edna Bennett Pierce Prevention Research Center and an emeritus professor at Pennsylvania State University, said during the webinar.

And a new meta-analysis of 424 studies from 53 countries, published in February, found the most effective programs have these characteristics:

  • They meet the SAFE (sequenced, active, focused, explicit) criteria;
  • Classroom teachers deliver the content;
  • They focus on skills and school climate;
  • They use a multicomponent approach;
  • They teach intrapersonal skills first;
  • They integrate SEL into academic content; and
  • They have high-quality implementation.

Research has also found that teachers with strong social-emotional competence build stronger relationships with their students, have fewer discipline problems, and have greater student engagement.

And yet, U.S. schools use few evidence-based educator-focused SEL programs, Greenberg said. To have an effective SEL program for students, districts should also ensure teachers have a strong SEL foundation.

See Also

A student in Stephanie Brugler, during the educational development of SEL with her students of Jefferson PK-8 school.
A student in Stephanie Brugler 3rd grade class participates in an SEL lesson on emotions at the Jefferson PK-8 school in Warren, Ohio, on Nov. 1, 2022.
Daniel Lozada for Education Week
Special Report Social-Emotional Learning: What Really Works
November 7, 2022

Inside school walls, an effective SEL program needs strong leadership, quality professional development, effective planning and implementation, and greater support from federal and state policymakers, Greenberg said.

There are several strategies that schools are using that “really work,” according to Linda Darling-Hammond, the president and CEO of the Learning Policy Institute. Beyond explicit instruction on SEL for students and teachers, some schools are using restorative justice practices, which includes learning conflict resolution skills.

Schools are also finding ways to create advisory systems that match students with a caring adult with whom they can develop a trusting relationship, Darling-Hammond said. For example, there could be a group of 15 students with one teacher with whom they learn SEL skills while also getting support needed to put the skills into practice.

Most parents support SEL programs, but there is pushback in some communities

Beyond school walls, district leaders and principals have a lot of work to do to ensure the community is part of the conversation, according to the panelists.

“Overwhelmingly, there is parent support” for SEL, said Aaliyah Samuel, the president and CEO of CASEL. “Parents do want their kids to be happy in school and have a joy of learning and feel a sense of connectedness.”

But there has been significant pushback to the teaching of SEL in some communities over concerns that schools are teaching kids about topics such as racism and sexism that they believe would be better addressed by parents, a topic the webinar guests did address. Some political groups that oppose “critical race theory"—an academic framework that says racism is embedded in legal systems and policies—have flagged SEL as linked to the concept, though schools say it is not. Others are concerned that teaching SEL skills takes away time from important academic learning.

“We can’t let the political rhetoric overwhelm or override what we’re hearing from parents who have kids that are within the system,” Samuel said.

District and school leaders need to go out and show the community the benefits of teaching students SEL skills to ensure community support, and policymakers at every level need to bring more parents, students, and teachers into the conversation to help inform the policies affecting classrooms, the panelists said.

“We have to really understand that all learning is social and emotional,” Samuel said. “We cannot bifurcate SEL and academics when we talk about recovery. We have to be thinking about the integration of both of those together in order to really be able to address the realities right now.”

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Thu., May 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reimagining Grading in K-12 Schools: A Conversation on the Value of Standards-Based Grading
Hear from K-12 educational leaders and explore standards-based grading benefits and implementation strategies and challenges
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., June 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar After-School Learning Top Priority: Academics or Fun?
Join our expert panel to discuss how after-school programs and schools can work together to help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.
Register
Mon., May 01, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Curriculum Webinar How Intentional Design Builds Learner Identity
Learn what positive learner identity looks like in a digital learning resource and how it benefits math and reading outcomes.
Content provided by Age of Learning
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Are Lunch Periods Too Short? Some States Want to Give Kids More Time to Eat
Students are losing out on nutrition and schools are wasting food.
Arianna Prothero
3 min read
Photo of Middle school students getting lunch items in cafeteria line.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
Student Well-Being 4 Out of Every 10 Parents Own a Gun. What That Means for School and Student Safety
Among those parents, one-third say their guns are stored in an unlocked location, according to a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Image of a gun sitting on a glass table.
edwardolive/iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being Student Behavior Isn't Getting Any Better, Survey Shows
Three years in and the pandemic is still affecting students' behavior, according to a survey of educators.
Arianna Prothero
1 min read
Image of a student sitting at a desk in a school hallway.
Jupiterimages/Getty
Student Well-Being What the Research Says Failure Is Key to Learning. Help Students See It That Way
Students' mindset about learning setbacks can affect their academic success, a study says.
Sarah D. Sparks
2 min read
Image of an engineering high school class.
DGLimages/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼