One Small Change Helped This Football Team Prevent Heat Injuries

Each year, student-athletes suffer heat-related illnesses like dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

This Georgia football program has found that the best way to keep kids hydrated is to have them drink from water bottles, rather than cups.

It seems simple, but it’s just one of a number of ways they’re keeping kids safe while practicing in the Southern heat.

Here, Shane Lasseter, head football coach and athletic director for Heard County High School in Franklin, Ga., outlines all the measures the school takes, and explains why water bottles make such a difference.