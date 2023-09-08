The School Year Started Off Hot. Experts Say It Wasn’t a Fluke
Student Well-Being

The School Year Started Off Hot. Experts Say It Wasn’t a Fluke

By Caitlynn Peetz — September 08, 2023 4 min read
Students beat the heat by eating lunch outside on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, on the front Steps of South Philadelphia High School in Philadelphia, Pa.
Students beat the heat by eating lunch outside on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, on the front steps of South Philadelphia High School in Philadelphia, Pa. Dozens of city schools closed early the first week of September due to the heat.
Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

As climate change causes the world to warm at a record-breaking pace, experts expect extreme summer heat to be more intense and last well past the prime summer months, which could lead to more challenging starts to the school year.

Paired with a decades-old underinvestment in school infrastructure, the first week of September was a prime example of what schools can expect as aging buildings meet sweltering temperatures.

Schools in dozens of places across the northeastern United States closed, dismissed early, or shifted to virtual classes as temperatures climbed into the mid-90s.

In cities across the northeastern United States, schools closed, dismissed early, or shifted to virtual classes as temperatures climbed into the mid-90s. Many of the closures were necessary because the schools don’t have air conditioning, according to local media reports.

“It’s a crisis … that we can’t provide students and teachers with safe, healthy, and comfortable learning environments,” said Joseph G. Allen, an associate professor and director of the Healthy Buildings program at Harvard University. “It’s not a one-off. This was the hottest year on record, and it’s going to get hotter.”

The World Meteorological Organization and Copernicus Climate Change Service announced on Wednesday the Earth experienced the hottest-ever June through August on record, and August was the second-hottest month ever, behind only July 2023.

The higher temperatures has spread to northern climates and other areas that are typically spared from extreme heat and generally aren’t as prepared as other areas.

And there’s no sign of the warming slowing down, so it’s incumbent on schools to take steps to respond to what is likely the new normal, experts say.

There’s no national inventory of how many schools don’t have proper cooling systems, but it’s more common than some may expect. One expert recently told EdWeekthat forty-one percent of schools need their HVAC systems updated or replaced.

Those schools are at a higher risk of having to close or dismiss early when temperatures rise.

The impact of those closures isn’t yet quantifiable. But the more time students spend in classrooms, the better, and losing precious instructional time, especially as students are still striving to regain academic ground lost during the pandemic, is problematic, said Jonathan Klein, founder of UndauntedK12, a national nonprofit that focuses on schools’ response to the climate crisis.

“Extreme heat is undermining schools’ ability to educate and keep kids safe, and it’s not going away,” he said.

Filtration systems are important year-round

Even if schools stay open in hot conditions, uncomfortably warm classrooms can hinder students’ ability to focus on their work.

Allen said school and district leaders may be more inclined to make the expensive, time-consuming long-term investments to air filtration systems if they embrace the reality that clean and comfortable environments are beneficial every day, not just when heat strikes. Good air quality has been linked to students missing fewer days of school, and being more alert in the classroom, and performing better on standardized reading tests, he said.

They also play a key role in filtering out airborne viruses and diseases, like COVID-19 and RSV, that can make students and teachers sick.

“The way we operate our school buildings determines if they’re a place of refuge or a place that exacerbates the problem,” Allen said. “So we shouldn’t just be thinking of these things a couple times a year when there’s a big threat that rolls through. It’s influencing kids’ health and learning every single day.”

All of these problems together should act as a wake-up call for districts to be more intentional with their facility planning, Klein said. Districts should seriously consider making long-term plans for systemically updating ventilation systems (replacing systems that run on fossil fuels with solar powered equipment, for example), he said.

But even if all of the funds schools needed were immediately available, that work can’t be completed in just a few months, so investing in some shorter-term solutions would be beneficial, too, Klein said.

Those could include making sure students have water bottles accessible to them at all times, installing shades on windows, using more fans, and educating staff and students about the signs of heat exhaustion.

“We really need to plan ahead to avoid those stop-gap measures that are much less efficient and long-term beneficial than addressing cooling and filtration issues throughout the building,” Klein said.

Often, it is schools in poorer communities or with larger populations of students of color that lack adequate air conditioning, Klein said. Those students already tend to struggle most to keep pace with their white and affluent peers, so subjecting them to an environment that’s not conducive to learning, or sending them home to avoid the heat, is especially problematic, he said.

“It’s also an equity issue,” he said, “and we need to treat it with urgency and intentionality.”

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.

Events

Tue., September 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Curriculum Webinar Implementing High-Quality Curriculum
Build a strong foundation for student success with essential leadership strategies that drive effective district-wide curriculum adoption and implementation.
Content provided by BetterLesson
Register
Tue., September 12, 2023, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Transforming Your STEM Classroom: AI and Technology In Action
Elevate STEM education with AI! Join our webinar to discover personalized learning, adaptive assessments, and intelligent tutoring systems powered by AI.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Tue., September 19, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Personalized Learning Webinar Leveraging Technology to Transform Personalized Learning
Explore personalized learning strategies, classroom transformation, and mastering tech resources for true equity in education.
Content provided by Age of Learning
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Q&A How Teachers Can Help Younger Students Deal With Climate Anxiety
With natural disasters abounding, even young children can suffer from climate anxiety. Here's how to make them feel more empowered.
Madeline Will
8 min read
Smoke rises from mountain ridges as a wildfire burns while buses sit idle at the high school on Oct. 22, 2020, in Granby, Colo.
Smoke rises from mountain ridges as a wildfire burns while buses sit idle at the high school on Oct. 22, 2020, in Granby, Colo.
David Zalubowski/AP
Student Well-Being Q&A Homeless Students Come Into School With Above-Average Social-Emotional Skills, Study Finds
University of San Diego researchers evaluated the SEL skills of students at a school in the city that serves homeless students.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
Image of dissatisfied, neutral, satisfied.
ThitareeSarmkasat/iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being Opinion How to Distinguish Good SEL From the Dreck
Effective social-emotional-learning curricula are intentionally designed, tested, and rooted in the most recent field research.
Rick Hess
6 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Student Well-Being 4 Tips for Starting a For-Credit Peer Mentorship Program in High School
A New Jersey high school's mentorship program matches seniors with 9th graders who need extra support. Both receive course credit.
Caitlynn Peetz
5 min read
A diverse group of high school students standing in a row and leaning on a window while watching something on a digital tablet and talking together.
E+/Getty
Load More ▼