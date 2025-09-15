Student Safety: Everything You Need to Know About Heat Stroke

As summer heat waves stretch later into fall—and with higher temperatures arriving earlier in spring—protecting student-athletes from heat-related illnesses has become a year-round concern.

Research shows that about 9,000 high school athletes are treated for heat-related illnesses every year in the United States, according to a 2016 study and there have been 65 reported deaths since 2000 .

Preventing these illnesses requires preparation, awareness, and consistent routines shared by schools, coaches, athletes, and families. This two-part resource provides practical tools to help educators and athletic staff reduce risks and respond quickly when needed:

Guidance on safe acclimatization, proper hydration, cooling strategies, and training practices that build a strong culture of safety and performance. Know the Signs: A clear breakdown of heat exhaustion and heat stroke—what symptoms to watch for, how they differ, and when urgent medical attention is necessary.

Together, these resources support a safer athletic environment where students can stay healthy, active, and prepared to perform at their best.

Download the Guide (PDF)