Climate Change
Heat. Fires. Floods. Learn how climate change affects school infrastructure and curriculum, and how students and schools are responding
The Climate Crisis and Schools
Schools are already suffering the effects of climate change. EdWeek explores the challenges and solutions in this ongoing series.
School & District Management From Our Research Center Nearly Half of Educators Say Climate Change Is Affecting Their Schools—or Will Soon
Most educators said their school districts have not taken any action to prepare for more severe weather, a new survey finds.
School & District Management What Schools Can Do to Tackle Climate Change (Hint: More Than You Think)
For starters, don't assume change is too difficult.
School & District Management 'It Has to Be a Priority': Why Schools Can't Ignore the Climate Crisis
Schools have a part to play in combating climate change, but they don't always know how.
Science Finding Hope in the Face of Climate Change: Why Some Teachers Focus on Solutions
Learning about climate change can make students feel anxious or hopeless. A solution-focused teaching approach gives them a reason for hope.
Science 5 Ways to Teach Climate Change and COVID-19 During Polarized Times
Rampant misinformation and politics have made science teachers' jobs harder. Teachers share five strategies to teach sensitive topics.
School & District Management Opinion Schools Can't Hide From Climate Change. They Must Be Part of the Solution
We can harness the same resilience that public education brought to the pandemic to face the climate crisis, write two district leaders.
Student Well-Being Opinion Climate Change Is an Education Emergency
Extreme weather events and rising temperatures take a toll on students that cannot be ignored even during a pandemic, writes Adam Brumer.
Student Well-Being Teenagers See Climate Change as a Threat, But Aren't as Clear on Its Causes
Sixty-two percent of teenagers correctly identified driving cars and trucks as a major contributor to climate change, while 57 percent incorrectly cited plastic bottles and bags, according to a survey by the Washington Post and the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Science Opinion Dry Facts, Debate, Despair: How Not to Teach Climate Change
Young people across the globe are demanding action, but many teachers remain unsure of how to address climate change in the classroom, writes Ann Reid.
School Climate & Safety Opinion Why Climate Change Made Me Quit Teaching
Students shouldn't have to leave school to get serious about climate change, writes Eben Bein. We have the power to change that.
Social Studies Students Swarm the Capitol Grounds to Protest Climate Change
Hundreds of students protested by the U.S. Capitol as part of an international movement to demand policies to curb climate change.
School & District Management What Climate Change Might Mean for Test Scores
Climate researchers estimate the average temperature across the United States to warm by 5 degrees Fahrenheit by 2050, and a forthcoming study suggests more frequent and severe hot spells could chip away at student learning over time.
Social Studies Meet the Youth Climate Activists Who Are Leading School Strikes
Here's what you need to know about this Friday's Youth Climate Strike, and how it fits into the larger context of student activism.
Science News in Brief Science Teachers' Group Comes Out Strong on Teaching Climate Change
The major group representing science educators is making this point crystal clear: The scientific consensus for climate change caused by human activity is overwhelming, and the topic must be taught in K-12 classrooms.