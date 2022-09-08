Social-Emotional Learning Coalition Will Fight Back Against Politically Charged Attacks
Student Well-Being

Social-Emotional Learning Coalition Will Fight Back Against Politically Charged Attacks

By Alyson Klein — September 08, 2022 3 min read
Photo of children working together at table.
Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Supporters of social-emotional learning are going on the offensive in a bid to untangle the teaching of skills like empathy and resilience from the polarization surrounding lessons on racism, sexuality, and even American history.

Twenty organizations have formed a new coalition, Leading With SEL, which is aimed at squelching misinformation about the practice by sharing “three decades of research” demonstrating that “SEL belongs in schools,” according to a statement describing the group and its efforts. The statement was crafted by CASEL, the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning, a nonprofit.

“It’s no secret that over the past year we have seen multiple attempts to turn education [including] social and emotional learning into a political wedge issue for the upcoming election,” said Justina Schlund, the senior director of content and field learning at CASEL. “I think there is a lot of false characterization going on about social-emotional learning. And so, we’re working to clear some of that up.”

See Also

Conceptual image of tug-of-war in classroom setting.
Laura Baker/Education Week and sesame/DigitalVision Vectors and iStock/photo
Student Well-Being Schools Face Fears of 'Critical Race Theory' as They Scale Up Social-Emotional Learning
Arianna Prothero & Evie Blad, December 13, 2021
14 min read

The roster of organizations joining the coalition features groups representing educators and administrators—including AASA, the School Superintendents Association; the American School Counselor Association; Educators for Excellence; and the National School Psychologists Association. Other organizations in the coalition include the National PTA and the Education Trust.

Over the past decade, schools have put much greater emphasis on “soft” or “future-ready” skills that educators believe will have value for the long haul. While the term “SEL” means different things to different people, it generally refers to helping students control their emotions, have empathy for others, set goals, embrace persistence, and think creatively.

But partly because it is defined so broadly, social-emotional learning has gotten mired in the same politically toxic quicksand as topics such as racism, sexuality, and critical race theory, an academic perspective that argues systemic racism is embedded in legal systems and policies and not just individual bias.

The conversation has gotten particularly heated as SEL becomes a key tool in helping students navigate the trauma of isolation and loss brought on by COVID-19.

The coalition will provide parents and educators with resources for communicating more effectively about SEL and its goals, Schlund said. And it is working to elevate the voices of parents who it believes are representative of how the majority of families feel about SEL.

“A lot of what’s getting [media] coverage, a lot of what’s getting re-shared on the internet are a small group of parents who are very vocal, who may be politically funded or going to their school board meetings,” Schlund said. “That’s getting a lot of play and I think it is misrepresenting what the actual parent voice and the parent will is on this issue.”

For instance, CASEL points out that 88 percent of more than 2,500 parents surveyed on behalf of the National PTA said they supported teaching respect, cooperation, perseverance, and empathy in schools—all key SEL tenants.

But another report suggests SEL may have a branding problem.

Eighty-nine percent of Democratic parents and 75 percent of Republican parents agreed that in order for students to reach their full academic potential, their social-emotional needs must be met, according to a survey conducted last year by YouGov and commissioned by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute.

But the name—social-emotional learning—ranked dead last on a list of 12 possible labels for these kinds of lessons. The favorite: “Life skills.”

Michael Petrilli, Fordham’s president, who served in the U.S. Department of Education under President George W. Bush, sees a message in there for SEL fans.

The content they’re championing “has been part of school practically forever,” he said. “How do you do kindergarten without teaching kids how to share and get along? Educators are not ideologues, they’re not pursuing an agenda. They’re just trying to teach kids how to work in teams and take care of themselves and things like that.”

But the fact that the concept is so loosely defined leaves room for problematic agenda pushing, he said. While that’s not happening in most school districts, SEL proponents, including the coalition, should consider calling out districts that are using SEL to push a political agenda to show that the coalition is “at least listening to these types of fears and concerns.”

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.

Events

Tue., September 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Supporting 21st Century Skills with a Whole-Child Focus
What skills do students need to succeed in the 21st century? Explore the latest strategies to best prepare students for college, career, and life.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., September 14, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Enrollment to Graduation: How to Build Better Education Experiences this Year
Enrollment to graduation: K12 leaders are unlocking insights like never before to deliver amazing education experiences for every stakeholder.
Content provided by Qualtrics
Register
Thu., September 15, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar Getting Reading Groups Right
What is the best approach to reading group design? Join us and gain critical insights into effective research-backed strategies to support student reading achievement.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Sandy Hook Survivors to Uvalde Students: You’ll Learn to Live With Your Trauma
Now on the cusp of adulthood, the survivors of Sandy Hook are telling their stories, some for the first time.
The Associated Press
12 min read
The sun rises over Newtown, Conn., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Now on the cusp of adulthood, the survivors of Sandy Hook are telling their stories, some for the first time, about growing up as a mass shooting survivor to help the children in Texas, who return to school this week.
The sun rises over Newtown, Conn.. Now on the cusp of adulthood, the survivors of Sandy Hook are telling their stories, some for the first time, about growing up as a mass shooting survivor to help the children in Texas, who return to school this week.
Julia Nikhinson/AP
Student Well-Being Opinion How to Set a Moral Example for Students: What the Research Shows
We all fall short sometimes. But we can do better if we try.
William Fleeson
1 min read
Images shows a stylized artistic landscape with soothing colors.
Getty
Student Well-Being Reported Essay We Talk a Lot About Student Mental Health. We Need More Action
The pandemic has brought new attention to student mental health concerns. Schools need sustained help to respond.
Evie Blad
9 min read
Conceptual Illustration
Adolfo Valle for Education Week
Student Well-Being Messaging About Vaccines and Boosters: 3 Best Practices for School Districts
Officials expect the COVID-19 vaccine to become as routine as the annual flu shot. Here's what schools can do to prepare families.
Libby Stanford
4 min read
An information sign is displayed as a child arrives with her parent to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11-years-old at London Middle School in Wheeling, Ill., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
A child arrives at London Middle School in Wheeling, Ill., in November to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11. The White House is urging schools to continue hosting vaccine clinics for COVID as well as more-routine shots.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Load More ▼