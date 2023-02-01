What Educators Look For in a Job (Besides Pay and Workloads)
School Climate & Safety

What Educators Look For in a Job (Besides Pay and Workloads)

By Elizabeth Heubeck — February 01, 2023 3 min read
Photo illustration of blocks representing individuals clustering around a highlighted block.
iStock/Getty images
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

School districts nationwide could end up spending nearly $30 billion in federal COVID-relief funds on staffing, according to an analysis from the think tank Future Ed. What should this spending on staffing look like?

A recent survey of current educators and those seeking new jobs may provide some insight.

The EdWeek Research Center this fall surveyed a nationally representative sample of over 1,200 educators and job seekers on issues related to recruitment and retention. Respondents provided details on what they value in a school- or district-based position, what makes them look for a new job, and what it takes for them to accept a job offer. Some of their “wish list” items could be addressed via funding; others aren’t as straightforward. Here are some highlights.

Most educators said they’re considering a job change, but the third most common reason may bea surprise.

Eighty-five percent of the educators surveyed said they’re considering leaving their current job. Low pay and excessive workloads, respectively and perhaps not surprisingly, topped the reasons why. But “a district or school’s approach to student discipline” was a close third.

Discord between teachers and administrators over how students should be disciplined may be partly to blame. Recent shifts in discipline policies, away from zero tolerance to more rehabilitative practices, such as restorative justice, has caused some of the friction between teachers and administrators, especially the move to rein in traditional forms of discipline like out-of-school suspensions. Teachers also can be resistant if they feel new policies have been sprung on them without adequate training and support.

Job seekers want big bonuses.

Among survey respondents, the job-seeking teachers born before 1980 said that a one-time signing bonus would make them “much more likely” to take a job at a school or district. Further, those who said a bonus would likely sweeten the deal typically said it would take a minimum of $5,000 to hook them. But 69 percent of the 400-plus education recruiters who responded to a companion survey given at the same time said they have no plans to offer signing bonuses to new teachers.

Employees want mental health support at work, but only about half get offered it.

The vast majority of educators in the EdWeek survey said that having mental health services available to them at school is at least somewhat important to them. But only 52 percent said their principal or district human resources representative made them aware of available mental health support for employees this school year. Despite this disconnect, the needle at least appears to be moving in the right direction. In a separate survey by the EdWeek Research Center, which was conducted in March 2021, just 16 percent of teachers said their school or district had provided adequate mental health benefits.

Educators of color care far more than their white peers about certain benefits.

In the fall 2022 EdWeek survey, educators of color were more than twice as likely than their white peers to say they would have stayed in a job where their employer offered the following benefits: COVID-related health and safety protocols, more or better professional development, and greater access to resources like technology. As educators of color have long been underrepresented in the nation’s public schools, this type of information on benefit preferences could be useful in recruitment efforts aimed at increasing staff diversity.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives matter to job seekers.

Sixty-three percent of job-seeking educators in the survey said that, when searching for a new job, it’s important that prospective workplaces have personnel actively leading diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. These responses align strongly with the advice of diversity expert Fonati Abrokwa, who takes it a step further.

“Beyond a point person [to spearhead DEI initiatives], though, it’s critical to get buy-in from all school groups,” said Abroka, special assistant to the president for diversity and inclusion at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Pa. “Naming DEI ambassadors is a great way to promote awareness, while simultaneously spotlighting individuals who are invested in the programming.”

Elizabeth Heubeck
Staff Writer
Elizabeth Heubeck is a staff writer for Education Week.

Events

Wed., February 08, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: Chronic Teacher Shortage: Where Do We Go From Here?  
Join Peter DeWitt, Michael Fullan, and guests for expert insights into finding solutions for the teacher shortage.
Register
Thu., February 02, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar The Science of Reading: Tools to Build Reading Proficiency
The Science of Reading has taken education by storm. Learn how Dr. Miranda Blount transformed literacy instruction in her state.
Content provided by hand2mind
Register
Thu., February 02, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Student Achievement K-12 Essentials Forum Tutoring Done Right: How to Get the Highest Impact for Learning Recovery
Join us as we highlight and discuss the evidence base for tutoring, best practices, and different ways to provide it at scale.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety How a Superintendent Urged Parents to Discuss Gun Violence With Their Kids
The leader of the school district that serves Monterey Park, Calif., encouraged parents not to "let the TV do the talking."
Caitlynn Peetz
5 min read
A woman comforts her son while visiting a makeshift memorial outside Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Authorities searched for a motive for the gunman who killed multiple people at the ballroom dance studio during Lunar New Year celebrations.
A woman comforts her son while visiting a memorial outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., two days after a gunman killed 11 people and injured several others as they celebrated Lunar New Year.
Jae C. Hong/AP
School Climate & Safety Guidance on Responding to Students' Questions About Shootings
A guide for educators on ways to foster a sense of safety and security among students at a time when gun violence seems widespread.
Laura Baker
4 min read
People gather for a vigil honoring the victims of a shooting several days earlier at Star Ballroom Dance Studio, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Monterey Park, Calif. A gunman killed multiple people late Saturday amid Lunar New Year's celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community.
Two days after a mass shooting that killed 11 people, people gather for a vigil outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif. In the aftermath of shootings and other community violence, educators are called on to help students process their emotions and help them feel safe.
Ashley Landis/AP
School Climate & Safety Many Schools Don't Have Carbon Monoxide Detectors. Are They Overlooking the Risk?
Less than a quarter of states have laws requiring carbon monoxide detectors in school buildings.
Lauraine Langreo
5 min read
Image of a carbon monoxide detector with a blurred blueprint in the background.
iStock/Getty
School Climate & Safety Students of Color Disproportionately Suffer From Police Assaults at School, Says Report
A new report tallies up assaults by school-based police officers on students of color.
Eesha Pendharkar
6 min read
Deputy Carroll walks the hall of Rice Elementary School with an administrator on Wednesday.
A school police officer walks the halls of Rice Elementary School in Greenwood, S.C., with an administrator on April 6, 2022.
Lindsey Hodges/The Index-Journal via AP
Load More ▼