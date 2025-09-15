Student Safety: Everything You Need to Know About Heat Stroke
By Laura Baker, Vanessa Solis & Gina Tomko — September 15, 2025 1 min read
Junior Ryan Edson takes a drink of water during a morning football practice at Westwood High School in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 2, 2025.
Noah Devereaux for Education Week
As summer heat waves stretch later into fall—and with higher temperatures arriving earlier in spring—protecting student-athletes from heat-related illnesses has become a year-round concern.

Research shows that about 9,000 high school athletes are treated for heat-related illnesses every year in the United States, according to a 2016 study and there have been 65 reported deaths since 2000.

Preventing these illnesses requires preparation, awareness, and consistent routines shared by schools, coaches, athletes, and families. This two-part resource provides practical tools to help educators and athletic staff reduce risks and respond quickly when needed:

  • Prevention Steps & Protocol: Guidance on safe acclimatization, proper hydration, cooling strategies, and training practices that build a strong culture of safety and performance.
  • Know the Signs: A clear breakdown of heat exhaustion and heat stroke—what symptoms to watch for, how they differ, and when urgent medical attention is necessary.

Together, these resources support a safer athletic environment where students can stay healthy, active, and prepared to perform at their best.

Laura Baker
Creative Director Education Week
Laura Baker is the creative director for Education Week focusing on developing visual and immersive storytelling across platforms.
Vanessa Solis
Associate Design Director Education Week
Vanessa Solis is the associate design director for Education Week and leads the design of the opinion section.
Gina Tomko
Art Director Education Week
Gina Tomko is the Art Director for Education Week and a Brand Ambassador, working to elevate visual journalism.
