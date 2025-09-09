Heat Safety: How This High School Marching Band Stays Cool

In Buda, Texas, the summers can be scorching hot. And the heat continues well into the school year.

The high temperatures present health risks for student-athletes , like the football players enduring summer practices. Students in the high school marching band are also at risk for dehydration and heat-related illnesses as they rehearse in the heat.

It’s a concern that John Rauschuber, director of bands at Jack C. Hays High School, takes seriously.

Here, he explains how he keeps student musicians safe in the heat, and how he keeps parents looped in and comfortable while their children are in his care.