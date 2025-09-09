Student Well-Being Video

Heat Safety: How This High School Marching Band Stays Cool

By Yi-Jo Shen — September 9, 2025 2:07
Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

In Buda, Texas, the summers can be scorching hot. And the heat continues well into the school year.

The high temperatures present health risks for student-athletes, like the football players enduring summer practices. Students in the high school marching band are also at risk for dehydration and heat-related illnesses as they rehearse in the heat.

It’s a concern that John Rauschuber, director of bands at Jack C. Hays High School, takes seriously.

Here, he explains how he keeps student musicians safe in the heat, and how he keeps parents looped in and comfortable while their children are in his care.

See Also

Football players gather around a coach during practice at Heard County High School in Franklin, Ga., on Aug. 27, 2025.
Football players gather around a coach during practice at Heard County High School in Franklin, Ga., on Aug. 27, 2025.
Lynsey Weatherspoon for Education Week
School Climate & Safety ‘We Can Save Other Athletes’: How One State Is Fighting Heat-Related Deaths
Jennifer Vilcarino, September 5, 2025
5 min read

Yi-Jo Shen
Video Producer Education Week
Yi-Jo Shen is a video producer for Education Week.

Video

Privacy & Security Video How to Respond to a Cyberattack
Here are practical tips for districts after they experience a hack.
Lauraine Langreo, Lauren Santucci & Jaclyn Borowski
1 min read
Privacy & Security Video How Schools Can Prevent a Cyberattack
When a cyberattack happens, schools can lose instructional time, as well as thousands of dollars responding to it.
Lauraine Langreo, Lauren Santucci & Jaclyn Borowski
1 min read
GMT20250626 175954 Recording gallery 3342x1880.02 16 42 20.Still001 BS
Federal Opinion Two Former Trump and Biden Appointees Hash Out What’s Ahead in Ed. Policy
They held the same job in the Education Department—under two very different administrations. Watch their conversation.
Jaclyn Borowski & Elizabeth Rich
2 min read
Curriculum Video How This Small, Title I District Is Churning Out Spelling Bee Champions
This district has won the National Spanish Spelling Bee six times. But winning isn't the only goal behind its efforts.
Lauren Santucci
2:03
Spelling Bee BS
See More Multimedia